Mike Lopresti | NCAA.com | March 17, 2022 Michigan's young core grows up quickly in first March Madness men's upset Michigan drops Colorado State in the 2022 NCAA tournament Share INDIANAPOLIS — It is moments before Michigan plays Colorado State Thursday in the first game of the NCAA tournament's first round and as the Wolverines’ starting lineup is announced, Juwan Howard is trying not to be concerned. “They give their grade year,” he would say later. "And it’s first one, Moussa (Diabate), freshman. Caleb (Houstan), freshman. Hunter (Dickinson), sophomore. Frankie (Collins), freshman. I’m like . . . whoa. “Some people would say it’s a very young team. True, it is. But did they grow up today? Yes.” MAKE SENSE OF THE MADNESS: View the interactive NCAA tournament bracket The curvy path Michigan has been trying to follow all season took another turn for the good Thursday. Consider the road traveled by the Wolverines: They went from being ranked No. 4 early . . . to a series of defeats . . . to Howard’s slap heard ‘round the game at Wisconsin, with its ensuing five-game suspension . . . to blowing a 17-point lead and losing to Indiana in their first game in the Big Ten tournament . . . to many wondering if they would even hear their name called on Selection Sunday . . . to Thursday, when they fell behind Colorado State 15 points, and then rebooted and blew past the Rams 75-63. First upset winner of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Wait a second. Michigan over Colorado State an upset? The seeds declare it was, with the Wolverines coming in No. 11 and the Rams No. 6. The fact Michigan would have to technically upset its way past Colorado State suggested how unsteady the past couple of months have been in Ann Arbor. That such a young lineup could be so unfazed by a bad start and so dominant at the end, well, that shouldn’t surprise Howard. He’s seen that movie before at Michigan. Acted in it, for that matter. “If I remember,” he said, “Coach Fisher started five freshmen.” Steve Fisher. Fab Five, remember? Co-starring Juwan Howard. That turned out pretty well. Still, there was reason to wonder about the Wolverines at the start Thursday. The season had been shaky, the meltdown against Indiana a near-disaster. “A great learning moment for us,” Howard preferred to call it, “and how we have to not feel that we’ve got to play the scoreboard, but it’s everything that happens between the lines.” Not only that, his veteran ball-handling guard, DeVante’ Jones, was still in concussion protocol. His replacement, Collins, had never started a college game in his life. He’s averaged under 10 minutes and three points a game as a reserve, so Howard was having to trade a graduate student for a freshman. Some tinkering would have to be done in game-planning. “I think I said before the game, without DeVante’, 'I think I may grow up as a coach today,'” he said. “Because you have to make adjustments, and that’s what it’s all about.” MORE: These were the most popular Cinderella picks in the Bracket Challenge Game Then the game started, and Michigan fell behind 15 points. Committed nine turnovers in the first 14 minutes. Couldn’t have done worse from the 3-point line if the Wolverines had shot blindfolded, missing all seven attempts in the first half. This was Indiana in reverse. So what was going through their minds at such a perilous moment? Howard was intent on staying unruffled. “It’s not going to always go perfect for 40 minutes. It just doesn’t work that way,” he said. “If I get rattled and get annoyed with the score and feel like yelling, sometimes that can seem like you’re not prepared. I just wanted them to calm down.” Dickinson, who would finish with 21 points, had an idea. “I know I was thinking, 'If they can do it to us, we can do it to them,'” he said. They did. The defense improved, the shooting arrived, and Collins was a spark plug: 14 points, six rebounds, one turnover in 31 minutes. The Wolverines went sweeping past on their way to the second round. The recent woes were a memory. “I think that was a true test for us of mental toughness,” Howard said. Right down to his new guard. “At the end of the day, it’s just basketball,” Collins said. “I’ve been working out, practicing, playing basketball my whole life.” So Michigan moves on. The Wolverines have been a little bruised, a little rickety, a little open to question. But they’re still playing, with Tennessee next on Saturday. 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas 79, No. 9 Creighton 72 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 79, No. 12 Richmond 51 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA 72, No. 5 Saint Mary's 56 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 70, No. 7 Murray State 60 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas 53, No. 12 New Mexico State 48 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 9 Memphis 78 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center Second Round — Sunday, March 20 No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston 12:10 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State 2:40 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State 5:15 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State 6:10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 7:10 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 7:45 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas 8:40 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU 9:40 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16 and Elite Eight Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome RESULTS TIME NETWORK CITY SITE First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State 54, No. 10 Loyola Chicago 41 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn 80, No. 15 Jacksonville State 61 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech 97, No. 14 Montana State 62 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 14 Yale 56 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova 80, No. 15 Delaware 60 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 68, No. 7 No. 7 Southern California 66 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas 81, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois 54, No. 13 Chattanooga 53 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 78, Cal State Fullerton 61 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 87, No. 16 Wright State 70 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston 82, No. 12 UAB 68 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State 74, No. 10 Davidson 73 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin 67, No. 14 Colgate 60 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 9 TCU 69, No. 8 Seton Hall 42 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center March Madness 2022: The 10 best players on double-digit seeds These are the top 10 players who play for a double-digit seeds in the 2022 NCAA tournament, according to Andy Katz. 