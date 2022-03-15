Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 15, 2022 Top 10 fan bases in the 2022 men's NCAA tournament, ranked by Andy Katz Top 10 traveling fanbases entering Round 1 of March Madness Share On the latest episode of the March Madness 365 podcast (#MM365), Andy Katz ranks his top 10 fan bases that will travel for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. These are the fans that have the potential to make an NCAA tournament game feel like a home game for their team. He's also joined by Baylor coach Scott Drew and Katz breaks his down his bracket with co-host March Chadness. Click or tap here to listen to the latest #MM365 episode. These are Katz's top 10 fan bases, ranked: 1. Wisconsin “Fiserv Forum is gonna be packed with red and white for Wisconsin,” Katz said. The Badgers get to remain in-state to start the tournament, playing in Milwaukee for the first and second rounds. BRACKET: Check out the bracket for the 2022 men's NCAA tournament 2. Kentucky Kentucky starts the tournament at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis. “Whenever the Wildcats play in Indy, Big Blue Nation shows up,” Katz said. 3. Arizona The No. 1 seeded Arizona Wildcats stay out west to start the tournament, heading to San Diego for their opening rounds. Katz expects Wildcat nation to turn out for the tournament. MORE BRACKETS: Fill out your bracket before the start of the 2022 tournament 4. Gonzaga Gonzaga stays in the northwest — a region Zags fans travel well to — to open the tournament, heading to Portland. 5. Kansas “Jayhawk nation always does show up, especially in that Big 12 footprint,” Katz said. Kansas will head to Fort Worth, Texas for the first round. 6. Baylor Baylor stays in Texas for the opening rounds, making the trip from Waco to Fort Worth. With plenty of Baylor alums in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, expect to see Bears fans in the stadium. 🏆: 7 programs with strong cases to be men's basketball's next first-time champion 7. Tennessee Tennessee heads to Indianapolis to open the tournament. “The Vols certainly have an alumni base that can go from Knoxville and land in Indy,” Katz said. 8. Duke If Coach K’s final season wasn’t enough to get the Duke faithful out to the tournament, the Blue Devils playing in nearby Greenville, South Carolina to open the tournament could be the added push. BRACKET TIPS: Every first-round matchup in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, picked 9. UConn UConn plays in Buffalo to open the tournament. It’s at least a six hour drive away from campus, but there are flights — with possible connections. However, Katz thinks UConn fans will still have a strong showing in Buffalo to open the tournament. 10. Boise State Boise State opens the tournament in its 8/9 game in Portland. “I think the Broncos will have a pretty good showing to support their efforts against Memphis,” Katz said. MORE: Every first-round game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, picked 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center Sweet 16 and Elite Eight Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome 2022 March Madness Bracket Challenge: Play the 2022 NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 16 NCAA men's basketball teams to pick for the Sweet 16 in March Madness — and why These are the safe (and sneaky) men's teams to pick in your NCAA bracket for the Sweet 16, and beyond, to get an edge on other prognosticators. READ MORE March Madness predictions: Every first-round matchup in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, picked NCAA bracket predictions for every game in the first round of the 2022 men's tournament, based on the strengths and weaknesses of each team, the data and a few intangibles. READ MORE Finalists announced for 2022 Naismith Trophy Men's Defensive Player of the Year Here are the four finalists for the 2022 men's basketball Naismith Trophy Defensive Player of the Year. READ MORE