March Madness predictions: Andy Katz makes his 2022 DI men's basketball bracket picks

Shortly after the 2022 DI men's basketball bracket was released on Sunday, bracket maestro Andy Katz live-streamed his March Madness picks for Bleacher Report.

He explains each pick in the video in-depth. Let's dive into his biggest upsets, Elite Eight and Final Four selections.

BRACKET SZN: Check out the 2022 men's bracket

West region

First round: No. 11 Rutgers over No. 6 Alabama. Reasoning: "I like Rutgers' chances against Alabama. I like the way they defend."

Sweet 16: No. 3 Texas Tech over No. 2 Duke. This isn't so much an upset as it is a "When will Duke lose?" blurb. Reasoning: "I think Texas Tech can defend Duke the way in which we have seen other teams like Miami, like Virginia, like Virginia Tech defend Duke. This is a bad matchup for the Blue Devils if this happens. I like the Red Raiders and Mark Adams to spoil the party in the Sweet 16 in San Francisco to knock out the Blue Devils."

Elite Eight: No. 1 Gonzaga over No. 3 Texas Tech

East region

First round: No. 12 Indiana over No. 5 Saint Mary's Reasoning: "I don't think Saint Mary's can handle the combination of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, too, will be a problem."

Sweet 16: No. 4 UCLA over No. 1 Baylor Reasoning: "This is where this team's Baylor run ends. I think the experience of UCLA gets them past Baylor and on to the Elite Eight."

Elite Eight: No. 3 Purdue over No. 4 UCLA Reasoning: “Yes they lost in the Big Ten title game to Iowa, but I just don’t think UCLA will force them to commit turnovers and if they don’t turn over the ball, they win. It’s that simple. Too much firepower for UCLA if they protect the basketball.”



South region

First round: No. 11 Michigan over No. 6 Colorado State Reasoning: "Hunter Dickinson I think will be a problem for Colorado State and I think Hunter alone could help beat the Rams."

Elite Eight: No. 1 Arizona over No. 2 Villanova Reasoning: "To me, looking at this bracket, those are the two best teams in this bracket."



PLAY TO WIN: Play the 2022 Bracket Challenge Game

Midwest region

First round: No. 11 Iowa State over No. 6 LSU Reasoning: "I think Izaiah Brockington shoots the Cyclones past the Tigers."

Sweet 16: No. 5 Iowa over No. 1 Kansas Reasoning: "Keegan Murray is the star here. He was phenomenal in the Big Ten tournament. He's been great all season, could've been Player of the Year, may end up being the Most Outstanding Player. I think Iowa beats Kansas."

Elite Eight: No. 5 Iowa over No. 2 Auburn Reasoning: "I got Iowa. I'm riding this Iowa train from Iowa City to New Orleans."



Final Four

No. 1 Arizona over No. 5 Iowa Reasoning: "I think the size inside for Arizona is too much for Iowa."

No. 3 Purdue over No. 1 Gonzaga Reasoning: "Here’s the problem for Gonzaga: This is a bad matchup because I don’t think they can stop Jaden Ivey and Purdue has the two bigs that can meet [Chet] Holmgren and Drew Timme so I like Purdue to advance past Gonzaga.”



MUST-WATCH: Here are 24 juicy storylines to keep an eye on in the tournament

National championship