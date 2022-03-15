🏀 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 15, 2022

Top 10 fan bases in the 2022 men's NCAA tournament, ranked by Andy Katz

Top 10 traveling fanbases entering Round 1 of March Madness

On the latest episode of the March Madness 365 podcast (#MM365), Andy Katz ranks his top 10 fan bases that will travel for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. These are the fans that have the potential to make an NCAA tournament game feel like a home game for their team.

He's also joined by Baylor coach Scott Drew and Katz breaks his down his bracket with co-host March Chadness.

Click or tap here to listen to the latest #MM365 episode.

These are Katz's top 10 fan bases, ranked:

1. Wisconsin

“Fiserv Forum is gonna be packed with red and white for Wisconsin,” Katz said.

The Badgers get to remain in-state to start the tournament, playing in Milwaukee for the first and second rounds.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky starts the tournament at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis.

“Whenever the Wildcats play in Indy, Big Blue Nation shows up,” Katz said.

3. Arizona

The No. 1 seeded Arizona Wildcats stay out west to start the tournament, heading to San Diego for their opening rounds. Katz expects Wildcat nation to turn out for the tournament.

4. Gonzaga

Gonzaga stays in the northwest  — a region Zags fans travel well to — to open the tournament, heading to Portland. 

5. Kansas

“Jayhawk nation always does show up, especially in that Big 12 footprint,” Katz said.

Kansas will head to Fort Worth, Texas for the first round.

6. Baylor

Baylor stays in Texas for the opening rounds, making the trip from Waco to Fort Worth. With plenty of Baylor alums in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, expect to see Bears fans in the stadium.

7. Tennessee

Tennessee heads to Indianapolis to open the tournament.

“The Vols certainly have an alumni base that can go from Knoxville and land in Indy,” Katz said.

8. Duke

If Coach K’s final season wasn’t enough to get the Duke faithful out to the tournament, the Blue Devils playing in nearby Greenville, South Carolina to open the tournament could be the added push.

9. UConn

UConn plays in Buffalo to open the tournament. It’s at least a six hour drive away from campus, but there are flights — with possible connections. However, Katz thinks UConn fans will still have a strong showing in Buffalo to open the tournament.

10. Boise State

Boise State opens the tournament in its 8/9 game in Portland. 

“I think the Broncos will have a pretty good showing to support their efforts against Memphis,” Katz said.

2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links

Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream.

GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue
First Four — Tuesday, March 15
No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
First Four — Wednesday, March 16
No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
First Round — Thursday, March 17
No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 12 Richmond 67,  No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
First Round — Friday, March 18
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena
Second Round — Saturday, March 19
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26   San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26   San Francisco, California Chase Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27   Chicago, Illinois United Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27   Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center
Final Four April 2 and 4   New Orleans Caesars Superdome

