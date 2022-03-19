NCAA.com | March 19, 2022 March Madness: No more perfect men's brackets remain after Iowa State's upset win It's over! How every last perfect bracket busted in the 2022 NCAA men's tournament Share There will be no perfect men's bracket this year. With No. 11 Iowa State's 59-54 upset win over No. 6 LSU, the final perfect bracket of the 2022 basketball tournament — created by ESPN user "Bekins24" — was busted. It took 28 games to eliminate the last perfect bracket. Entering Friday, there were 192 perfect brackets across the major games, Men's Bracket Challenge Game, ESPN, CBS and Yahoo. UPDATES: We've been tracking all perfect brackets Here's how many perfect brackets remained after each game: No. 7 Ohio State 54, No. 10 Loyola 41 — 91 perfect brackets No. 2 Auburn 80, No. 15 Jacksonville State 61 — 81 No. 3 Texas Tech 97, No. 14 Montana State 62 — 63 No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 14 Yale 56 — 47 No. 2 Villanova 80, No. 15 Delaware 60 — 42 No. 10 Miami 68, No. 7 USC 68 — 18 No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64 — 4 No. 6 Texas 81, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 — 2 No. 2 Duke 78, No. 15 Cal State Fullerton 61 — 2 No. 4 Illinois 54, No. 13 Chattanooga 53 — 1 No. 1 Arizona 87, No. 16 Wright State 70 — 1 No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54 — Zero This marks the second year in a row the chase for perfection ended on the second day of the first round. But in 2019, Gregg Nigl correctly picked the first 49 games. 2022 March Madness NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE Here's how many brackets somehow picked No. 15 Saint Peter's to make the Sweet 16 As improbable as it seemed a few days ago, No. 15 Saint Peter's is in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Here's how many brackets really predicted the Peacocks' run. READ MORE 2022 NCAA tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores for March Madness Here is the printable 2022 NCAA bracket for men's March Madness, along with an updated schedule, scores and links to live streams. READ MORE