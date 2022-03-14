What's new in March Madness Live on Apple, Amazon, Android, Xbox and more

March Madness is back, and the team at NCAA Digital has some new, expanded features to help you watch games, get the news, and play along with the tournament like never before.

Here's some of what's new for 2022:

Boss Button: Web

The Boss Button is back and better than ever. Whether it’s a nosy boss checking in or a significant other who needs to use your computer, pretending you aren’t watching the big game is easier than ever. Just tap on the “Boss Button” or new for 2022, use the “Shift-b” hot-key to hide your video and check out the new and improved Boss Button.

Multigame: Available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Xbox

Use your device to stream two games at once with Multigame. Switch seamlessly between live games during the tournament with March Madness Live as your personal assistant, helping you set up your custom streaming experience. In addition to watching two games at once, the live scores for the entire tournament will also be present, allowing you to keep an eye on when to make a late-game switch to a different stream.

Picture-in-Picture: Available on iOS and Android

Finally, you can watch the madness on your device even when you leave the MML app! Now live games will follow you wherever you go with all new PiP. No more missing live action, just swipe the game into PiP mode to continue watching the game while answering a text or email, or visiting any other apps on your phone.

New! Free 24/7 Live Channels: Available on all Platforms

Can’t get enough of the tournament? Now you can experience all the thrills, highlights, and emotions of the NCAA tournament with four new live channels that are free for everyone.

Bracket TV

Need help making your picks? Curious about what it takes to fill out a perfect bracket? With BrackeTV, you can learn everything you need to know about how to become a bracket expert.

March Madness Updates

Missed out on some of the action? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. March Madness Updates will feature 24/7 highlights and analysis, and more from every round of tournament.

Tournament Throwback

Experience Full Game Replays for some of the greatest Tournament games of all time and re-visit all of the best games from last year's Tournament as you gear up for the big dance.

One Shining Moment

“The ball is tipped. And there you are…” The One Shining Moment channel is here to stream every One Shining Moment 24/7, so pop on in and experience the joy of the tournament over and over again.

Never miss a moment with the return of Fast Break!: Available on all iOS, iPadOS, Android, Web, and Chromecast

Ever wished there was a version of RedZone for the NCAA tournament? Well we’ve got you covered with Fast Break, exclusively on March Madness Live. Fast Break features whip-around coverage from every game in the tournament all in one channel! Fast Break is available on Web, iOS, Android, and Chromecast devices.

Madness Feed: Available on iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Web

The first and second Rounds are the most chaotic of the tournament. With the Madness Feed, stay up to speed with all things happening during the busiest times of the tournament, all in one place The Madness feed will be your guide to staying in the know about everything else happening as you watch live. Show off your team spirit and knowledge by participating in polls and quizzes all while getting live updates.

Voice Applications Return, Now with Daily Briefings for Alexa

March Madness is back with an updated Skill on Alexa and Action for the Google Assistant. Just like previous years, you can access all of the live radio streams, scores and schedule information, and even set reminders for when the games are about to tip-off from your Amazon Alexa. Join reporter Michella Chester for the latest news, updates, and analysis with the new March Madness daily briefing on Alexa.

What’s new in NCAA Play

Women’s Bracket Challenge

New in 2022, the Women’s Bracket Challenge game allows users to pick who they think will win every game of the NCAA Division I women’s basketball tournament. Compete in groups with friends and family, or against the overall leaderboard, then track every pick in real time as the tournament progresses. Click here to learn more on how to play.

Men’s Bracket Challenge Game

The Men’s Bracket Challenge game allows users to pick who they think will win every game of the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. Compete in groups with friends and family, or against the overall leaderboard, then track every pick in real time as you watch every game live with March Madness Live.

Matchup Analysis

Use the Matchup Analysis Tool when filling out your bracket to see in-depth comparisons of every possible matchup in the tournament. You can use our preset criteria, or create your own, choosing from more than 20 stats and three weights for each, then let us crunch the numbers, telling you who to pick for every game of March Madness. Use the tool as a guide, or use it to auto pick your bracket with just a few clicks.

Path to the Championship

Starting in the Sweet 16, use the Path to the Championship tool to see exactly what it will take for your bracket to win in your group. The tool will break down every game to tell you who you need to win and show you your best-case scenario for your bracket, including what your group leaderboard will look like if things go your way.

Voice and App Integrations

Fill out your bracket on your phone, tablet, or computer, and then track your picks wherever you are. Sign in to March Madness Live on any device, including connected devices like Roku, Apple TV, or Amazon Fire TV to track your picks while you watch live, seeing exactly who you and your group picked for every game of the tournament. Or ask your Alexa or Google voice assistants how your bracket is doing to get real-time updates all tournament long.

NCAA Men’s Starting Lineup Challenge

Starting Lineup Challenge is a brand new March Madness game, where fans can compete throughout the entire tournament, long after brackets have busted. When the teams are announced on Selection Sunday, each is assigned a point value based on its seed. Players get 1000 points to pick five teams before the start of the tournament. Teams gain value by winning games — the better the team they beat, the more points they get. If a team loses, it stops gaining points for the rest of the tournament.

After the first round, the marketplace opens up again. Sell any teams that have lost, or any teams you don’t want in your lineup next round, and the point values from those teams will go straight to your point bank. Then use your point bank to buy any new teams you want before the market closes when the next round starts.

Repeat the process every round of the tournament. The player with the most points at the end of the tournament wins the game. Click here to learn more on how to play!