🏀 WOMEN'S tournament:

📰 South Carolina vs. UConn in the final

🤯 South Carolina has blue blood UConn in unfamiliar territory

See bracket

Watch highlights
basketball-men-d1 flag

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 30, 2022

Everything you need to know about the 2022 HBCU All-Star game in men's basketball

The top 10 storylines in New Orleans for this Final Four, ranked by Andy Katz

The first-ever HBCU All-Star game is on Sunday, April 3 during Final Four weekend 2022 in New Orleans. The top HBCU players in the country will get to showcase their skills on a national stage.

MORE: Find out more on the NBA's initiatives with HBCUs

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 HBCU All-Star game.

How to watch

Here's how to watch the 2022 HBCU All-Star game.

  • Time: 4 p.m. ET
  • Date: Sunday, April 3
  • TV channel: CBS
  • Streaming: Click here
  • Location: UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA

Coaches

Here are the coaches for the 2022 HBCU All-Star game. There will be two teams: Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines and Team John McLendon.

Team McLendon

Coach School
Robert Jones Norfolk State
Fred Watson Miles

Team Gaines

Coach School
Landon Bussie Alcorn State
Corey Lower  Lincoln (PA)

Rosters

Here are the rosters for the 2022 HBCU All-Star game. There will be two teams: Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines and Team John McLendon.

Team McLendon

player school conference
Kam Langley North Carolina A&T Big South
Brandon Miller Miles SIAC
Kyle Foster Howard MEAC
Trey Deloach Savannah State SIAC
Myles Carter Delaware State MEAC
Randy Miller North Carolina Central MEAC
Tajh Green Benedict SIAC
Noah Morgan Morehouse SIAC
Deaquan Williams South Carolina State MEAC
Najee Garvin Hampton Big South
Jaquan Lawrence LeMoyne-Owen SIAC
Randall Brumant Howard MEAC

Team Gaines

player school conference
Jonas James III Jackson State SWAC
Shawn Williams Arkansas-Pine Bluff SWAC
Jawaun Daniels Prairie View A&M SWAC
Jalen Seegars Fayetteville State CIAA
Javonte Cooke Winston-Salem State CIAA
Kassim Nicholson Tennessee State OVC
Jordan Peebles Virginia State CIAA
Prince Moss Grambling State SWAC
Lenell Henry Alcorn State SWAC
Darian "DJ" Jones Florida A&M SWAC
Brison Gresham Texas Southern SWAC
Navar Elmore Livingstone CIAA

Breakdown by college

Howard is the only school with multiple players in the HBCU All-Star game, with Randall Brumant and Kyle Foster on Team McLendon.

Breakdown by conference

The SWAC leads all conferences with seven players in this year's HBCU All-Star game. See the full breakdown by conference below:

Number of Players Conference
7 SWAC
5 MEAC, SIAC
4 CIAA
2 Big South
1 OVC

What each team is thinking, hours away from the 2022 Final Four

The 2022 Final Four is less than 24 hours away, and NCAA.com's Mike Lopresti outlines what each team is thinking prior to the action in New Orleans.
READ MORE

Watch: NCAA bracket experts detail what they learned from studying millions of picks

NCAA Digital's Michella Chester hosts bracket experts Daniel Wilco and Wayne Staats as they sift through the numbers gathered and patterns developed from March Madness men's brackets in 2022.
READ MORE

March Madness brackets: How do seeds perform in the Final Four?

When thinking about Final Four picks, what should you look for?
READ MORE

March Madness

Dunks of the Day

Presented by

steals of the day

Presented by

magic moments

Presented by

march madness moments

Presented by

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners