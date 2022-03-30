Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 30, 2022 Everything you need to know about the 2022 HBCU All-Star game in men's basketball The top 10 storylines in New Orleans for this Final Four, ranked by Andy Katz Share The first-ever HBCU All-Star game is on Sunday, April 3 during Final Four weekend 2022 in New Orleans. The top HBCU players in the country will get to showcase their skills on a national stage. MORE: Find out more on the NBA's initiatives with HBCUs Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 HBCU All-Star game. How to watch Here's how to watch the 2022 HBCU All-Star game. Time: 4 p.m. ET Date: Sunday, April 3 TV channel: CBS Streaming: Click here Location: UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA Coaches Here are the coaches for the 2022 HBCU All-Star game. There will be two teams: Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines and Team John McLendon. Team McLendon Coach School Robert Jones Norfolk State Fred Watson Miles Team Gaines Coach School Landon Bussie Alcorn State Corey Lower Lincoln (PA) Rosters Here are the rosters for the 2022 HBCU All-Star game. There will be two teams: Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines and Team John McLendon. Team McLendon player school conference Kam Langley North Carolina A&T Big South Brandon Miller Miles SIAC Kyle Foster Howard MEAC Trey Deloach Savannah State SIAC Myles Carter Delaware State MEAC Randy Miller North Carolina Central MEAC Tajh Green Benedict SIAC Noah Morgan Morehouse SIAC Deaquan Williams South Carolina State MEAC Najee Garvin Hampton Big South Jaquan Lawrence LeMoyne-Owen SIAC Randall Brumant Howard MEAC Team Gaines player school conference Jonas James III Jackson State SWAC Shawn Williams Arkansas-Pine Bluff SWAC Jawaun Daniels Prairie View A&M SWAC Jalen Seegars Fayetteville State CIAA Javonte Cooke Winston-Salem State CIAA Kassim Nicholson Tennessee State OVC Jordan Peebles Virginia State CIAA Prince Moss Grambling State SWAC Lenell Henry Alcorn State SWAC Darian "DJ" Jones Florida A&M SWAC Brison Gresham Texas Southern SWAC Navar Elmore Livingstone CIAA Breakdown by college Howard is the only school with multiple players in the HBCU All-Star game, with Randall Brumant and Kyle Foster on Team McLendon. Breakdown by conference The SWAC leads all conferences with seven players in this year's HBCU All-Star game. See the full breakdown by conference below: Number of Players Conference 7 SWAC 5 MEAC, SIAC 4 CIAA 2 Big South 1 OVC 2022 March Madness NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis What each team is thinking, hours away from the 2022 Final Four The 2022 Final Four is less than 24 hours away, and NCAA.com's Mike Lopresti outlines what each team is thinking prior to the action in New Orleans. READ MORE Watch: NCAA bracket experts detail what they learned from studying millions of picks NCAA Digital's Michella Chester hosts bracket experts Daniel Wilco and Wayne Staats as they sift through the numbers gathered and patterns developed from March Madness men's brackets in 2022. READ MORE March Madness brackets: How do seeds perform in the Final Four? When thinking about Final Four picks, what should you look for? READ MORE