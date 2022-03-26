Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 26, 2022 Duke runs past Arkansas as Mike Krzyzewski reaches a record-setting 13th Final Four Coach K reaches record 13th Final Four Share As his 47-year head coaching career both winds to a close and trudges up the sport's summit one last time, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has now reached three milestones in three consecutive victories, the latest marking his record-setting 13th Final Four appearance, as No. 2 seed Duke defeated No. 4 seed Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night. Krzyzewski broke a tie with former UCLA coach John Wooden, who had 12 Final Four appearances in his career. The latest victory follows his 100th career NCAA tournament victory, which came against Texas Tech in the Sweet 16, and his 1,200th career win, which came against Michigan State in the second round. Now, the Blue Devils are just two wins away from a sixth national championship, which would tie rival North Carolina for third all-time. Coincidentally, the eighth-seeded Tar Heels are one of the Blue Devils' two potential opponents in the Final Four, along with No. 15 seed Saint Peter's, which is arguably the most unlikely Cinderella in the sport's history as it is the first school to ever reach the Elite Eight as a No. 13, No. 14, No. 15 or No. 16 seed. HISTORY: There's a strong case Saint Peter's is already the greatest Cinderella ever A 3-pointer from freshman guard Trevor Keels put Duke up 45-33 at halftime — a shot that prompted color analyst Bill Raftery to call it a "dagger," despite there being 20 minutes left in the game. It was Duke's largest lead of the first half, which saw the two sides trade baskets for the first eight minutes. Wendell Moore Jr.'s offensive rebound and putback put Duke ahead 16-14 with 12:08 left in the half and the Blue Devils never trailed again. Arkansas reserve guard Chris Lykes sank a pair of free throws with 2:14 left in the opening stanza to cut the Duke advantage to 37-33, but the Blue Devils finished the half on an 8-0 run, capitalized by the 3-pointer from Keels, just a 31.5-percent 3-point shooter. Playing a short rotation — just seven players, six of whom played 195 of the 200 total minutes — Duke had a balanced but deadly scoring attack, with four players who scored in double figures, led by star freshmen AJ Griffin, who had a team-high 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting, and Paolo Banchero, who had 16 points. WATCH OUT BELOW: Here are the best dunks from the Sweet 16 In the official Bracket Challenge Game, 17.31 percent of entries correctly picked Duke to reach the Final Four. The Blue Devils were the fourth-most popular national champion pick, as Duke was the choice in 6.52 percent of brackets, ahead of No. 1 seed Baylor. It's Duke's fifth Final Four appearance as a No. 2 seed under Krzyzewski, with seven others coming as a No. 1 seed and once as a No. 3 seed. The national semifinals will be held in the Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday, April 2. BRACKET CHALLENGE GAME: These were the most popular national champion picks 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue Elite Eight — Sunday, March 27 No. 1 Kansas 76, No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 50 2:20 p.m. CBS Chicago, Illinois United Center No. 8 North Carolina 69, No. 15 Saint Peter's 49 5:05 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four — Saturday, April 2 No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 2 Villanova 6:09 p.m. TBS New Orleans, Louisiana Caesars Superdome No. 2 Duke vs. No. 8 North Carolina 8:49 p.m. TBS New Orleans, Louisiana Caesars Superdome National Championship — Monday, April 4 National Championship 9:20 p.m. TBS New Orleans, Louisiana Caesars Superdome RESULTS TIME NETWORK CITY SITE First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State 54, No. 10 Loyola Chicago 41 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn 80, No. 15 Jacksonville State 61 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech 97, No. 14 Montana State 62 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 14 Yale 56 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova 80, No. 15 Delaware 60 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 68, No. 7 No. 7 Southern California 66 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas 81, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois 54, No. 13 Chattanooga 53 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 78, Cal State Fullerton 61 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 87, No. 16 Wright State 70 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston 82, No. 12 UAB 68 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State 74, No. 10 Davidson 73 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin 67, No. 14 Colgate 60 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 9 TCU 69, No. 8 Seton Hall 42 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86 (OT) 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas 79, No. 9 Creighton 72 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 79, No. 12 Richmond 51 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA 72, No. 5 Saint Mary's 56 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 70, No. 7 Murray State 60 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas 53, No. 12 New Mexico State 48 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 9 Memphis 78 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center Second Round — Sunday, March 20 No. 5 Houston 68, No. 4 Illinois 53 12:10 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Villanova 71, No. 7 Ohio State 61 2:40 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke 85, No. 7 Michigan State 76 5:15 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 11 Iowa State 54, No. 3 Wisconsin 49 6:10 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 3 Texas Tech 59, No. 11 Notre Dame 53 7:10 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 79, No. 2 Auburn 61 7:45 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Purdue 81, No. 6 Texas 71 8:40 p.m. TNT Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona 85, No. 9 TCU 80 (OT) 9:40 p.m. TBS San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16 — Thursday, March 24 No. 4 Arkansas 74, No. 1 Gonzaga 68 7:09 p.m. CBS San Francisco, California Chase Center No. 2 Villanova 63, No. 11 Michigan 55 7:29 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center No. 2 Duke 78, No. 3 Texas Tech 73 9:39 p.m. CBS San Francisco, California Chase Center No. 5 Houston 72, No. 1 Arizona 60 9:59 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16 — Friday, March 25 No. 15 Saint Peter's 67, No. 3 Purdue 64 7:09 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center No. 1 Kansas 66, No. 4 Providence 61 7:29 p.m. TBS Chicago, Illinois United Center No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 4 UCLA 66 9:39 p.m. CBS Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 70, No. 11 Iowa State 56 9:59 p.m. TBS Chicago, Illinois United Center Elite Eight — Saturday, March 26 No. 2 Villanova 50, No. 5 Houston 44 6:09 p.m. TBS San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center No. 2 Duke 78, No. 4 Arkansas 69 8:49 p.m. TBS San Francisco, California Chase Center Women's outdoor track and field: 11 numbers to know from Texas Relays The outdoor track and field season started strong with the Texas Relays this weekend. 