Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 21, 2022 Re-ranking the men's Sweet 16 teams, by Andy Katz Re-ranking the men's Sweet 16 teams, by Andy Katz Share On the latest episode of the March Madness 365 podcast (#MM365), Andy reacts to the First and Second Rounds of the 2022 Tournament. Arkansas's JD Notae joins Andy to talk about the Razorbacks' journey back to the Sweet Sixteen and the task at hand with Gonzaga. Providence's Nate Watson talks about Ed Cooley's leadership and the Friars' matchup with Kansas. Click or tap here to listen to the latest #MM365 episode. During the weekly Katz Ranks segment, Katz re-ranked every team in the Sweet 16. 1. Arizona Arizona was Katz's pick to win the national championship at the start of the tournament. The Wildcats stay in the top spot after beating TCU in overtime in the second round. 🍬: 1 reason why each Sweet 16 team has made it this far — and what they need to prove to advance 2. Gonzaga Gonzaga is the number overall seed in the tournament. In the win over Memphis, Drew Timme scored 25 points, with 21 coming in the second half. 3. Purdue "The Boilermakers are now starting to look the part," said Katz. Purdue is a potential national champion. BRACKET: Check out the interactive March Madness bracket 4. Kansas Kansas is the number one seed in the midwest. "They will dominate the crowd in Chicago," said Katz. 5. Villanova Led by veteran guard Collin Gillepsie, Villanova again looks like a championship team. 6. Texas Tech Katz loves the way Texas Tech is defending in the tournament. The Red Raiders sit at six entering the Sweet 16. 7. Duke Coach K's final run continues after beating Tom Izzo and Michigan State in the second round. 🚨UPSETS: Here are all the upsets from this year's tournament 8. Houston "The Cougars, led by coach Kelvin Sampson, defend and are tough," said Katz. Houston's in the Sweet 16 despite missing two of its top scorers. 9. North Carolina Katz's reason North Carolina is this high is that the Tar Heels took down the reigning national champions, Baylor, in the second round. 10. UCLA UCLA struggled with Akron according to Katz. "Size, speed and physicality could be a problem for UCLA going forward," said Katz. 11. Providence In the second round, Providence beat Richmond — a team that beat Iowa in the first round. The Friars play Kansas in the Sweet 16. MORE BRACKETS: Here's how the final perfect brackets were busted 12. Michigan Michigan upset Colorado State and knocked off Tennessee in their tournament run. 13. Miami "Miami is playing its best basketball at the right time of the season," said Katz. 14. Arkansas The Razorbacks are back in the Sweet 16 and will face top-overall seed, Gonzaga. 15. Iowa State Iowa State beat Wisconsin in the second round in Milwaukee. 16. Saint Peter's "I can't really move them higher, even though they did knock off Kentucky," said Katz. PEACOCKS: Here's how many brackets picked Saint Peter's to make the Sweet 16 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue Sweet 16 — Thursday, March 24 No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Arkansas 7:09 p.m. CBS San Francisco, California Chase Center No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 11 Michigan 7:29 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center No. 2 Duke vs. No. 3 Texas Tech 9:39 p.m. CBS San Francisco, California Chase Center No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston 9:59 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16 — Friday, March 25 No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:09 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence 7:29 p.m. TBS Chicago, Illinois United Center No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina 9:39 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center No. 10 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Iowa State 9:59 p.m. TBS Chicago, Illinois United Center Elite Eight Elite Eight March 26 Elite Eight March 26 Elite Eight March 27 Elite Eight March 27 Final Four Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome RESULTS TIME NETWORK CITY SITE First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State 54, No. 10 Loyola Chicago 41 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn 80, No. 15 Jacksonville State 61 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech 97, No. 14 Montana State 62 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 14 Yale 56 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova 80, No. 15 Delaware 60 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 68, No. 7 No. 7 Southern California 66 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas 81, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois 54, No. 13 Chattanooga 53 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 78, Cal State Fullerton 61 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 87, No. 16 Wright State 70 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston 82, No. 12 UAB 68 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State 74, No. 10 Davidson 73 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin 67, No. 14 Colgate 60 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 9 TCU 69, No. 8 Seton Hall 42 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86 (OT) 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas 79, No. 9 Creighton 72 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 79, No. 12 Richmond 51 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA 72, No. 5 Saint Mary's 56 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 70, No. 7 Murray State 60 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas 53, No. 12 New Mexico State 48 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 9 Memphis 78 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center Second Round — Sunday, March 20 No. 5 Houston 68, No. 4 Illinois 53 12:10 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Villanova 71, No. 7 Ohio State 61 2:40 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 85, No. 7 Michigan State 76 5:15 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 54, No. 3 Wisconsin 49 6:10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 3 Texas Tech 59, No. 11 Notre Dame 53 7:10 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 79, No. 2 Auburn 61 7:45 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Purdue 81, No. 6 Texas 71 8:40 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 85, No. 9 TCU 80 (OT) 9:40 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena 2022 March Madness NEW: 2022 March Madness NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket 