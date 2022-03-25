NCAA.com | March 26, 2022 CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and matchups for Regional Finals on Sunday, March 27 Purdue Boilermakers vs. Saint Peter's Peacocks - Condensed Game Share Turner Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and matchups for the Regional Finals of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 27, on CBS and NCAA March Madness Live. Miami (FL) will take on Kansas in the first game at 2:20 p.m. ET, followed by Saint Peter’s playing North Carolina. The Road to the Final Four pregame show will begin the day’s action at 1 p.m. with host Greg Gumbel and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith. Tip times for next Saturday’s Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on TBS will be announced at the conclusion of Sunday’s games. This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four on Saturday, April 2, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 4, will air on TBS. Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Regional Finals. Follow us on Twitter (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information. NCAA, March Madness, Elite 8, Sweet 16, First Four, Final Four and Road to the Final Four are trademarks owned or licensed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association. NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee names game officials for 2022 Final Four The NCAA has notified 11 individuals that they have been selected to work the 2022 Final Four, which will be played at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans. READ MORE NIT begins bid process for 2023 and 2024 NIT semifinals and championship After more than 80 years in New York City, the National Invitation Tournament has begun a process to find new sites for the 2023 and 2024 NIT events. READ MORE Top 10 storylines in the Final Four, ranked by Andy Katz Here are the top 10 storylines in this year's Final Four, according to Andy Katz. READ MORE