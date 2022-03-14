'NCAA March Madness Confidential' returns with behind-the-scenes coverage of seven NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship teams

Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ joint coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will include the return of NCAA March Madness Confidential, providing exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to seven NCAA Tournament teams. This year’s Confidential series features Auburn, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, Providence, Memphis and Notre Dame.



Production crews began embedding with the teams on Selection Sunday and will chronicle their NCAA Tournament journeys.



Throughout the Tournament, features will run across multiple platforms — including studio coverage across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — with online distribution via the official @MarchMadnessMBB Twitter and Facebook pages, @MM_MBB_TV, NCAA.com and CBS Sports and Turner Sports social media accounts.



Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and NCAA March Madness Live. This year’s tournament will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV on Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16 (6:40 p.m. ET, both days).



This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 4, will air on TBS.



NCAA, March Madness, Elite 8, Sweet 16, First Four, Final Four and Road to the Final Four are trademarks owned or licensed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association