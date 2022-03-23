Arcade Fire to headline the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2022 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in New Orleans April 1-3

On Friday, April 1 Arcade Fire has been confirmed to headline the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2022 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in New Orleans. The three-day Music Festival (April 1-3), held at Woldenberg Park in New Orleans, will provide fans with star-studded entertainment during Men’s Final Four weekend.

Formed in Montreal and currently operating out of New Orleans, Arcade Fire has long maintained a well-earned reputation as one of the best live bands in the world. "The Lightning I, II,” the first single from the band's eagerly anticipated new album “WE”, was just released to a rapturous reception from fans and critics alike, with The New York Times raving “Arcade Fire ignites a fresh era…burning once again with an earnest, fiery hope.” Arcade Fire's AT&T Block Party performance promises to feature a first look and listen to tracks from the upcoming “WE” alongside classics from the band’s GRAMMY winning catalog.

Friday night’s AT&T Block Party will also feature New Orleans natives Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and DJ Rusty Lazer.

Opening for Arcade Fire is the legendary Preservation Hall Jazz Band, whose music can be heard throughout the French Quarter and is considered the ‘soundtrack of the city’, bringing sounds and culture from around the world together in New Orleans.

“It’s always a thrill and good time when the NCAA Men’s Final Four comes to New Orleans. For us, there’s nothing quite like the joy of sharing our music in our hometown. Everyone’s a winner,” said Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Fans in New Orleans can register for free passes to the AT&T Block Party beginning today at 11 a.m. E.T.

Fans tuning in from home or on the go can catch the performances on att.com/5Gfanzone, where the livestream will include the interactive AT&T 5G Concert Lens. Using AT&T 5G powered devices, this feature will broadcast multiple camera angles simultaneously, allowing fans to select the vantage point from which they’ll watch the show. The concert will also be streamed on @ATT as well as the NCAA app.

In support of New Orleans and the recent tornados that hit the community, Arcade Fire and AT&T will each donate $25,000 through SBP to assist in rebuilding the city and the homes of the victims of the devastating natural disaster. Text SBP at 501501 to make a one-time $20 donation to support SBP.

As previously announced, Khalid will headline Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight on Saturday, April 2, and Imagine Dragons will headline the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 3. Capital One cardholders will get exclusive early access to free tickets for Capital One JamFest starting today through Tuesday, March 22, at 11:59 p.m. ET or as supplies last. Registration for the general public will go live on Wednesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. ET.

The full NCAA March Madness Music Festival schedule is below:

Friday, April 1 – AT&T Block Party

Performances from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m local time

Arcade Fire

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

DJ Rusty Lazer

Saturday, April 2 – Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight

Performances from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time

Khalid

The Kid Laroi

BIA

Lucky Daye

Sunday, April 3 - Capital One JamFest®

* Capital One debit or credit cardholders*get early access to tickets beginning Mar. 21; general access begins Mar. 23.

Performances from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time

Imagine Dragons

Macklemore

Grouplove

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

* Private label cards excluded

