NCAA.com | April 5, 2022 2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times Full final 3 minutes from Kansas' comeback title over UNC Share The 2023 men's NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2023 Final Four in Houston. The complete men's 2023 March Madness tournament schedule dates and locations are below. First, the TL/DR version: Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12 First Four: March 14-15 First round: March 16-17 Second round: March 18-19 Sweet 16: March 23-24 Elite Eight: March 25-26 Final Four: April 1 NCAA championship game: April 3 Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament: 2023 Dates Round City, State Venue March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium March Madness: Future sites, dates Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four: Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium WATCH: The greatest comebacks in March Madness history 2022 March Madness 🏆 CHAMPIONS: Kansas wins the 2022 the national championship BRACKET TRACKER: How every bracket busted TOURNAMENT REWIND: See the final bracket STORE: Shop Kansas championship gear | More official NCAA tournament fits LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis College basketball rankings: North Carolina leads Andy Katz's Power 36 The return of Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, RJ Davis and Caleb Love make the Tar Heels the No. 1 team, just ahead of Oscar Tshiebwe and Kentucky in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings. READ MORE Villanova's Jay Wright leaves behind legacy of consistency and class — and another void in the sport Villanova head coach Jay Wright's unexpected retirement helps put his legacy into perspective. READ MORE Villlanova's Jay Wright becomes latest men's basketball icon to call it a career Villanova coach Jay Wright has become the latest men's basketball icon to retire in the last couple of years. READ MORE