Tip times for Second Round games on Saturday, March 19 announced

Watch the final 2:30 of No. 15 Saint Peter's OT win over No. 2 Kentucky

Exclusive First Round Coverage Continues Friday, March 18

Turner Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 19 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all 67 games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick on TBS. Exclusive live coverage will continue with First Round action on Friday, March 18, beginning at Noon.

Following are tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Second Round games. Tip times for the Second Round games on Sunday, March 20, will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the day’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 4, will air on TBS.

Second round games - saturday, march 19 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter 12:10 p.m. CBS Ft. Worth, TX (8) North Carolina vs. (1) Baylor Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce 2:40 p.m. CBS Ft. Worth, TX (9) Creighton vs. (1) Kansas Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, IN (11) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jaime Erdahl 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, NY (12) Richmond vs. (4) Providence Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, OR (5) Saint Mary's vs. (4) UCLA Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, IN (15) Saint Peter's vs. (7) Murray St. Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, NY (12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) Arkansas Nessler / Haywood // Washburn 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, OR (9) Memphis vs. (1) Gonzaga Catalon / Lappas // Katz

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Friday’s First Round.

First Round GaMES - FRIDAY AFTERNOON, MARCH 18 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, PA (10) Loyola Chicago vs.

(7) Ohio St. Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, SC (15) Jacksonville St. vs.

(2) Auburn Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, CA (14) Montana St. vs.

(3) Texas Tech Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi 2:00 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, WI (14) Yale vs.

(3) Purdue Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, PA (15) Delaware vs.

(2) Villanova Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, SC (10) Miami (FL) vs.

(7) Southern California Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, CA (11) Notre Dame vs.

(6) Alabama Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, WI (11) Virginia Tech vs.

(6) Texas Dedes / Antonelli // Ross

First Round Games – Friday Evening, March 18 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, PA (13) Chattanooga vs.

(4) Illinois Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, SC (15) Cal St. Fullerton vs.

(2) Duke Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, WI (11) Iowa St. vs.

(6) LSU Dedes / Antonelli // Ross 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, CA (16) Wright St. vs.

(1) Arizona Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, PA (12) UAB vs.

(5) Houston Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, SC (10) Davidson vs.

(7) Michigan St. Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, WI (14) Colgate vs.

(3) Wisconsin Dedes / Antonelli // Ross 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, CA (9) TCU vs.

(8) Seton Hall Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi

