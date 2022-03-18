🏀 WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

🔥 Second round is set after wild Saturday

Bracket

(12) Belmont stuns (5) Oregon

(11) Princeton upsets (6) Kentucky
basketball-men-d1 flag

Robby General Jr | NCAA.com | March 18, 2022

Only 192 perfect brackets remain after wild Thursday in the NCAA men's tournament

Watch the final 2:30 of No. 15 Saint Peter's OT win over No. 2 Kentucky

The opening day of the first round of the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament saw huge upsets and three overtime games. It also busted most of the more than 20 million brackets across the four major online games we're tracking — Men's Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, Yahoo and CBS.

After a few more near-upsets and another overtime game in the final four games, only 192 perfect brackets remain heading into Friday:

In 2021, there were 121 perfect brackets after the first day of the tournament.

Click or tap here to see how your BCG bracket is doing.

There were several major upsets that caused most of the damage Thursday, including:

We'll continue to track the remaining perfect brackets throughout the 2022 NCAA tournament. Friday's games start with a 7-10 matchup between Ohio State and Loyola Chicago.

UPSETS: We're tracking every upset in the 2022 DI men's basketball tournament

How many perfect brackets will remain?

7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion

These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now.
READ MORE

Here's how many brackets somehow picked No. 15 Saint Peter's to make the Sweet 16

As improbable as it seemed a few days ago, No. 15 Saint Peter's is in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Here's how many brackets really predicted the Peacocks' run.
READ MORE

2022 NCAA tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for March Madness

Here is the printable 2022 NCAA bracket for men's March Madness, along with an updated schedule, scores and links to live streams.
READ MORE

March Madness

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners