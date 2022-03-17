Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 17, 2022 Gonzaga is the fans' top pick to win the 2022 March Madness men's tournament The most popular national champion picks in 2022 March Madness brackets Share Gonzaga is the pick. Again. For the second year in a row, the Bulldogs are the most popular national champion among Men's Bracket Challenge Game users. Among completed brackets, 30.26 percent of MBCG entries have Gonzaga winning it all, one season after almost 39 percent had the Zags as champs. Though Gonzaga doesn't go into the tournament undefeated like it did last year, it is the No. 1 overall seed for the second season in a row. Here are other notable tidbits: Arizona is the second-most picked champion at 13.76 percent. Kansas is third at 7.87 Two No. 2 seeds — Duke and Kentucky — rank ahead of No. 1 Baylor, though it's close: 6.52 for Duke and 6.01 for UK. Baylor follows at 4.31. Tennessee is the top No. 3 seed, coming in at 3.73 percent Iowa is the favorite selection outside a top-four seed. The No. 5 Hawkeyes are national champions on 1.59 percent of brackets. Going back to 2014, the top BCG selection and the actual national champion last matched in 2018, when 17.52 percent correctly predicted Villanova would win its second title in three years. But the most popular pick ever among BCG users was in 2014, when Kentucky walked into the tournament undefeated — and 46.57 of BCG brackets had the Wildcats taking home the title. But after Wisconsin upset UK in the semifinals, Duke instead won it all and made the 10.54 percent that picked the Blue Devils very, very happy. The biggest shock came in 2014, when UConn won the title as only 0.23 percent of BCG brackets had the Huskies. We'll see how this year ends up, but here are all the teams picked by at least 1 percent of complete MBCG brackets: Team Percent picked to win title No. 1 Gonzaga 30.26 No. 1 Arizona 13.76 No. 1 Kansas 7.87 No. 2 Duke 6.52 No. 2 Kentucky 6.01 No. 1 Baylor 4.31 No. 2 Villanova 3.87 No. 2 Auburn 3.85 No. 3 Tennessee 3.73 No. 3 Purdue 2.58 No. 4 UCLA 1.95 No. 3 Texas Tech 1.66 No. 5 Iowa 1.59 No. 3 Wisconsin 1.43 2022 March Madness NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE Here's how many brackets somehow picked No. 15 Saint Peter's to make the Sweet 16 As improbable as it seemed a few days ago, No. 15 Saint Peter's is in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Here's how many brackets really predicted the Peacocks' run. READ MORE 2022 NCAA tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for March Madness Here is the printable 2022 NCAA bracket for men's March Madness, along with an updated schedule, scores and links to live streams. READ MORE