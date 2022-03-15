Finalists announced for 2022 Naismith Trophy Men's Defensive Player of the Year

The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the finalists for this year's Naismith Trophy Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award for DI men's basketball.

The prestigious individual award annually honors college basketball's most outstanding defensive player. This year's finalists are all centers.

2022 Naismith men's Defensive Player of the Year finalists

Name Class Position School Conference Chet Holmgren Fr. C Gonzaga WCC Walker Kessler So. C Auburn SEC Oscar Tshiebwe Jr. C Kentucky SEC Mark Williams So. C Duke ACC

The SEC is the conference most represented with two finalists, followed by the WCC and ACC with one each.

In 2021, Davion Mitchell won the award. The Baylor guard averaged two steals and helped lead the Bears to the program's first national championship.

The 2022 winner will be announced April 3.

For more information about the Naismith Awards, visit www.naismithtrophy.com.