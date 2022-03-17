5 numbers to know from Saint Peter's shocking win over No. 2 Kentucky

Watch the final 2:30 of No. 15 Saint Peter's OT win over No. 2 Kentucky

On a day that featured two No. 12 seeds winning, No. 15 Saint Peter’s busted brackets and grabbed headlines with a shocking 85-79 win over No. 2 Kentucky in Indianapolis. It's the program's first tournament win in program history, as the Peacocks lost in the first round of their three previous appearances.

Daryl Banks III and Doug Edert combined for 47 points in the upset.

Here are five notable numbers to know from the Peacocks' huge win:

10: The Peacocks became only the 10th 15 seed to win in men's tournament history. It marks the second straight season that a 15-seed has pulled off a first-round upset following Oral Roberts' win over Ohio State in 2021.

Here are all the times it’s happened in men's tournament history.

YEAR RESULT SCORE 1991 Richmond def. Syracuse 73-69 1993 Santa Clara def. Arizona 64-61 1997 Coppin State def. South Carolina 78-65 2001 Hampton def. Iowa State 58-57 2012 Lehigh def. Duke 75-70 2012 Norfolk State def. Missouri 86-84 2013 Florida Gulf Coast def. Georgetown 78-68 2016 Middle Tennessee def. Michigan State 90-81 2021 Oral Roberts def. Ohio State 75-72 2022 Saint Peter's def. Kentucky 85-79

6%: That's the percentage of Men's Bracket Challenge Game players who chose Kentucky to cut the nets down in New Orleans as national champions. Yikes.

30%: About a third of brackets picked the Wildcats to reach the Final Four. They were the most popular pick to win the East Region, even over No. 1 Baylor.

3%: Only 3 percent of MBCG brackets chose Saint Peter's to beat Kentucky — so twice as many had the Wildcats winning the title than had the Peacocks winning one game. As far as celebrity brackets go, Nate Robinson was one of the few who went out on that limb.

8: That's how many national championships Kentucky has in its illustrious history — twice as much as Saint Peter's has tournament appearances. It's also the first time the Wildcats have lost in the first round under coach John Calipari.

Clearly the Peacocks liked the odds not being in their favor.