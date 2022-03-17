NCAA.com | March 17, 2022 Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky are the teams picked the most often to make the 2022 Final Four Predicting the entire 2022 men's bracket, line by line Share As usual, men's Bracket Challenge Game players relied on No. 1 seeds when it came to filling out their Final Four picks. Top seeds Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas were the three teams that were picked to make the Final Four the most among completed brackets, with East Region No. 2 seed Kentucky rounding out the top four. The Wildcats came in ahead of East Region No. 1 seed Baylor — the defending national champion. While those three No. 1 seeds led the field, that doesn't tell the full story. Gonzaga, the No. 1 overall seed, is slotted to make the Final Four in 62.54 percent of brackets — much, much higher than Arizona (49.33) and Kansas (42.68). Check out how the numbers break down, by region, among the four most common picks: West Team Percent picked to Final Four No. 1 Gonzaga 62.57 No. 2 Duke 17.31 No. 3 Texas Tech 8.52 No. 4 Arkansas 3.25 If you think that 62.57 Gonzaga number is eye-opening, read this: Almost half of the brackets — 46.21 — have the Bulldogs going a step further and playing in the national championship game. South Team percent picked to Final Four No. 1 Arizona 49.33 No. 2 Villanova 16.96 No. 3 Tennessee 16.74 No. 4 Illinois 4.81 The Arizona Wildcats were the clear favorite in the South, though SEC tournament champion Tennessee wasn't far behind Big East tournament champ Villanova here. Midwest Team percent picked to Final Four No. 1 Kansas 42.68 No. 2 Auburn 21.66 No. 5 Iowa 14.21 No. 3 Wisconsin 9.59 In an interesting twist, Midwest Region No. 4 seed Providence is Final Four-bound on only 1.92 percent of MBCG brackets — behind even its first-round foe, No. 13 seed South Dakota State (2.82). This is the only region of the four that didn't have some combination of seeds No. 1 through 4. Instead, Big Ten tournament champion Iowa, the No. 5 seed, is slotted third from the Midwest. East Team percent picked to Final Four No. 2 Kentucky 28.97 No. 1 Baylor 24.08 No. 3 Purdue 20.07 No. 4 UCLA 11.42 The East was bunched up here, with three teams in the 20s, followed by 2021 Final Four participant UCLA. 2022 March Madness NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 68 March Madness predictions, made prior to Selection Sunday for the NCAA men's basketball tournament These are 68 predictions for the 2022 NCAA DI men's basketball tournament, made before Selection Sunday. READ MORE College softball's all-time home run leaders Here's a look at the ten college softball players who have slugged 83 or more home runs in their illustrious NCAA careers. READ MORE Bracketology: NCAA men's basketball tournament projections five days before Selection Sunday by Andy Katz Here is how Andy Katz sees the March Madness field shaking out from No. 1 through No. 68. READ MORE