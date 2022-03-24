NCAA.com | March 25, 2022 Turner Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and matchups for Regional Finals on Saturday, March 26 JD Notae leads Arkansas with 21 points in upset over Gonzaga Share CBS Sports and Turner Sports have announced tip times and matchups for the Regional Finals of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 26, on TBS and NCAA March Madness Live. Houston will take on Villanova in the first game at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by Arkansas playing Duke. The Infiniti NCAA Tip-Off pregame show will begin the day’s action at 5 p.m. with host Greg Gumbel and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith. Tip times for Sunday’s Regional Finals on CBS will be announced at the conclusion of Friday’s games. This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 4, will air on TBS. Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Friday’s Regional Semifinals. Follow us on Twitter (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information. NCAA, March Madness, Elite 8, Sweet 16, First Four, Final Four and Road to the Final Four are trademarks owned or licensed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee names game officials for 2022 Final Four The NCAA has notified 11 individuals that they have been selected to work the 2022 Final Four, which will be played at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans. READ MORE NIT begins bid process for 2023 and 2024 NIT semifinals and championship After more than 80 years in New York City, the National Invitation Tournament has begun a process to find new sites for the 2023 and 2024 NIT events. READ MORE Top 10 storylines in the Final Four, ranked by Andy Katz Here are the top 10 storylines in this year's Final Four, according to Andy Katz. READ MORE