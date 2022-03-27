Here's how many brackets correctly picked all of the men's Final Four teams

Though the 2022 Final Four is made up of some of college basketball's biggest programs, not many Men's Bracket Challenge game brackets went a perfect 4 for 4 picking teams.

Only 0.088 percent of MBCG brackets had No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Duke, No. 2 Villanova and No. 8 North Carolina all in the Final Four. Combined, the four have almost 60 Final Four appearances with 17 national championships — and all four have at least three titles. ESPN revealed that only 0.1 percent of its entries had all four Final Four teams correct.

Things could have looked much different, however. Going into Sunday, No. 15 Saint Peter's — the first 15-seed to make the Elite Eight — and No. 10 Miami (Fla.) were in the Elite Eight as double-digit seeds. But the Jayhawks and Tar Heels ran away and into the national semifinals. In fact, one round after two No. 1 seeds bowed out in the Sweet 16 (Gonzaga and Arizona), higher seeds went 4-0 in the Elite Eight.

Here's a look at how Men's Bracket Challenge game brackets did. Note that the auto pick was picking Gonzaga all the way through.

Number of Correct Final Four teams % MBCG brackets 4 0.088 3 1.862 2 11.790 1 35.033 0 51.227

Here's the percentage of brackets that had each team in the Final Four. Kansas (third-most popular), Duke (eighth) and Villanova (ninth) were three of the nine most popular picks going into the tournament. Top overall seed Gonzaga was first with 62.5 percent of brackets having the Bulldogs in the Final Four: