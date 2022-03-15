🏀 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Small College Basketball | March 15, 2022

2022 Bevo Francis Top 25 watch list announced

Northwest Missouri State wins 3rd title in past four championships

Kansas City, MO – Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee are excited to announce the Top 25 watch list for the 2022 Bevo Francis Award. The 2022 Bevo Francis Top 25 Watch List consists of some of the top players from NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, NAIA, USCAA and NCCAA. John McCarthy had this to say about this year’s Top 25 watch list:

The Clarence “Bevo” Francis Award is presented annually to the player who has had the finest overall season within Small College Basketball. Considerations will be season statistics and individual achievements, awards, personal character and team achievements. This is an incredibly prestigious award, as this award will only be given to one player within Small College Basketball per season.

2022 CHAMPIONSHIP: Follow every round of the tournament here

2022 marks the sixth year of the Bevo Francis Award, after the award was not presented in 2021. Past winners include Dominez Burnett of Davenport University in 2016, Justin Pitts of Northwest Missouri State University in 2017, Emanuel Terry of Lincoln Memorial University in 2018, Aston Francis of Wheaton College in 2019 and Kyle Mangas of Indiana Wesleyan University in 2020.

On April 2nd, the finalists of this year’s award will be announced, followed by the Bevo Francis Award winner being crowned on April 4th.

The Bevo Francis Awards Committee consists of the following coaches: Tobin Anderson - St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.), Gary Stewart - Stevenson (Md.), Chris Briggs - Georgetown (Ky.), Bill Dreikosen - Rocky Mountain (Mont.), Ryan Kane - Ripon (Wisc.), Mark Berokoff – Oklahoma City, Mike Donnelly – Florida Southern, Rhett Soliday – Vanguard (Calif.), Sam Hargraves – Olivet (Mich.), Stacy Hollowell – Loyola (La.), Stephen Brennan – Babson, Richard Westerlund – Great Lakes Christian, Chase Tiechmann – Florida College, Bart Lundy – Queens (N.C.), Aaron Siebenthall – Ottawa (Kan.), Tae Norwood – Humboldt State, Justin Parnell – Oregon Tech, Mark Vanderslice – USC - Aiken and Grant Leep – Seattle Pacific.

To stay up to date on all things Small College Basketball, please head to smallcollegebasketball.com.

2021-22 Bevo Francis Award Top 25 Watch List

Top 25 Watch List
PlaYER Height Year School
Philip Alston 6'6" So. California (PA)
Buzz Anthony 5'11" Sr. Randolph-Macon
Marcus Azor 6'2" Sr. UMass Dartmouth
Kevin Blaylock 6'6" Sr. William Penn
Myles Burns 6'6" Sr. Loyola (LA)
Patrick Cartier 6'8" Jr. Hillsdale
Tyshaun Crawford 7'1" Jr. Augusta
Romeo Crouch 6'3" Sr. Embry-Riddle
Jack Davidson 6'1" Sr. Wabash
Alex Gross 6'10" Sr. Olivet Nazarene
Parker Hicks 6'6' Sr. Lubbock Christian
Trevor Hudgins 6'1" Sr. Northwest Missouri State
Josiah Johnson 6'1" Jr. Mary Hardin Baylor
Matthew Leritz 6'7" Sr. Illinois Wesleyan
Jaizec Lottie 6'2" Sr. Flagler
Matthew Schner 6'4" Sr. Emory
Jaylon Scott 6'5" Sr. Bethel (KS)
Joel Scott 6'7" Jr. Black Hills State
Andrew Sischo 6'9" Sr. Daemen
Jovan Sljivancanin 6'5" Sr. Carroll (MT)
RJ Sunahara 6'8" So. Nova Southeastern
Sekou Sylla 6'5" Jr. Nova Southeastern
Ryan Turell 6'7" Sr. Yeshiva
Mason Walters 6'9" Jr. Jamestown
Zach Wrightsil 6'7" Sr. Loyola (LA)

