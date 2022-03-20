NCAA.com | March 20, 2022 CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and matchups for Regional Semifinals on Thursday, March 24, and Friday, March 25 Share Turner Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and matchups for Regional Semifinals coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 24, and Friday, March 25 (7 p.m. ET-Midnight, each day), with all 67 games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. Exclusive live coverage will begin on TBS both days with Infiniti NCAA Tip-Off at 6 p.m. and will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick following the network’s second game. Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinal games. Game matchups for Saturday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 6 p.m. on TBS – will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the night’s games. Sunday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 2 p.m. on CBS – will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the night’s games. This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 4, will air on TBS. Follow us on Twitter (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information. 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE 2022 Naismith men's and women's player of the year finalists announced The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the men's and women's finalists for the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year. READ MORE Wistrcill, Newton to join Division I Men’s Basketball Committee in September NCAA announces that Tom Wistrcill and Martin Newton have been named to the Division I Men's Basketball Committee. READ MORE