Only 192 perfect brackets remain after wild Thursday in the NCAA men's tournament

Watch the final 2:30 of No. 15 Saint Peter's OT win over No. 2 Kentucky

The opening day of the first round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament saw huge upsets and three overtime games. It also busted most of the more than 20 million brackets across the four major online games we're tracking — Men's Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, Yahoo and CBS.

After a few more near-upsets and another overtime game in the final four games, only 192 perfect brackets remain heading into Friday:

In 2021, there were 121 perfect brackets after the first day of the tournament.

Click or tap here to see how your BCG bracket is doing.

There were several major upsets that caused most of the damage Thursday, including:

No. 11 Michigan's 75-63 victory over No. 6 Colorado State. The Wolverines knocked out nearly half of all brackets.

No. 4 Providence's 66-57 win over No. 13 South Dakota State. The Jackrabbits came in as the third-most popular upset pick of the first round.

No. 12 Richmond's 67-63 win over No. 5 Iowa. Only 9.63 percent of MBCG brackets had the Spiders winning in the first round. After the game, less than two percent of brackets remained perfect.

No. 12 New Mexico State's 70-63 win over No. 5 UConn. Just 0.21 percent of MBCG brackets remained perfect.

No. 15 Saint Peter's 85-79 overtime stunner of No. 2 Kentucky. A higher percentage of brackets had Kentucky winning the national championship (6.01 percent) than had Saint Peter's winning in the first round (3.04 percent).

We'll continue to track the remaining perfect brackets throughout the 2022 NCAA tournament. Friday's games start with a 7-10 matchup between Ohio State and Loyola Chicago.

How many perfect brackets will remain?