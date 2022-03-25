Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 26, 2022 Saint Peter's upsets No. 3 Purdue to become first No. 15 seed to advance to Elite 8 Saint Peter's tops Purdue Share It's been a season of firsts for both No. 3 seed Purdue, which reached No. 1 in the AP poll for the first time in program history, and No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, the latter of which had its historical run come at the expense of the former, as the Peacocks upset the Boilermakers, 67-64, Friday night to become the first-ever No. 15 seed to advance to the Elite Eight. One year after Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer that would've sent the 15th-seeded Golden Eagles to the Elite Eight over Arkansas, Saint Peter's took Oral Roberts' baton and finished the job. As a player, Saint Peter's coach Shaheen Holloway helped Seton Hall reach the Sweet 16 as a No. 10 seed in 2000 — the last time a New Jersey-based program made the second weekend of the NCAA tournament — and now he has advanced one round further with another school from the Garden State. Saint Peter's players bomb coach interview after another historic upset The Peacocks have now defeated two of the top three seeds in the East region: in order, No. 2 seed Kentucky, No. 7 seed Murray State and No. 3 seed Purdue. They'll face a blue blood in the Elite Eight, as they'll meet the winner of No. 4 seed UCLA and No. 8 seed North Carolina. Saint Peter's held Purdue's second-team AP All-American guard Jaden Ivey in check, holding him to just nine points on 4-of-12 shooting, plus six turnovers. He made a massive, high-arcing 3-pointer off the dribble from the left wing with eight seconds left to cut the deficit to 65-64, but Saint Peter's guard Doug Edert, whose 3-pointers helped sink Kentucky, made two free throws and Ivey's last-ditch 3-pointer to force overtime bounced off the front of the rim, then the backboard, sealing the Peacocks push to the Elite Eight. "Jubilation in Jersey City," CBS play-by-play broadcaster Ian Eagle said on the broadcast after the final horn sounded. Despite Purdue grabbing 14 more rebounds, 40 to 26, Saint Peter's attempted six more free throws and shot 90.5 percent from the stripe on their 21 attempts. Daryl Banks III scored a team-high 14 points, while Clarence Rupert added 11, including the team's first seven points, and Edert scored 10. Purdue, which entered the game with the most efficient offense in the country, per kenpom.com, one that sank 38.8 percent of its 3-pointers, made just five of 21 attempts from deep. Every team from the Big Ten is now eliminated from the NCAA tournament after nine schools had their name called on Selection Sunday. The Boilermakers were picked to advance to the Elite Eight in 32.74 percent of entries in the official Bracket Challenge Game, compared to Saint Peter's being chosen in just 0.87 percent of brackets. 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue Elite Eight — Sunday, March 27 No. 1 Kansas 76, No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 50 2:20 p.m. CBS Chicago, Illinois United Center No. 8 North Carolina 69, No. 15 Saint Peter's 49 5:05 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four — Saturday, April 2 No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova 6:09 p.m. TBS New Orleans, Louisiana Caesars Superdome No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina 8:49 p.m. TBS New Orleans, Louisiana Caesars Superdome National Championship — Monday, April 4 National Championship 9:20 p.m. TBS New Orleans, Louisiana Caesars Superdome RESULTS TIME NETWORK CITY SITE First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State 54, No. 10 Loyola Chicago 41 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn 80, No. 15 Jacksonville State 61 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech 97, No. 14 Montana State 62 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 14 Yale 56 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova 80, No. 15 Delaware 60 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 68, No. 7 No. 7 Southern California 66 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas 81, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois 54, No. 13 Chattanooga 53 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 78, Cal State Fullerton 61 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 87, No. 16 Wright State 70 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston 82, No. 12 UAB 68 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State 74, No. 10 Davidson 73 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin 67, No. 14 Colgate 60 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 9 TCU 69, No. 8 Seton Hall 42 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86 (OT) 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas 79, No. 9 Creighton 72 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 79, No. 12 Richmond 51 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA 72, No. 5 Saint Mary's 56 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 70, No. 7 Murray State 60 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas 53, No. 12 New Mexico State 48 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 9 Memphis 78 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center Second Round — Sunday, March 20 No. 5 Houston 68, No. 4 Illinois 53 12:10 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Villanova 71, No. 7 Ohio State 61 2:40 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 85, No. 7 Michigan State 76 5:15 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 54, No. 3 Wisconsin 49 6:10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 3 Texas Tech 59, No. 11 Notre Dame 53 7:10 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 79, No. 2 Auburn 61 7:45 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Purdue 81, No. 6 Texas 71 8:40 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 85, No. 9 TCU 80 (OT) 9:40 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16 — Thursday, March 24 No. 4 Arkansas 74, No. 1 Gonzaga 68 7:09 p.m. CBS San Francisco, California Chase Center No. 2 Villanova 63, No. 11 Michigan 55 7:29 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center No. 2 Duke 78, No. 3 Texas Tech 73 9:39 p.m. CBS San Francisco, California Chase Center No. 5 Houston 72, No. 1 Arizona 60 9:59 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16 — Friday, March 25 No. 15 Saint Peter's 67, No. 3 Purdue 64 7:09 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center No. 1 Kansas 66, No. 4 Providence 61 7:29 p.m. TBS Chicago, Illinois United Center No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 4 UCLA 66 9:39 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 70, No. 11 Iowa State 56 9:59 p.m. TBS Chicago, Illinois United Center Elite Eight — Saturday, March 26 No. 2 Villanova 50, No. 5 Houston 44 6:09 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center No. 2 Duke 78, No. 4 Arkansas 69 8:49 p.m. TBS San Francisco, California Chase Center 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. 