Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 14, 2022 March Madness predictions: Andy Katz makes his 2022 DI men's basketball bracket picks Predicting the entire 2022 men's bracket, line by line Share Shortly after the 2022 DI men's basketball bracket was released on Sunday, bracket maestro Andy Katz live-streamed his March Madness picks for Bleacher Report. He explains each pick in the video in-depth. Let's dive into his biggest upsets, Elite Eight and Final Four selections. BRACKET SZN: Check out the 2022 men's bracket West region First round: No. 11 Rutgers over No. 6 Alabama. Reasoning: "I like Rutgers' chances against Alabama. I like the way they defend." Sweet 16: No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 2 Duke. This isn't so much an upset as it is a "When will Duke lose?" blurb. Reasoning: "I think Texas Tech can defend Duke the way in which we have seen other teams like Miami, like Virginia, like Virginia Tech defend Duke. This is a bad matchup for the Blue Devils if this happens. I like the Red Raiders and Mark Adams to spoil the party in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco to knock out the Blue Devils." Elite Eight: No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 3 Texas Tech East region First round: No. 12 Indiana over No. 5 Saint Mary's Reasoning: "I don't think Saint Mary's can handle the combination of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, too, will be a problem." Sweet 16: No. 4 UCLA over No. 1 Baylor Reasoning: "This is where this team's Baylor run ends. I think the experience of UCLA gets them past Baylor and on to the Elite Eight." Elite Eight: No. 3 Purdue over No. 4 UCLA Reasoning: “Yes they lost in the Big Ten title game to Iowa, but I just don’t think UCLA will force them to commit turnovers and if they don’t turn over the ball, they win. It’s that simple. Too much firepower for UCLA if they protect the basketball.” South region First round: No. 11 Michigan over No. 6 Colorado State Reasoning: "Hunter Dickinson I think will be a problem for Colorado State and I think Hunter alone could help beat the Rams." Elite Eight: No. 1 Arizona over No. 2 Villanova Reasoning: "To me, looking at this bracket, those are the two best teams in this bracket." PLAY TO WIN: Play the 2022 Bracket Challenge Game Midwest region First round: No. 11 Iowa State over No. 6 LSU Reasoning: "I think Izaiah Brockington shoots the Cyclones past the Tigers." Sweet 16: No. 5 Iowa over No. 1 Kansas Reasoning: "Keegan Murray is the star here. He was phenomenal in the Big Ten tournament. He's been great all season, could've been Player of the Year, may end up being the Most Outstanding Player. I think Iowa beats Kansas." Elite Eight: No. 5 Iowa over No. 2 Auburn Reasoning: "I got Iowa. I'm riding this Iowa train from Iowa City to New Orleans." Final Four No. 1 Arizona over No. 5 Iowa Reasoning: "I think the size inside for Arizona is too much for Iowa." No. 3 Purdue over No. 1 Gonzaga Reasoning: "Here’s the problem for Gonzaga: This is a bad matchup because I don’t think they can stop Jaden Ivey and Purdue has the two bigs that can meet [Chet] Holmgren and Drew Timme so I like Purdue to advance past Gonzaga.” MUST-WATCH: Here are 24 juicy storylines to keep an eye on in the tournament National championship No. 1 Arizona over No. 3 Purdue Reasoning: "At the end of the day, I just love the way Arizona is playing right now. I think they’re playing the best basketball in the country.” 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State vs. No. 16 Bryant 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) vs. No. 12 TBD 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 TBD 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 TBD 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 TBD 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16 and Elite Eight Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. 