Everything you need to know about the 2022 HBCU All-Star game in men's basketball

The top 10 storylines in New Orleans for this Final Four, ranked by Andy Katz

The first-ever HBCU All-Star game is on Sunday, April 3 during Final Four weekend 2022 in New Orleans. The top HBCU players in the country will get to showcase their skills on a national stage.

MORE: Find out more on the NBA's initiatives with HBCUs

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 HBCU All-Star game.

How to watch

Here's how to watch the 2022 HBCU All-Star game.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Date: Sunday, April 3

Sunday, April 3 TV channel: CBS

CBS Streaming: Click here

Click here Location: UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA

Coaches

Here are the coaches for the 2022 HBCU All-Star game. There will be two teams: Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines and Team John McLendon.

Team McLendon

Coach School Robert Jones Norfolk State Fred Watson Miles

Team Gaines

Coach School Landon Bussie Alcorn State Corey Lower Lincoln (PA)

Rosters

Here are the rosters for the 2022 HBCU All-Star game. There will be two teams: Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines and Team John McLendon.

Team McLendon

player school conference Kam Langley North Carolina A&T Big South Brandon Miller Miles SIAC Kyle Foster Howard MEAC Trey Deloach Savannah State SIAC Myles Carter Delaware State MEAC Randy Miller North Carolina Central MEAC Tajh Green Benedict SIAC Noah Morgan Morehouse SIAC Deaquan Williams South Carolina State MEAC Najee Garvin Hampton Big South Jaquan Lawrence LeMoyne-Owen SIAC Randall Brumant Howard MEAC

Team Gaines

player school conference Jonas James III Jackson State SWAC Shawn Williams Arkansas-Pine Bluff SWAC Jawaun Daniels Prairie View A&M SWAC Jalen Seegars Fayetteville State CIAA Javonte Cooke Winston-Salem State CIAA Kassim Nicholson Tennessee State OVC Jordan Peebles Virginia State CIAA Prince Moss Grambling State SWAC Lenell Henry Alcorn State SWAC Darian "DJ" Jones Florida A&M SWAC Brison Gresham Texas Southern SWAC Navar Elmore Livingstone CIAA

Breakdown by college

Howard is the only school with multiple players in the HBCU All-Star game, with Randall Brumant and Kyle Foster on Team McLendon.

Breakdown by conference

The SWAC leads all conferences with seven players in this year's HBCU All-Star game. See the full breakdown by conference below: