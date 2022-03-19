Turner Sports and CBS Sports Announce Tip Times and Matchups for Second Round Games on Sunday, March 20

Exclusive Second Round Coverage Tips Off Saturday, March 19

CBS Sports and Turner Sports have announced tip times and matchups for Second Round coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 20 (Noon-Midnight ET), with all 67 games available live in their entirety across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and NCAA March Madness Live. The night’s coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick on TBS. Exclusive live coverage will continue with Second Round action on Saturday, March 19, beginning at Noon.

Following are tip times and commentator assignments for Sunday’s Second Round games. Tip times for next Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinals will be announced on Sunday after the conclusion of the day’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 4, will air on TBS.

Second round games - Sunday, march 20 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter 12:10 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, PA (5) Houston vs. (4) Illinois Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson 2:40 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, PA (7) Ohio St. vs. (2) Villanova Harlan / Bonner / Miller // Jacobson 5:15 p.m. CBS Greenville, SC (7) Michigan St. vs. (2) Duke Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson 6:10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, WI (11) Iowa St. vs. (3) Wisconsin Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross 7:10 p.m. TBS San Diego, CA (11) Notre Dame vs. (3) Texas Tech Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi 7:45 p.m. truTV Greenville, SC (10) Miami (FL) vs. (2) Auburn Nantz / Raftery / Hill // Wolfson 8:40 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, WI (6) Texas vs. (3) Purdue Dedes / Antonelli // Ross 9:40 p.m. TBS San Diego, CA (9) TCU vs. (1) Arizona Byington / Smith / Johnson // Shehadi

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Second Round.

Second round games - saturday, march 19 Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter 12:10 p.m. CBS Ft. Worth, TX (8) North Carolina vs. (1) Baylor Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson / Allie LaForce 2:40 p.m. CBS Ft. Worth, TX (9) Creighton vs. (1) Kansas Anderson / Jackson // LaForce 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, IN (11) Michigan vs. (3) Tennessee Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jaime Erdahl 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, NY (12) Richmond vs. (4) Providence Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, OR (5) Saint Mary's vs. (4) UCLA Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, IN (15) Saint Peter's vs. (7) Murray St. Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, NY (12) New Mexico St. vs. (4) Arkansas Nessler / Haywood // Washburn 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, OR (9) Memphis vs. (1) Gonzaga Catalon / Lappas // Katz

