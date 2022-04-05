NCAA staff | April 5, 2022 2022 DI men's basketball championship game sets single-game viewing records Share 2022 NCAA Men’s Final Four Weekend Produces Second and Third Most-Viewed College Basketball Games in Cable TV History 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Generates Best Audience Share Since 1994 and Total Viewership Up 13% vs. 2021 NCAA March Madness Live Sets Single-Game Records for Last Night’s Championship; MML Delivers Record-Setting Streaming Performance for NCAA Men’s Tournament CBS Sports and Turner Sports’ exclusive coverage of last night’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship – Kansas defeating North Carolina, 72-69, with the biggest halftime comeback in championship game history – airing across TBS, TNT and truTV produced the most-viewed NCAA Men’s Championship Game telecast ever on cable television. The Kansas/UNC game delivered an average of 18.1 million viewers, based on total audience delivery, an increase of 4% over last year’s national championship (Baylor vs. Gonzaga). Last night’s Kansas/UNC telecast is the third most-watched college basketball game in cable TV history, with Saturday’s UNC/Duke Final Four National Semifinal matchup (which averaged 18.5 million viewers) ranking second all-time. The 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament airing across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV averaged 10.7 million total viewers and a 17.0 share (the percentage of households or viewers who are watching television at that time) for its 67 live game telecasts, both up 13% over last year. The 17.0 share is the best for the entire NCAA Men’s Tournament since 1994. NCAA March Madness Live set multiple all-time records for last night’s Kansas/UNC championship, including the largest audience and most minutes consumed for a single game in MML history. Kansas/UNC netted a peak of 1.6 million concurrent streams, breaking the previous record set just two days prior during the Duke/UNC showdown. This year’s NCAA Men’s Tournament generated the most live uniques for any full tournament in MML history, a 12% increase over the previous record year set in 2019. Official NCAA Men's March Madness social handles generated record engagement for this year's NCAA Men's Tournament, with a 58% increase vs. the previous all-time high, set in 2021.For last night’s Championship Game, social engagements saw a 33% lift compared to the prior record. Source: Linear: Based on Nielsen from 3/15/2022-4/4/2022, Live+ SD data stream. Total Audience based on linear data and live minute-level data streaming for March Madness Live and TNT.tv and TBS.com data from Conviva. Social data compiled by Sprinklr, CrowdTangle, Facebook Insights & Twitter Analytics College basketball rankings: North Carolina leads Andy Katz's Power 36 The return of Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, RJ Davis and Caleb Love make the Tar Heels the No. 1 team, just ahead of Oscar Tshiebwe and Kentucky in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings. READ MORE Villanova's Jay Wright leaves behind legacy of consistency and class — and another void in the sport Villanova head coach Jay Wright's unexpected retirement helps put his legacy into perspective. READ MORE Villlanova's Jay Wright becomes latest men's basketball icon to call it a career Villanova coach Jay Wright has become the latest men's basketball icon to retire in the last couple of years. READ MORE