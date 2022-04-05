10 memorable moments from the 2022 men's NCAA tournament, ranked by Andy Katz

On the latest episode of the March Madness 365 podcast (#MM365), Andy chats on the court with MOP Ochai Agbaji, Remy Martin and Bill Self immediately after the national championship game. Andy also catches a gracious Hubert Davis outside the locker room.

During the weekly Katz Ranks segment, Katz ranks his top-10 moments of the tournament. Here they are:

1. Kansas winning the national championship

Kansas is the Division I men’s basketball national champion for the second time since 2008. To do so, the Jayhawks needed the largest comeback ever in title game history, coming back from down 15 points.

ANOTHER TITLE FOR KANSAS: Historic rally gives Kansas’ Bill Self exclusive — and long elusive — second title

2. North Carolina vs. Duke

North Carolina and Duke had played many great rivalry games but had never met in the NCAA tournament. That all changed in 2022 as the Tar Heels and Blue Devils met for the first time ever in the NCAA tournament and played a classic game.

RECAP: North Carolina outlasts Duke to clinch final spot in the title game

3. Coach K exits the stage

Legendary Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski coached his last game after 42 years. Before he left, Coach K broke John Wooden’s record by advancing to his 13th Final Four.

RELATED: Coach K's career is over, but he leaves a legacy unmatched

4. Fans were back

Fans were back in every venue, including the Superdome for the national championship and Final Four after the COVID-19 pandemic limited fans in 2021 and canceled the tournament in 2020.

5. Injuries left their mark

Villanova’s Justin Moore injured his achilles at the end of the Houston game causing him to miss the Final Four. Meanwhile, North Carolina’s Armando Bacot suffered an ankle injury twice, first in the Final Four and again in the national championship, preventing him from finishing the game.

6. A Cinderella story from Saint Peter’s

For the first time ever, a 15 seed advanced to the Elite Eight as Saint Peter’s shocked the world. Saint Peter’s first beat 2 seed Kentucky, then 7 seed Murray State before shocking 3 seed Purdue. Saint Peter’s fell to North Carolina in the Elite Eight, but the small school from Jersey City made its mark.

PEACOCKS: Here's how many brackets picked Saint Peter's to make the Sweet 16

7. Postgame with Drew Timme

When 1 seed Gonzaga trailed 9 seed Memphis, Drew Timme powered the Bulldogs to victory, scoring 21 of his 25 points in the second half. In his postgame interview with Katz, Timme had a fun moment trying to stay as clean as possible.

Drew Timme tries really hard to stay PG in postgame interview

8. Houston’s run to the Elite Eight under head coach Kelvin Sampson

Houston’s Elite Eight run under head coach Kelvin Sampson was impressive. Despite the Cougars losing their two best offensive players at the beginning of the season, they still won the AAC and knocked off No. 1 seed Arizona in the tournament.

🚨UPSETS: Here are all the upsets from this year's tournament

9. Providence advancing to the Sweet 16

Providence head coach Ed Cooley won the Naismith Coach of the Year award. The Providence native also led the Friars to the Sweet 16.

“He’s a dreamer whose dreams came true,” Katz said.

10. Cheerleaders save the day

When the basketball got stuck behind the backboard, it created a tricky situation.

They tried using a broom. It didn’t work.

They tried using a chair. That didn’t work either.

The players — most standing taller than the average person — couldn’t free the ball from its trapped state.

The solution?

The cheerleaders at the game coming onto the court to get the ball down.