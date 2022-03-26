Men's DI college basketball coaches with the most wins

Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski began the 2021-22 season with more than 1,000 victories to make him the all-time winningest coach in men's DI college basketball history. He's also the only DI men's coach — so far — to win more than 1,000 games.

And only two other active coaches at the Division I level have picked up 800 wins in their careers prior to the start of this season:

Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim is 982-409. Boeheim — a 1966 graduate of Syracuse — has coached every single one of his wins at his alma mater.

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins is 900-382 in his career, which saw stops at Walsh, Karon, Cincinnati, and Kansas State.

Here is the full list of the 124 Division I men's basketball coaches with 500 or more wins before the start of the 2021-22 season.

(All stats were current through the start of the 2021-22 season and taken from the NCAA’s official records, which can be found here)