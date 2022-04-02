How to watch the men's Final Four from New Orleans: TV times, livestream links, broadcast crews

Duke's Coach K and UNC's Hubert Davis sit down with Grant Hill ahead of first-ever tournament matchup

Four of college basketball's most successful men's programs will meet in the Final Four today in New Orleans with a spot in Monday's 2022 NCAA national championship game on the line.

All of the 2022 men's Final Four games and the men's national title game will be televised live on TBS with simulcasts on TNT and truTV. Jim Nantz will call the games alongside analysts Grant Hill and Bill Raftery and reporter Tracy Wolfson. Here is more info on each game, including livestream links, times, schedule and pre-game show lineups.

Television coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET with "At the Final Four". Greg Gumbel hosts alongside Seth Davis and guests until 4 p.m.

Ernie Johnson and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith will host the "Final Four Show" from 4 to 6 p.m. inside the Caesars Superdome. Gumbel, Candace Parker and Davis will provide additional commentary.

The first-ever HBCU all-star game will be played on Sunday at UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans. It begins at 4 p.m. ET and will be on CBS and stream here.

Pre-game coverage for Monday's national championship game begins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the tip-off at 9:20 p.m. Monday’s pregame show will feature Johnson, Barkley, Kellogg and Smith live from inside the arena.

You can get the 2022 printable NCAA bracket here.

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility April 2/4, 2022 Tulane University New Orleans, LA Caesars Superdome April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston,

Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

