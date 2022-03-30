Blue Bloods Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova to headline 2022 NCAA DI men's basketball Final Four in New Orleans

The top 10 storylines in New Orleans for this Final Four, ranked by Andy Katz

The top 10 storylines in New Orleans for this Final Four, ranked by Andy Katz

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will provide exclusive coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship from New Orleans, Louisiana with four of the most historic programs in college basketball – Duke, Kansas, North Carolina and Villanova – competing for the National Championship. TBS will televise the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, and National Championship on Monday, April 4, with all games simulcast on TNT and truTV. National Semifinal game coverage will begin Saturday, April 2, at 6 p.m. ET, with TBS featuring three hours of pre-game coverage beginning at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals will feature Villanova against Kansas at 6:09 p.m. on TBS. The first ever NCAA Tournament meeting between storied rivals North Carolina and Duke will follow 40 minutes after the completion of the first game. For the seventh consecutive Tournament, Jim Nantz will call the action with analysts Grant Hill and Bill Raftery and reporter Tracy Wolfson, with game coverage enhanced by in-game interviews with coaches and the return of RailCam and SkyCam, in addition to a wide array of game cameras.

At the Final Four presented by Nissan (3-4 p.m.) will lead off Saturday’s coverage and air live from Champions Square. Greg Gumbel will host alongside Seth Davis and former Duke guard and current Arizona State Head Coach Bobby Hurley, focusing on the storied Duke/North Carolina rivalry and history as the two schools will meet in the Tournament for the first time ever.

BRACKET: Check out how we got to the Final Four

The Final Four Show (4-6 p.m.), will be hosted by Ernie Johnson with analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith from inside the Caesars Superdome. Gumbel, two-time Women’s Division I NCAA Basketball Champion Candace Parker and Davis will provide additional commentary from inside the arena during The Final Four Show. The two-hour show will include special guests, an extended feature on retiring Duke Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski, pregame analysis of all four teams, coach interviews and a live look-in to Bia’s performance from this year’s March Madness Music Festival at Woldenberg Park. Additionally, the Capital One Tournament Central show between Saturday’s games will include a look-in on a performance by Khalid from the Coca-Cola Music Stage.

TBS will televise the Men’s National Championship for the first time since 2018 on Monday, April 4, with Capital One Championship Central pre-game coverage starting at 7 p.m., followed by the opening tip at 9:20 p.m. Nightly coverage will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick on both Saturday and Monday.

Monday’s pregame show will feature Johnson, Barkley, Kellogg and Smith live from inside the arena. The night’s coverage will showcase special guests, taped performances from Sunday’s Capital One Jamfest at the March Madness Music Festival featuring Imagine Dragons, along with interviews with both head coaches ahead of the National Championship.

WOAH: How the intrigues of March have led to this historic Final Four

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will also premiere the original documentary, March Madness Returns! chronicling the story of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament following the cancellation of the 2020 Tournament, on Saturday at 2 p.m. on CBS.

Follow us on Twitter (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information.

NCAA, March Madness, Elite 8, Sweet 16, First Four, Final Four and Road to the Final Four are trademarks owned or licensed by the National Collegiate Athletic Association.