Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 15, 2022 Finalists announced for 2022 Naismith Trophy Men's Defensive Player of the Year Predicting the entire 2022 men's bracket, line by line Share The Atlanta Tipoff Club announced the finalists for this year's Naismith Trophy Men’s Defensive Player of the Year award for DI men's basketball. The prestigious individual award annually honors college basketball's most outstanding defensive player. This year's finalists are all centers. 2022 Naismith men's Defensive Player of the Year finalists Name Class Position School Conference Chet Holmgren Fr. C Gonzaga WCC Walker Kessler So. C Auburn SEC Oscar Tshiebwe Jr. C Kentucky SEC Mark Williams So. C Duke ACC BRACKET: Check out the bracket for the 2022 men's NCAA tournament The SEC is the conference most represented with two finalists, followed by the WCC and ACC with one each. In 2021, Davion Mitchell won the award. The Baylor guard averaged two steals and helped lead the Bears to the program's first national championship. MORE BRACKETS: Fill out your bracket before the start of the 2022 tournament The 2022 winner will be announced April 3. For more information about the Naismith Awards, visit www.naismithtrophy.com. 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center 