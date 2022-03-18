Robby General Jr | NCAA.com | March 18, 2022 Only 192 perfect brackets remain after wild Thursday in the NCAA men's tournament Watch the final 2:30 of No. 15 Saint Peter's OT win over No. 2 Kentucky Share The opening day of the first round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament saw huge upsets and three overtime games. It also busted most of the more than 20 million brackets across the four major online games we're tracking — Men's Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, Yahoo and CBS. After a few more near-upsets and another overtime game in the final four games, only 192 perfect brackets remain heading into Friday: ESPN: 161 perfect brackets Yahoo: 14 CBS: 9 MBCG: 8 In 2021, there were 121 perfect brackets after the first day of the tournament. Click or tap here to see how your BCG bracket is doing. There were several major upsets that caused most of the damage Thursday, including: No. 11 Michigan's 75-63 victory over No. 6 Colorado State. The Wolverines knocked out nearly half of all brackets. No. 4 Providence's 66-57 win over No. 13 South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits came in as the third-most popular upset pick of the first round. No. 12 Richmond's 67-63 win over No. 5 Iowa. Only 9.63 percent of MBCG brackets had the Spiders winning in the first round. After the game, less than two percent of brackets remained perfect. No. 12 New Mexico State's 70-63 win over No. 5 UConn. Just 0.21 percent of MBCG brackets remained perfect. No. 15 Saint Peter's 85-79 overtime stunner of No. 2 Kentucky. A higher percentage of brackets had Kentucky winning the national championship (6.01 percent) than had Saint Peter's winning in the first round (3.04 percent). We'll continue to track the remaining perfect brackets throughout the 2022 NCAA tournament. Friday's games start with a 7-10 matchup between Ohio State and Loyola Chicago. UPSETS: We're tracking every upset in the 2022 DI men's basketball tournament How many perfect brackets will remain? 2022 March Madness NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE Here's how many brackets somehow picked No. 15 Saint Peter's to make the Sweet 16 As improbable as it seemed a few days ago, No. 15 Saint Peter's is in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Here's how many brackets really predicted the Peacocks' run. READ MORE 2022 NCAA tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for March Madness Here is the printable 2022 NCAA bracket for men's March Madness, along with an updated schedule, scores and links to live streams. READ MORE