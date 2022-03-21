Re-ranking the men's Sweet 16 teams, by Andy Katz

On the latest episode of the March Madness 365 podcast (#MM365), Andy reacts to the First and Second Rounds of the 2022 Tournament. Arkansas's JD Notae joins Andy to talk about the Razorbacks' journey back to the Sweet Sixteen and the task at hand with Gonzaga. Providence's Nate Watson talks about Ed Cooley's leadership and the Friars' matchup with Kansas.

Click or tap here to listen to the latest #MM365 episode.

During the weekly Katz Ranks segment, Katz re-ranked every team in the Sweet 16.

1. Arizona

Arizona was Katz's pick to win the national championship at the start of the tournament. The Wildcats stay in the top spot after beating TCU in overtime in the second round.

2. Gonzaga

Gonzaga is the number overall seed in the tournament. In the win over Memphis, Drew Timme scored 25 points, with 21 coming in the second half.

3. Purdue

"The Boilermakers are now starting to look the part," said Katz.

Purdue is a potential national champion.

4. Kansas

Kansas is the number one seed in the midwest.

"They will dominate the crowd in Chicago," said Katz.

5. Villanova

Led by veteran guard Collin Gillepsie, Villanova again looks like a championship team.

6. Texas Tech

Katz loves the way Texas Tech is defending in the tournament. The Red Raiders sit at six entering the Sweet 16.

7. Duke

Coach K's final run continues after beating Tom Izzo and Michigan State in the second round.

8. Houston

"The Cougars, led by coach Kelvin Sampson, defend and are tough," said Katz.

Houston's in the Sweet 16 despite missing two of its top scorers.

9. North Carolina

Katz's reason North Carolina is this high is that the Tar Heels took down the reigning national champions, Baylor, in the second round.

10. UCLA

UCLA struggled with Akron according to Katz.

"Size, speed and physicality could be a problem for UCLA going forward," said Katz.

11. Providence

In the second round, Providence beat Richmond — a team that beat Iowa in the first round. The Friars play Kansas in the Sweet 16.

12. Michigan

Michigan upset Colorado State and knocked off Tennessee in their tournament run.

13. Miami

"Miami is playing its best basketball at the right time of the season," said Katz.

14. Arkansas

The Razorbacks are back in the Sweet 16 and will face top-overall seed, Gonzaga.

15. Iowa State

Iowa State beat Wisconsin in the second round in Milwaukee.

16. Saint Peter's

"I can't really move them higher, even though they did knock off Kentucky," said Katz.

