Celebrity March Madness picks for the 2022 NCAA tournaments

Here are celebrity March Madness picks for the 2022 NCAA basketball tournaments

Here are celebrity March Madness picks for the 2022 NCAA basketball tournaments

The first rounds of the 2022 NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments tip off Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17, respectively, and just like you, many of celebrities have spent the last few days filling out their March Madness brackets.

Here are the March Madness bracket picks of notable college basketball fans. You can fill out your bracket or check on how you're doing in your pool here.

President Joe Biden

Women's basketball tournament

Champion: Delaware

Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 UConn, No. 11 Villanova, No. 13 Delaware

President Biden went with his alma mater, Delaware, to win both the men's and women's tournaments.

Men's basketball tourrnament

Champion: Delaware

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 15 Delaware

President Barack Obama

Men's basketball tournament

Champion: Gonzaga

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Arizona, No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Kentucky

President Obama went chalk in his men's bracket, with three No. 1 seeds plus No. 2 seed Kentucky in his Final Four. He chose the Zags over the Wildcats in an all-Pacific Time Zone championship matchup.

Women's basketball tournament

Champion: South Carolina

Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Stanford, No. 2 Baylor, No. 2 UConn

In his women's bracket, President Obama chose South Carolina coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks to cut down the nets again, taking out reigning national champion Stanford.

Rex Chapman

Men's basketball tournament

Champion: Arizona

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Arizona, No. 2 Kentucky, No. 2 Auburn

Chapman, the former University of Kentucky standout and current Turner analyst, took the reverse of President Obama's national championship scenario — Arizona over Gonzaga.

Candace Parker

Women's basketball tournament

Champion: South Carolina

Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Texas, No. 2 Baylor, No. 6 Kentucky

While Parker took No. 1 seed South Carolina to advance to the Final Four and cut down the nets, she took three non-No. 1 seeds to make the sport's final weekend, including No. 6 seed Kentucky.

Nate Robinson

Men's basketball tournament

Champion: Arizona

Final Four: No. 1 Arizona, No. 1 Kansas, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 11 Virginia Tech

Robinson took two No. 1 seeds, Arizona and Kansas, along with two sleepers, Michigan State and Virginia Tech, to make the Final Four.

Tyasha Harris

Women's basketball tournament

Champion: South Carolina

Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Stanford, No. 1 NC State, No. 2 Baylor

Harris went almost all chalk, taking three No. 1 seeds to advance to the Final Four.

Jimmy Fallon

Men's basketball tournament

Champion: Gonzaga

Final Four: No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Kansas, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 3 Purdue

Fallon took a pair of No. 1 seeds and No. 3 seeds to advance to the Final Four.

Women's basketball tournament

Champion: Stanford

Final Four: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 1 Stanford, No. 1 NC State, No. 9 Gonzaga

Fallon sees Stanford repeating as the national champion.