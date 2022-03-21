Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 22, 2022 Only one Men's Bracket Challenge Game bracket correctly predicted 15 Sweet 16 teams Top dunks from Sunday's second round men's games Share A No. 15 seed in the Sweet 16. One top seed and a pair of No. 2s out. Two double-digit seeds set to meet the Midwest. Yes, it's been a crazy NCAA men's tournament. So unpredictable, in fact, that no Men's Bracket Challenge Game player went 16-for-16 selecting Sweet 16 teams. One did, however, get 15 right: "Gwick1" The only miss from this top performer? No. 15 Saint Peter's. Then again, only 28,081 MBCG brackets — or 1.53 percent — had the Peacocks in the Sweet 16. So no shame there. Continuing on, "Gwick1" has an Elite Eight of Duke-Arkansas, Villanova-Houston, Kansas-Miami (Fla.) and Kentucky-North Carolina. Only Kentucky is out from those. The predictions conclude with Arkansas beating Villanova in the national championship. CHECK IN: See how your bracket is doing after the first two rounds We'll see how it all ends in a few weeks. Until then, here's a rundown of how many Sweet 16 teams the rest of the MBCG brackets have. Note that "Gwick1" being the only bracket to have 15 teams led to a percentage that was nearly 0. Correct Sweet 16 picks Percentage 14 0.001% 13 0.029% 12 0.302% 11 2.216% 10 9.112% 9 17.076% 8 22.879% 7 14.474% 6 8.091% 5 3.548% 4 1.522% 3 0.707% 2 0.375% 1 0.611% 0 19.027% The most common number of Sweet 16 teams for MBCG players is eight. It was seven last year. A little more than half of MBCG brackets this year had between seven and nine teams. But what about specific teams? As you can expect, No. 1 Gonzaga, the top overall seed, was the runaway most popular team to make the Sweet 16. Though the Bulldogs got a scare from No. 9 Memphis, Gonzaga remains in the hunt for their first national championship. The Bulldogs are one of three Sweet 16 teams that were picked to make this round on at least 90 percent of brackets. Eight were picked by at least 65 percent of players. Drew Timme drop 25 points, 14 rebounds to lead Gonzaga into Sweet 16 Here's the complete list, from No. 1 Gonzaga's 93.67 percent to No. 15 Saint Peter's 1.53 percent. Team Percent picked to Sweet 16 Gonzaga 93.67 Arizona 91.95 Kansas 91.24 Duke 81.69 Villanova 75.35 Purdue 66.80 Texas Tech 66.66 UCLA 65.47 Houston 45.05 Arkansas 40.74 Providence 20.82 North Carolina 15.66 Michigan 12.66 Miami (Fla.) 9.29 Iowa State 6.21 Saint Peter's 1.53 For biggest misses, Baylor, Auburn and Kentucky are the only teams on the 1 and 2 lines to bow out. They're also the top picks from MBCG players to make the Sweet 16 that didn't get there. The Wildcats were in the third round on 82.79 percent of brackets, Baylor was in the Sweet 16 on 78.93 percent and Auburn was picked for the Sweet 16 by 79.48 percent. 2022 March Madness NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE 2022 Naismith men's and women's player of the year finalists announced The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the men's and women's finalists for the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy for Player of the Year. READ MORE Wistrcill, Newton to join Division I Men’s Basketball Committee in September NCAA announces that Tom Wistrcill and Martin Newton have been named to the Division I Men's Basketball Committee. READ MORE