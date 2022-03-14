NCAA.com | March 14, 2022 'NCAA March Madness Confidential' returns with behind-the-scenes coverage of seven NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship teams Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis make their predictions Share Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ joint coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will include the return of NCAA March Madness Confidential, providing exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to seven NCAA Tournament teams. This year’s Confidential series features Auburn, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Providence, Memphis and Notre Dame. Production crews began embedding with the teams on Selection Sunday and will chronicle their NCAA Tournament journeys. Throughout the Tournament, features will run across multiple platforms — including studio coverage across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — with online distribution via the official @MarchMadnessMBB Twitter and Facebook pages, @MM_MBB_TV, NCAA.com and CBS Sports and Turner Sports social media accounts. Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and NCAA March Madness Live. This year’s tournament will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV on Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16 (6:40 p.m. ET, both days). This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 4, will air on TBS. NCAA, March Madness, Elite 8, Sweet 16, First Four, Final Four and Road to the Final Four are trademarks owned or licensed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association 2022 March Madness Bracket Challenge: Play the 2022 NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE Finalists announced for 2022 Naismith Trophy Men's Defensive Player of the Year Here are the four finalists for the 2022 men's basketball Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year. READ MORE 68 March Madness predictions, made prior to Selection Sunday for the NCAA men's basketball tournament These are 68 predictions for the 2022 NCAA DI men's basketball tournament, made before Selection Sunday. READ MORE