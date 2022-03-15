Sarah Meadow | NCAA.com | March 15, 2022 Watch: Augusta hits buzzer-beater to advance to DII men's basketball Elite Eight Last second 3-pointer advances DII basketball's Augusta to Elite Eight Share In the third round of the NCAA DII men's basketball tournament, No. 1 Augusta's Miguel Arnold sunk a three-point buzzer beater to advance to the Elite Eight over No. 2 Queens, 77-76. TOURNEY TIME: Follow the entire DII men's basketball tournament ELITE 8 BOUND!!!! pic.twitter.com/rWSWL8Od6s— AugustaJags (@AugustaJags) March 16, 2022 Arnold tallied 14 points and 3 rebounds to lift the Jaguars to a quarterfinals appearance on Tuesday, March 22. Click or tap here to view an interactive bracket. The remaining teams will be re-seeded to determine the quarterfinals matchups. The quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 22, 24 and 26. 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky are the teams picked the most often to make the 2022 Final Four Top seeds Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas were the most-picked teams to make the Final Four. READ MORE Saint Peter's shocks No. 2 Kentucky: 5 numbers to know from the March Madness upset Saint Peter's stunning 85-79 win over Kentucky is just the tenth 15-2 upset in men's NCAA tournament history. Here's what you need to know about the shocker. READ MORE