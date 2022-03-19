2022 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament complete schedule, dates, TV times

Every Tyrese Hunter 3 in the first round of the NCAA tournament

Every Tyrese Hunter 3 in the first round of the NCAA tournament

The men's March Madness schedule continues today, March 17, with a full day of 16 games.

First, here's the the TL/DR version for when each remaining round of the tournament will be played:

Second round: March 19-20

Sweet 16: March 24-25

Elite Eight: March 26-27

Final Four: April 2

NCAA championship game: April 4

You can get the 2022 printable NCAA bracket here.

Here are the dates, location, livestream and television information for all of the games in the NCAA men's tournament.

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Caesars Superdome April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston,

Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

WATCH: The greatest comebacks in March Madness history