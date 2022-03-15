Top 10 fan bases in the 2022 men's NCAA tournament, ranked by Andy Katz

On the latest episode of the March Madness 365 podcast (#MM365), Andy Katz ranks his top 10 fan bases that will travel for the first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament. These are the fans that have the potential to make an NCAA tournament game feel like a home game for their team.

He's also joined by Baylor coach Scott Drew and Katz breaks his down his bracket with co-host March Chadness.

These are Katz's top 10 fan bases, ranked:

1. Wisconsin

“Fiserv Forum is gonna be packed with red and white for Wisconsin,” Katz said.

The Badgers get to remain in-state to start the tournament, playing in Milwaukee for the first and second rounds.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky starts the tournament at Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis.

“Whenever the Wildcats play in Indy, Big Blue Nation shows up,” Katz said.

3. Arizona

The No. 1 seeded Arizona Wildcats stay out west to start the tournament, heading to San Diego for their opening rounds. Katz expects Wildcat nation to turn out for the tournament.

4. Gonzaga

Gonzaga stays in the northwest — a region Zags fans travel well to — to open the tournament, heading to Portland.

5. Kansas

“Jayhawk nation always does show up, especially in that Big 12 footprint,” Katz said.

Kansas will head to Fort Worth, Texas for the first round.

6. Baylor

Baylor stays in Texas for the opening rounds, making the trip from Waco to Fort Worth. With plenty of Baylor alums in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, expect to see Bears fans in the stadium.

7. Tennessee

Tennessee heads to Indianapolis to open the tournament.

“The Vols certainly have an alumni base that can go from Knoxville and land in Indy,” Katz said.

8. Duke

If Coach K’s final season wasn’t enough to get the Duke faithful out to the tournament, the Blue Devils playing in nearby Greenville, South Carolina to open the tournament could be the added push.

9. UConn

UConn plays in Buffalo to open the tournament. It’s at least a six hour drive away from campus, but there are flights — with possible connections. However, Katz thinks UConn fans will still have a strong showing in Buffalo to open the tournament.

10. Boise State

Boise State opens the tournament in its 8/9 game in Portland.

“I think the Broncos will have a pretty good showing to support their efforts against Memphis,” Katz said.

