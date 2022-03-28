NIT begins bid process for 2023 and 2024 NIT semifinals and championship

INDIANAPOLIS — After more than 80 years in New York City, the National Invitation Tournament has begun a process to find new sites for the 2023 and 2024 NIT events.

New York City has been home to the NIT since its inception in 1938. During that time 82 NIT champions have been crowned at Madison Square Garden. The only exception has been the 2021 championship which was moved because of the COVID pandemic.

The NIT was founded one year before the NCAA Championship, by the Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association. Responsibility for operating the event was transferred to the Metropolitan Intercollegiate Basketball Association in 1940. In the early years, the entire tournament was played at Madison Square Garden. In 1977, the tournament moved early-round games to campus sites while continuing to play the semifinals and championship in New York. The NCAA purchased the rights to the NIT in 2005.

“The NIT has had a rich history in New York City and we appreciate the invaluable partnership with Madison Square Garden,” said NCAA Senior Vice President Dan Gavitt. “This has not been an easy decision to make, but it is a mutual one. We are looking forward to crowning a worthy and historic NIT Champion at the Garden this week. 2023 and 2024 offer exciting possibilities for hosting the tournament in a new city and venue that will provide the teams with an outstanding experience.”

“The postseason NIT has been a great partner of ours over the years with a dedicated fanbase, and we wish them all the best,” said Joel Fisher, executive vice president, MSG Marquee Events. “We are looking forward to this week’s semifinals and final at The Garden.”

The bid process for the 2023 and 2024 championship venues has begun and an announcement of new locations is expected in the spring of 2022.

The 2022 NIT semifinals begin Tuesday, Mar 29 at 7 p.m. Eastern time with St. Bonaventure facing Xavier on ESPN followed by Washington State versus Texas A&M at 9:30 on ESPN2. The 2022 NIT Championship game will be played Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.