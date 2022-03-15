🏀 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 15, 2022

Finalists announced for 2022 Naismith Trophy Men's Defensive Player of the Year

Predicting the entire 2022 men's bracket, line by line

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the finalists for this year's Naismith Trophy Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award for DI men's basketball.

The prestigious individual award annually honors college basketball's most outstanding defensive player. This year's finalists are all centers.

2022 Naismith men's Defensive Player of the Year finalists

Name Class Position School Conference
Chet Holmgren Fr. C Gonzaga WCC
Walker Kessler So. C Auburn SEC
Oscar Tshiebwe Jr. C Kentucky SEC
Mark Williams So. C Duke ACC

The SEC is the conference most represented with two finalists, followed by the WCC and ACC with one each.

In 2021, Davion Mitchell won the award. The Baylor guard averaged two steals and helped lead the Bears to the program's first national championship.

The 2022 winner will be announced April 3. 

For more information about the Naismith Awards, visit www.naismithtrophy.com.

2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links

Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream.

GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue
First Four — Tuesday, March 15
No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
First Four — Wednesday, March 16
No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
First Round — Thursday, March 17
No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 12 Richmond 67,  No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
First Round — Friday, March 18
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena
Second Round — Saturday, March 19
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26   San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26   San Francisco, California Chase Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27   Chicago, Illinois United Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27   Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center
Final Four April 2 and 4   New Orleans Caesars Superdome

