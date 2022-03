2022 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament complete schedule, dates, TV times

Here is the complete schedule for the 2022 NCAA men's March Madness basketball tournament, including links to live streams, dates, times, TV networks and results.

You can get the 2022 printable NCAA bracket here.

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Caesars Superdome April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston,

Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

