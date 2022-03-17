Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 17, 2022 Luck of the Irish: Notre Dame hits shot with 1.4 seconds left to beat Rutgers in 2OT Notre Dame beats Rutgers in double overtime thriller Share Once the game pushed to double overtime and the clock struck midnight on Thursday, March 17 — St. Patrick's Day — Rutgers never stood a chance. BRACKET 2022: View the men's bracket With under five seconds left and the score knotted, 87-87, Fighting Irish guard Blake Wesley drove the opposing hoop and tossed up a shot. It missed, but forward Paul Atkinson Jr. was in perfect position to clean up the rebound, find space and bank in a layup to give Notre Dame the lead with 1.4 seconds left. Notre Dame held on to win, 89-87 in a double-overtime classic. NOTRE DAME WINS IT IN DOUBLE OT!THE LUCK OF THE IRISH ON ST. PATRICK'S DAY 🍀@NDmbb #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/BmeIiznSF2— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 17, 2022 Fitting that the Irish came out on top on St. Patrick's Day. It was also fitting that Atkinson was the one to score the eventual winner. He led Notre Dame in points on the night with 26. Helping him out quite a bit was guard Cormac Ryan with 16 points and Dane Goodwin with 12. Notre Dame moves on to face Alabama in the first round of the men's tournament. 2022 March Madness Bracket Challenge: Play the 2022 NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky are the teams picked the most often to make the 2022 Final Four Top seeds Gonzaga, Arizona and Kansas were the most-picked teams to make the Final Four. READ MORE Saint Peter's shocks No. 2 Kentucky: 5 numbers to know from the March Madness upset Saint Peter's stunning 85-79 win over Kentucky is just the tenth 15-2 upset in men's NCAA tournament history. Here's what you need to know about the shocker. READ MORE