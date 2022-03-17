Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 17, 2022 Michigan, Virginia Tech and South Dakota State are the most popular picks to pull off upsets in the 2022 NCAA men's tournament Top 10 players on double-digit seeds, ranked by Andy Katz Share If you like Michigan or Virginia Tech to pull an 11-over-6 upset this year, you aren't alone. More than half of the completed Men's Bracket Challenge Game brackets had No. 11 Michigan knocking out No. 6 Colorado State (50.79 percent). A similar number of brackets have No. 11 Virginia Tech (50.13) beating No. 6 Texas. If you're thinking even bigger for a Cinderella by seed, No. 13 South Dakota State is picked to defeat No. 4 Providence on 38.36 percent of brackets. In other words, the 13th-seeded Jackrabbits are a more popular pick to advance than any No. 12 seed. That percentage is drastically higher than the top No. 13 pick last year, when 20.85 percent had Ohio topping Virginia. And the Bobcats did just that — as did North Texas, which was correctly selected to beat Purdue on 11.32 percent of brackets. Here's a more complete look at the upset picks, broken down by seed. The most popular upset pick for each seed in the MBCG is bolded. No. 16 vs. No. 1 Matchup Upset pick percentage No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Baylor 3.38 No. 16 Wright State vs. No. 1 Arizona 2.40 No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Kansas 2.30 No. 16 Georgia State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga 2.28 Baylor is the defending champion, but the Bears are the fourth No. 1 this year. Fans also might be thinking Norfolk State could work some magic again. Ten years ago, Norfolk State became the fifth No. 15 seed to shock a No. 2, as the Spartans stunned No. 2 Missouri — the first 15-over-2 since 2001. No. 15 vs. No. 2 Matchup Upset pick percentage No. 15 Jacksonville State vs. No. 2 Auburn 4.41 No. 15 Delaware vs. No. 2 Villanova 3.99 No. 15 Saint Peter's vs. No. 2 Kentucky 3.04 No. 15 Cal State Fullerton vs. No. 2 Duke 2.84 The percentages are lower this year, as big-name powers help make up the seed list and Auburn seemed poised to grab a top seed not too long ago. For those curious, Oral Roberts was picked on 4.25 percent of brackets against Ohio State. We know how that turned out. No. 14 vs. No. 3 Matchup Upset pick percentage No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Wisconsin 13.9 No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Texas Tech 10.89 No. 14 Longwood vs. No. 3 Tennessee 6.20 No. 14 Yale vs. No. 3 Purdue 6.15 They're back. Colgate is the top 14 seed pick once more, with the Raiders following up 2021's 16.52 percent vs. No. 3 Arkansas with a 13.82 this year. Last season, only 8 percent foresaw Abilene Christian eliminating Texas. No. 13 vs. No. 4 Matchup Upset pick percentage No. 13 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Providence 38.36 No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Arkansas 28.25 No. 13 Chattanooga vs. No. 4 Illinois 19.29 No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 UCLA 7.00 Two 13 seeds successfully upset 4s in 2021: Ohio (vs. Virginia) and North Texas (vs. Purdue). That could be keeping folks' eyes open for more this time, as we're seeing a dramatic rise in picks. In 2021, adding up the No. 13 seeds' percentages totaled 53.61 percent. This year they're getting to 92.48 percent. You can also thank South Dakota State and Vermont for that rise. The Jackrabbbits are 30-4, haven't lost since Dec. 15 and have one of the most lethal offenses in the nation. Vermont is 28-5, has lost just once since Dec. 7 and won its three America East tournament games by 39, 32 and 39 points. No. 12 vs. No. 5 Matchup UPSET PICK PERCENTAGE No. 12 Indiana vs. No. Saint Mary's 30.27 No. 12 UAB vs. No. 5 Houston 22.33 No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 UConn 16.09 No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 5 Iowa 9.36 Note that Indiana's percentage includes any brackets that picked the IU-Wyoming winner out of the First Four and didn't change after the result, meaning some users might have thought Wyoming would win but didn't switch their pick for the No. 12 seed against the Gaels. No. 11 vs. No. 6 Matchup UPSET PICK PERCENTAGE No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State 50.79 No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 6 Texas 50.13 No. 11 Notre Dame vs. No. 6 Alabama 30.55 No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 6 LSU 28.12 Two 11 seeds have gone from the First Four to the Final Four: 2011 VCU and UCLA only a year ago. But you have to get out of the round of 64 first. 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas 79, No. 9 Creighton 72 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 79, No. 12 Richmond 51 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA 72, No. 5 Saint Mary's 56 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 70, No. 7 Murray State 60 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas 53, No. 12 New Mexico State 48 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 9 Memphis 78 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center Second Round — Sunday, March 20 No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston 12:10 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State 2:40 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State 5:15 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State 6:10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 7:10 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 7:45 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas 8:40 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU 9:40 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16 and Elite Eight Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome RESULTS TIME NETWORK CITY SITE First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State 54, No. 10 Loyola Chicago 41 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn 80, No. 15 Jacksonville State 61 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech 97, No. 14 Montana State 62 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 14 Yale 56 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova 80, No. 15 Delaware 60 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 68, No. 7 No. 7 Southern California 66 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas 81, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois 54, No. 13 Chattanooga 53 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 78, Cal State Fullerton 61 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 87, No. 16 Wright State 70 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston 82, No. 12 UAB 68 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State 74, No. 10 Davidson 73 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin 67, No. 14 Colgate 60 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 9 TCU 69, No. 8 Seton Hall 42 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 