NCAA.com | April 5, 2022

2023 March Madness: Men's NCAA tournament schedule, dates, times

Full final 3 minutes from Kansas' comeback title over UNC

The 2023 men's NCAA tournament for March Madness starts with First Four games in Dayton, Ohio and continues through to the 2023 Final Four in Houston.

The complete men's 2023 March Madness tournament schedule dates and locations are below. First, the TL/DR version:

  • Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 12
  • First Four: March 14-15
  • First round: March 16-17
  • Second round: March 18-19
  • Sweet 16: March 23-24
  • Elite Eight: March 25-26
  • Final Four: April 1
  • NCAA championship game: April 3 

Here is the schedule for the 2023 men's tournament:

2023 Dates Round City, State Venue
March 14-15 First Four Dayton, OH UD Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Orlando, FL Amway Center
March 16 & 18 First/Second Rounds Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Albany, NY MVP Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Denver, CO Ball Arena
March 17 & 19 First/Second Rounds Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
March 23 & 25 West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena
March 23 & 25 East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden
March 24 & 26 Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
March 24 & 26 South Regional Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
April 1 & 3 Final Four Houston, TX NRG Stadium

March Madness: Future sites, dates

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Hosts City, State Facility
April 1/3, 2023 Rice University, University of Houston, 
Houston Baptist University, Texas Southern University		 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
April 6/8, 2024 Arizona State University Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium
April 5/7, 2025 University of Texas at San Antonio, University of the Incarnate Word San Antonio, TX Alamodome
April 4/6, 2026 Horizon League, IUPUI Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

WATCH: The greatest comebacks in March Madness history

College basketball rankings: North Carolina leads Andy Katz's Power 36

The return of Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, RJ Davis and Caleb Love make the Tar Heels the No. 1 team, just ahead of Oscar Tshiebwe and Kentucky in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings.
Villanova's Jay Wright leaves behind legacy of consistency and class — and another void in the sport

Villanova head coach Jay Wright's unexpected retirement helps put his legacy into perspective.
Villlanova's Jay Wright becomes latest men's basketball icon to call it a career

Villanova coach Jay Wright has become the latest men's basketball icon to retire in the last couple of years.
