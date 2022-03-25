CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and matchups for Regional Finals on Sunday, March 27

Turner Sports and CBS Sports have announced tip times and matchups for the Regional Finals of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 27, on CBS and NCAA March Madness Live. Miami (FL) will take on Kansas in the first game at 2:20 p.m. ET, followed by Saint Peter’s playing North Carolina. The Road to the Final Four pregame show will begin the day’s action at 1 p.m. with host Greg Gumbel and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith.

Tip times for next Saturday’s Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on TBS will be announced at the conclusion of Sunday’s games.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four on Saturday, April 2, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 4, will air on TBS.

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Regional Finals.

