West Virginia University head coach Bob Huggins and 15-year head coaching veteran Frank Martin to join NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship coverage as guest studio analysts

Turner Sports and CBS Sports have added West Virginia University Head Coach Bob Huggins and veteran Division I Head Coach Frank Martin as guest studio analysts for coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship airing across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV. Martin (Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18) and Huggins (Saturday, March 19, and Sunday, March 20) will join the Atlanta studio team with host Nabil Karim and analysts Candace Parker, Seth Davis and Rex Chapman.

Huggins is in the top-10 all-time in NCAA Division I Men’s coaching victories, having led four different programs for a total of 37 seasons. He has coached WVU since 2007 and made 10 NCAA Tournament appearances with the Mountaineers, including a Final Four appearance in 2010. Huggins also coached Akron (1984-89), Cincinnati (1989-2005) and Kansas State (2006-07).

Brackets: View the full bracket | Make your picks

Martin is a 15-year coaching veteran, compiling a 288-201 record with South Carolina (2012-2022; 171-147) and Kansas State (2007-12; 117-54). He led the Gamecocks to the 2017 Men’s Final Four, his deepest run of five NCAA Tournament appearances.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. This year’s tournament will continue with the NCAA First Four on truTV later today, followed by First Round action all day tomorrow and Friday.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 4, will air on TBS.