Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 25, 2022 NCAA Video Vault: Shaheen Holloway's heroics fuel Seton Hall's Sweet 16 run, years before taking Saint Peter's there Shaheen Holloway's last Sweet 16 run — as Seton Hall's PG Share In the 2000 NCAA Tournament, a 5-foot-10 senior guard from Seton Hall — the type of player, short on height and long on experience, that has repeatedly been etched into March Madness lore throughout the years — made one of the biggest plays of the tournament, a shot that nearly joined the list of true March Madness buzzer-beaters, except there was just less than two ticks left on the clock. For good measure, he made a key defensive play to help secure the win, which was part one of two in a Sweet 16 run. Just more than two decades later, that player, now a Division I head coach, would lead his school, one located in the same state as his alma mater, to one of the most improbable Sweet 16 runs in the history of the NCAA tournament. This is the story of the first Sweet 16 run for Shaheen Holloway, the former Seton Hall player turned Saint Peter's head coach. Holloway, who repeatedly talked about his Saint Peter's team's toughness and confidence during the 2022 NCAA Tournament, is no stranger to playing tough. During No. 10 seed Seton Hall's opening-round win over No. 7 seed Oregon in the 2000 NCAA Tournament, he came off a screen and sank a short jumper before landing on his right wrist and CBS cameras showed him icing his wrist during timeouts. Holloway not only stayed in the game and hit the biggest shot of the game, but played a team-high 42 minutes, while scoring 27 points — 10 more than any other player in the game. He was perfect at the free throw line (2-for-2) and from behind the arc (3-for-3). With Oregon leading 71-70 and just under eight seconds remaining in overtime, Holloway received the inbounds pass, dribbled nine times around several defenders while changing directions a couple times — weaving right, then left, then right again — and going the length of the court, before laying up a soft game-winner high off the glass. 72-71, Seton Hall. Here's how color analyst Jim Spanarkel described the play on the broadcast after the final buzzer: "Shaheen Holloway knew the situation. He had eight seconds left in his senior year, in his career at Seton Hall. Took the basketball and watch what he did. He went down the floor, Oregon did not pick him up, penetrated, puts the ball off the glass, keeps his senior year alive." The Ducks were left with 1.9 seconds and the hero Holloway wasn't done making plays. When Oregon's Darius Wright received the inbounds pass, he was only to take one dribble before being forced to pick up his dribble and attempt an awkward, running, off-balance 3-pointer from just across midcourt because Holloway had darted over to cut off Wright. In the screenshot below, you can see Wright out of bounds in front of press row as Wright had no choice but to take a longer shot sooner than he planned. The shot fell well short. Game over. By the way, how's this for two doses of symmetry. First, the CBS play-by-play broadcaster for Seton Hall's win over Oregon was none other than Ian Eagle, who's shown below during the broadcast and who called the second-round upset of Saint Peter's over Murray State in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Secondly, check out the midcourt logo in the screenshot above, that's that of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), because Seton Hall played its first two games at HSBC Arena in Buffalo, home to Canisius College. The MAAC is the conference of Saint Peter's, the school Holloway guided to the Sweet 16 in 2022. "And that's it!" Eagle proclaimed, when Oregon's final heave fell short. "Seton Hall pulls it off and the Pirates are going to the second round. They beat Oregon, in overtime, 72-71." In the second round of the 2000 NCAA Tournament against Temple, Holloway scooped up a shot that had been blocked by teammate Samuel Dalembert and he raced down the floor in a play not dissimilar from his game-winner against Oregon. His layup rattled in with 12:05 to play in the first half but Holloway appeared to roll his left ankle on a Temple defender's foot on his way to the basket and he crashed into the row of photographers behind the basket, leaving him writhing in pain. "He has had a long career of getting beaten up and knocked down because he is relentless with driving the basketball to the basket," Spanarkel said. As Holloway was helped off the court and into the locker room, Eagle said, "They are not playing this game today without Shaheen Holloway." He later returned courtside, but in a wheel chair and with his left ankle wrapped. Even with Holloway unable to return, Seton Hall performed admirably and once again the game went to overtime and once again, the Pirates had to hold their collective breath as their opponent attempted a potential game-winning heave from just across midcourt. Temple's final shot was better than that of Oregon, but it clanked off the back of the rim. 67-65, Seton Hall, and for the first of (at least) two teams in Shaheen Holloway's playing or head coaching career, he went to the Sweet 16, both times with a school from New Jersey, with Ian Eagle on the call. MORE FROM NCAA VIDEO VAULT: UMBC delivers 'the shocker of shockers' 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue Sweet 16 — Friday, March 25 No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:09 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 4 Providence 7:29 p.m. TBS Chicago, Illinois United Center No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 8 North Carolina 9:39 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center No. 10 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 11 Iowa State 9:59 p.m. TBS Chicago, Illinois United Center Elite Eight — Saturday, March 26 No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 5 Houston 6:09 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Tex. AT&T Center No. 2 Duke vs. No. 4 Arkansas 8:49 p.m. ET TBS San Francisco, Calif. Chase Center Elite Eight — Sunday, March 27 Elite Eight March 27 Elite Eight March 27 Final Four — Saturday, April 2 Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome RESULTS TIME NETWORK CITY SITE First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State 54, No. 10 Loyola Chicago 41 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn 80, No. 15 Jacksonville State 61 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech 97, No. 14 Montana State 62 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 14 Yale 56 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova 80, No. 15 Delaware 60 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 68, No. 7 No. 7 Southern California 66 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas 81, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois 54, No. 13 Chattanooga 53 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 78, Cal State Fullerton 61 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 87, No. 16 Wright State 70 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston 82, No. 12 UAB 68 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State 74, No. 10 Davidson 73 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin 67, No. 14 Colgate 60 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 9 TCU 69, No. 8 Seton Hall 42 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86 (OT) 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas 79, No. 9 Creighton 72 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 79, No. 12 Richmond 51 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA 72, No. 5 Saint Mary's 56 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 70, No. 7 Murray State 60 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas 53, No. 12 New Mexico State 48 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 9 Memphis 78 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center Second Round — Sunday, March 20 No. 5 Houston 68, No. 4 Illinois 53 12:10 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Villanova 71, No. 7 Ohio State 61 2:40 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 85, No. 7 Michigan State 76 5:15 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 54, No. 3 Wisconsin 49 6:10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 3 Texas Tech 59, No. 11 Notre Dame 53 7:10 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 79, No. 2 Auburn 61 7:45 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Purdue 81, No. 6 Texas 71 8:40 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 85, No. 9 TCU 80 (OT) 9:40 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16 — Thursday, March 24 No. 4 Arkansas 74, No. 1 Gonzaga 68 7:09 p.m. CBS San Francisco, California Chase Center No. 2 Villanova 63, No. 11 Michigan 55 7:29 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center No. 2 Duke 78, No. 3 Texas Tech 73 9:39 p.m. CBS San Francisco, California Chase Center No. 5 Houston 72, No. 1 Arizona 60 9:59 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center 2022 March Madness NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 1 reason why each team in the Sweet 16 could make the Final Four There's a reason for each team in the Sweet 16 to be optimistic about its Final Four chances. READ MORE 16 March Madness predictions for the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament Here are our predictions for the Sweet 16, from the safe to the bold. READ MORE Here's how many brackets somehow picked No. 15 Saint Peter's to make the Sweet 16 As improbable as it seemed a few days ago, No. 15 Saint Peter's is in the Sweet 16 of the 2022 NCAA tournament. Here's how many brackets really predicted the Peacocks' run. READ MORE