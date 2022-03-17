Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 17, 2022 March Madness predictions: Andy Katz makes his 2022 DI men's basketball bracket picks Top 10 traveling fanbases entering Round 1 of March Madness Share Shortly after the 2022 DI men's basketball bracket was released on Sunday, bracket maestro Andy Katz live-streamed his March Madness picks for Bleacher Report. He explains each pick in the video in-depth. Let's dive into his biggest upsets, Elite Eight and Final Four selections. BRACKET SZN: Check out the 2022 men's bracket West region First round: No. 11 Rutgers over No. 6 Alabama. Reasoning: "I like Rutgers' chances against Alabama. I like the way they defend." Sweet 16: No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 2 Duke. This isn't so much an upset as it is a "When will Duke lose?" blurb. Reasoning: "I think Texas Tech can defend Duke the way in which we have seen other teams like Miami, like Virginia, like Virginia Tech defend Duke. This is a bad matchup for the Blue Devils if this happens. I like the Red Raiders and Mark Adams to spoil the party in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco to knock out the Blue Devils." Elite Eight: No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 3 Texas Tech East region First round: No. 12 Indiana over No. 5 Saint Mary's Reasoning: "I don't think Saint Mary's can handle the combination of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, too, will be a problem." Sweet 16: No. 4 UCLA over No. 1 Baylor Reasoning: "This is where this team's Baylor run ends. I think the experience of UCLA gets them past Baylor and on to the Elite Eight." Elite Eight: No. 3 Purdue over No. 4 UCLA Reasoning: “Yes they lost in the Big Ten title game to Iowa, but I just don’t think UCLA will force them to commit turnovers and if they don’t turn over the ball, they win. It’s that simple. Too much firepower for UCLA if they protect the basketball.” South region First round: No. 11 Michigan over No. 6 Colorado State Reasoning: "Hunter Dickinson I think will be a problem for Colorado State and I think Hunter alone could help beat the Rams." Elite Eight: No. 1 Arizona over No. 2 Villanova Reasoning: "To me, looking at this bracket, those are the two best teams in this bracket." PLAY TO WIN: Play the 2022 Bracket Challenge Game Midwest region First round: No. 11 Iowa State over No. 6 LSU Reasoning: "I think Izaiah Brockington shoots the Cyclones past the Tigers." Sweet 16: No. 5 Iowa over No. 1 Kansas Reasoning: "Keegan Murray is the star here. He was phenomenal in the Big Ten tournament. He's been great all season, could've been Player of the Year, may end up being the Most Outstanding Player. I think Iowa beats Kansas." Elite Eight: No. 5 Iowa over No. 2 Auburn Reasoning: "I got Iowa. I'm riding this Iowa train from Iowa City to New Orleans." Final Four No. 1 Arizona over No. 5 Iowa Reasoning: "I think the size inside for Arizona is too much for Iowa." No. 3 Purdue over No. 1 Gonzaga Reasoning: "Here’s the problem for Gonzaga: This is a bad matchup because I don’t think they can stop Jaden Ivey and Purdue has the two bigs that can meet [Chet] Holmgren and Drew Timme so I like Purdue to advance past Gonzaga.” MUST-WATCH: Here are 24 juicy storylines to keep an eye on in the tournament National championship No. 1 Arizona over No. 3 Purdue Reasoning: "At the end of the day, I just love the way Arizona is playing right now. I think they’re playing the best basketball in the country.” 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas 79, No. 9 Creighton 72 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 79, No. 12 Richmond 51 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA 72, No. 5 Saint Mary's 56 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 70, No. 7 Murray State 60 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas 53, No. 12 New Mexico State 48 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 9 Memphis 78 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center Second Round — Sunday, March 20 No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston 12:10 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State 2:40 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State 5:15 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State 6:10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 7:10 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 7:45 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas 8:40 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU 9:40 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16 and Elite Eight Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome RESULTS TIME NETWORK CITY SITE First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State 54, No. 10 Loyola Chicago 41 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn 80, No. 15 Jacksonville State 61 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech 97, No. 14 Montana State 62 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 14 Yale 56 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova 80, No. 15 Delaware 60 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 68, No. 7 No. 7 Southern California 66 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas 81, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois 54, No. 13 Chattanooga 53 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 78, Cal State Fullerton 61 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 87, No. 16 Wright State 70 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston 82, No. 12 UAB 68 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State 74, No. 10 Davidson 73 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin 67, No. 14 Colgate 60 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 9 TCU 69, No. 8 Seton Hall 42 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. 