Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | March 17, 2022 5 numbers to know from Saint Peter's shocking win over No. 2 Kentucky Watch the final 2:30 of No. 15 Saint Peter's OT win over No. 2 Kentucky Share On a day that featured two No. 12 seeds winning, No. 15 Saint Peter’s busted brackets and grabbed headlines with a shocking 85-79 win over No. 2 Kentucky in Indianapolis. It's the program's first tournament win in program history, as the Peacocks lost in the first round of their three previous appearances. Daryl Banks III and Doug Edert combined for 47 points in the upset. PEACOCKS. WIN. pic.twitter.com/Jf10r5zyb4— Saint Peter’s Athletics (@SPUAthletics) March 18, 2022 Here are five notable numbers to know from the Peacocks' huge win: FIRST ROUND: Full scoreboard from the first day of men's tournament action 10: The Peacocks became only the 10th 15 seed to win in men's tournament history. It marks the second straight season that a 15-seed has pulled off a first-round upset following Oral Roberts' win over Ohio State in 2021. Here are all the times it’s happened in men's tournament history. YEAR RESULT SCORE 1991 Richmond def. Syracuse 73-69 1993 Santa Clara def. Arizona 64-61 1997 Coppin State def. South Carolina 78-65 2001 Hampton def. Iowa State 58-57 2012 Lehigh def. Duke 75-70 2012 Norfolk State def. Missouri 86-84 2013 Florida Gulf Coast def. Georgetown 78-68 2016 Middle Tennessee def. Michigan State 90-81 2021 Oral Roberts def. Ohio State 75-72 2022 Saint Peter's def. Kentucky 85-79 HISTORY: More on the history of 2 seeds versus 15 seeds 6%: That's the percentage of Men's Bracket Challenge Game players who chose Kentucky to cut the nets down in New Orleans as national champions. Yikes. Gooooooooooodbye Kentucky brackets 😬#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/t6T07AACaP— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022 30%: About a third of brackets picked the Wildcats to reach the Final Four. They were the most popular pick to win the East Region, even over No. 1 Baylor. 3%: Only 3 percent of MBCG brackets chose Saint Peter's to beat Kentucky — so twice as many had the Wildcats winning the title than had the Peacocks winning one game. As far as celebrity brackets go, Nate Robinson was one of the few who went out on that limb. 👀👀👀@nate_robinson called the Saint Peter's UPSET! #MarchMadness https://t.co/VmyPp0Tja6— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 18, 2022 8: That's how many national championships Kentucky has in its illustrious history — twice as much as Saint Peter's has tournament appearances. It's also the first time the Wildcats have lost in the first round under coach John Calipari. Clearly the Peacocks liked the odds not being in their favor. 2022 March Madness NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE Here's how many brackets somehow picked No. 15 Saint Peter's to make the Sweet 16 As improbable as it seemed a few days ago, No. 15 Saint Peter's is in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Here's how many brackets really predicted the Peacocks' run. READ MORE 2022 NCAA tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for March Madness Here is the printable 2022 NCAA bracket for men's March Madness, along with an updated schedule, scores and links to live streams. READ MORE