Watch: Augusta hits buzzer-beater to advance to DII men's basketball Elite Eight

Last second 3-pointer advances DII basketball's Augusta to Elite Eight

In the third round of the NCAA DII men's basketball tournament, No. 1 Augusta's Miguel Arnold sunk a three-point buzzer beater to advance to the Elite Eight over No. 2 Queens, 77-76.

Arnold tallied 14 points and 3 rebounds to lift the Jaguars to a quarterfinals appearance on Tuesday, March 22.

The remaining teams will be re-seeded to determine the quarterfinals matchups. The quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will be held at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 22, 24 and 26.