Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 18, 2022 Celebrity March Madness picks for the 2022 NCAA tournaments Here are celebrity March Madness picks for the 2022 NCAA basketball tournaments Share The first rounds of the 2022 NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments tip off Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17, respectively, and just like you, many of celebrities have spent the last few days filling out their March Madness brackets. Here are the March Madness bracket picks of notable college basketball fans. You can fill out your bracket or check on how you're doing in your pool here. President Joe Biden Women's basketball tournament Champion: Delaware Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 UConn, No. 11 Villanova, No. 13 Delaware President Biden went with his alma mater, Delaware, to win both the men's and women's tournaments. Men's basketball tourrnament Champion: Delaware Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 15 Delaware President Barack Obama Men's basketball tournament Champion: Gonzaga Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Arizona, No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Kentucky President Obama went chalk in his men's bracket, with three No. 1 seeds plus No. 2 seed Kentucky in his Final Four. He chose the Zags over the Wildcats in an all-Pacific Time Zone championship matchup. Women's basketball tournament Champion: South Carolina Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Stanford, No. 2 Baylor, No. 2 UConn In his women's bracket, President Obama chose South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks to cut down the nets again, taking out reigning national champion Stanford. Rex Chapman Men's basketball tournament Champion: Arizona Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 2 Auburn Chapman, the former University of Kentucky standout and current Turner analyst, took the reverse of President Obama's national championship scenario — Arizona over Gonzaga. Candace Parker Women's basketball tournament Champion: South Carolina Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Texas, No. 2 Baylor, No. 6 Kentucky While Parker took No. 1 seed South Carolina to advance to the Final Four and cut down the nets, she took three non-No. 1 seeds to make the sport's final weekend, including No. 6 seed Kentucky. Nate Robinson Men's basketball tournament Champion: Arizona Final Four: No. 1 Arizona, No. 1 Kansas, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 11 Virginia Tech Robinson took two No. 1 seeds, Arizona and Kansas, along with two sleepers, Michigan State and Virginia Tech, to make the Final Four. Tyasha Harris Women's basketball tournament Champion: South Carolina Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Stanford, No. 1 NC State, No. 2 Baylor Harris went almost all chalk, taking three No. 1 seeds to advance to the Final Four. Jimmy Fallon Men's basketball tournament Champion: Gonzaga Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Kansas, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 3 Purdue Fallon took a pair of No. 1 seeds and No. 3 seeds to advance to the Final Four. Women's basketball tournament Champion: Stanford Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Stanford, No. 1 NC State, No. 9 Gonzaga Fallon sees Stanford repeating as the national champion. 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas 79, No. 9 Creighton 72 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 79, No. 12 Richmond 51 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA 72, No. 5 Saint Mary's 56 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 70, No. 7 Murray State 60 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas 53, No. 12 New Mexico State 48 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 9 Memphis 78 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center Second Round — Sunday, March 20 No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 5 Houston 12:10 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 7 Ohio State 2:40 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 Michigan State 5:15 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 11 Iowa State 6:10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 7:10 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 7:45 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 6 Texas 8:40 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 9 TCU 9:40 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16 and Elite Eight Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome RESULTS TIME NETWORK CITY SITE First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State 54, No. 10 Loyola Chicago 41 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn 80, No. 15 Jacksonville State 61 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech 97, No. 14 Montana State 62 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 14 Yale 56 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova 80, No. 15 Delaware 60 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 68, No. 7 No. 7 Southern California 66 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas 81, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois 54, No. 13 Chattanooga 53 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 78, Cal State Fullerton 61 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 87, No. 16 Wright State 70 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston 82, No. 12 UAB 68 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State 74, No. 10 Davidson 73 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin 67, No. 14 Colgate 60 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 9 TCU 69, No. 8 Seton Hall 42 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. 