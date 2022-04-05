2022 DI men's basketball championship game sets single-game viewing records

2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four Weekend Produces Second and Third Most-Viewed College Basketball Games in Cable TV History

2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Generates Best Audience Share Since 1994 and Total Viewership Up 13% vs. 2021

NCAA March Madness Live Sets Single-Game Records for Last Night’s Championship;

MML Delivers Record-Setting Streaming Performance for NCAA Men’s Tournament

CBS Sports and Turner Sports’ exclusive coverage of last night’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship – Kansas defeating North Carolina, 72-69, with the biggest halftime comeback in championship game history – airing across TBS, TNT and truTV produced the most-viewed NCAA Men’s Championship Game telecast ever on cable television. The Kansas/UNC game delivered an average of 18.1 million viewers, based on total audience delivery, an increase of 4% over last year’s national championship (Baylor vs. Gonzaga).

Last night’s Kansas/UNC telecast is the third most-watched college basketball game in cable TV history, with Saturday’s UNC/Duke Final Four National Semifinal matchup (which averaged 18.5 million viewers) ranking second all-time.

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament airing across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV averaged 10.7 million total viewers and a 17.0 share (the percentage of households or viewers who are watching television at that time) for its 67 live game telecasts, both up 13% over last year. The 17.0 share is the best for the entire NCAA Men’s Tournament since 1994.

NCAA March Madness Live set multiple all-time records for last night’s Kansas/UNC championship, including the largest audience and most minutes consumed for a single game in MML history. Kansas/UNC netted a peak of 1.6 million concurrent streams, breaking the previous record set just two days prior during the Duke/UNC showdown. This year’s NCAA Men’s Tournament generated the most live uniques for any full tournament in MML history, a 12% increase over the previous record year set in 2019.

Official NCAA Men's March Madness social handles generated record engagement for this year's NCAA Men's Tournament, with a 58% increase vs. the previous all-time high, set in 2021.For last night’s Championship Game, social engagements saw a 33% lift compared to the prior record.

Source: Linear: Based on Nielsen from 3/15/2022-4/4/2022, Live+ SD data stream. Total Audience based on linear data and live minute-level data streaming for March Madness Live and TNT.tv and TBS.com data from Conviva. Social data compiled by Sprinklr, CrowdTangle, Facebook Insights & Twitter Analytics