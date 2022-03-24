No. 1 seeds Gonzaga, Arizona — the two most-popular Bracket Challenge Game national champion picks — lose in Sweet 16

Nearly a third of all entries in the official Bracket Challenge Game (BCG) picked No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga to win the 2022 NCAA tournament — more than two times more entries than the second-most popular pick Arizona (13.76 percent) — and after No. 4 seed Arkansas' 74-68 upset of Gonzaga Thursday night, which was followed by No. 5 seed Houston's 72-60 defeat of No. 1 seed Arizona, almost half of the country's brackets are officially busted.

That means that through the very first game of the Sweet 16, four of the six most popular BCG national champion choices have been eliminated, as Gonzaga and Arizona joined No. 2 seed Kentucky (6.01 percent; fifth-most popular) and No. 1 seed Baylor (4.31 percent; sixth-most) as fan favorites that met an early exit. Gonzaga was also picked to advance to the Elite Eight in 83.16 percent of all BCG brackets, an overwhelming majority. Picked to advance to the regional finals in 74.47 percent of entries, Arizona was the second-most popular pick.

The 2018 NCAA tournament, won by Villanova (picked by 17.52 percent of BCG users), was the last time the most popular national champion pick actually won the tournament.

Andy Katz chats with Arkansas star Jaylin Williams after upsetting Gonzaga

Arkansas' win, its first over a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, pushed the Hogs to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row. Last season, Arkansas lost to eventual national champion Baylor 81-72 in the regional finals. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Arkansas is the first DI men's basketball team to beat an AP No. 1-ranked opponent in both the regular season and NCAA tournament in the same season. The Razorbacks took down the top-ranked Auburn Tigers in overtime in February.

While Gonzaga made the second weekend, or further, of its seventh consecutive NCAA tournament, the Bulldogs' pursuit of their first national championship will continue until at least 2023. Gonzaga's 7-foot freshman Chet Holmgren dealt with foul trouble throughout the game, with two fouls in the first 12 minutes of the game a third with 15:56 left in the second half, before he fouled out with 3:29 left after an 11-point, 14-rebound performance that was heavy on second-half production.

Neither team shot the ball particularly well — 40.3 percent for Arkansas and 37.5 percent for Gonzaga — perhaps best personified by Arkansas' leading scorer JD Notae scoring an inefficient 21 points on 9-for-29 shooting. The two sides combined for 12 3-pointers, the last of which was an Andrew Nembhard heave on the run against a double team to cut Gonzaga's deficit to 68-65 with about 16 seconds left.

Arkansas will face No. 2 seed Duke in the Elite Eight after the Blue Devils beat No. 3 seed Texas Tech.

Houston, meanwhile, is now just one win away from its second consecutive Final Four appearance after going 36 years in between national semifinal appearances. Under first-year coach Tommy Lloyd, Arizona finishes its 2022 campaign with a 33-4 record after sweeping the Pac-12's regular-season and conference tournament titles. Despite losing two of its top players in December, Houston has put itself in position to match, if not improve upon, last year's Final Four finish.

The Cougars held the Wildcats to 33-percent shooting, grabbed one more rebound and turned 14 Arizona turnovers into 24 points, while Jamal Shead (21 points on 5-of-16 shooting while making nine of 10 free throws) and Kyler Edwards (19 points with five 3-pointers) paced Houston offensively. They'll face No. 2 seed Villanova next.