Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | April 6, 2022 Men's DI college basketball coaches with the most wins Coach K on Paolo Banchero: 'Holy Mackerel, I coach that guy' Share Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski ended the 2021-22 season and his coaching career with 1,202 victories, making him the all-time winningest coach in DI men's basketball history. He, along with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, is one of two DI men's coaches — so far — to win more than 1,000 games. And only two other active coaches at the Division I level have picked up 800 wins in their DI careers: West Virginia’s Bob Huggins is 844-374 in his career, with previous DI stops at Akron, Cincinnati and Kansas State. Coastal Carolina's Cliff Ellis is 819-541 after wrapping up his 44th season coaching at the DI level. Here is the full list of the Division I men's basketball coaches with 500 or more wins at the end of the 2021-22 season. (All stats are current through the end of the 2021-22 season and taken from the NCAA’s official records, which can be found here) Rank Coach Seasons Wins Losses Ties WL% School(s) 1 Mike Krzyzewski 47 1202 368 0 0.766 Army West Point (1975-76 - 1979-80); Duke (1980-81 - 2019-22) 2 Jim Boeheim 46 998 426 0 0.701 Syracuse (1976-77 - 2019-22) 3 Jim Calhoun 44 920 397 0 0.699 Northeastern (1972-73 - 1985-86); UConn (1986-87 - 2011-12); St. Joseph (CT) (2018-19 - 2019-22) 4 Bob Huggins 40 916 399 0 0.697 Walsh (1980-81 - 1982-83); Akron (1984-85 - 1988-89); Cincinnati (1989-90 - 2004-05); Kansas St. (2006-07 - 2006-07); West Virginia (2007-08 - 2019-22) 5 Roy Williams 33 903 264 0 0.774 Kansas (1988-89 - 2002-03); North Carolina (2003-04 - 2019-21) 6 Bob Knight 42 902 371 0 0.709 Army West Point (1965-66 - 1970-71); Indiana (1971-72 - 1999-00); Texas Tech (2001-02 - 2007-08) 7 Dean Smith 36 879 254 0 0.776 North Carolina (1961-62 - 1996-97) 8 Adolph Rupp 41 876 190 0 0.822 Kentucky (1930-31 - 1971-72) 9 Jim Phelan 49 830 524 0 0.613 Mount St. Mary's (1954-55 - 2002-03) 10 Cliff Ellis 44 817 540 0 0.602 South Alabama (1975-76 - 1983-84); Clemson (1984-85 - 1993-94); Auburn (1994-95 - 2003-04); Coastal Caro. (2007-08 - 2019-22) 11 Rollie Massimino 41 816 462 0 0.638 Stony Brook (1969-70 - 1970-71); Villanova (1973-74 - 1991-92); UNLV (1992-93 - 1993-94); Cleveland St. (1996-97 - 2002-03); Keiser (2006-07 - 2016-17) 12 Eddie Sutton 37 806 326 0 0.712 Arkansas (1974-75 - 1984-85); Creighton (1969-70 - 1973-74); Kentucky (1985-86 - 1988-89); Oklahoma St. (1990-91 - 2005-06); San Francisco (2007-08 - 2007-08) 13 Rick Byrd 38 805 403 0 0.666 Maryville (TN) (1978-79 - 1979-80); Lincoln Memorial (1983-84 - 1985-86); Belmont (1986-87 - 2018-19) 14 Lefty Driesell 41 786 394 0 0.666 Davidson (1960-61 - 1968-69); Georgia St. (1997-98 - 2002-03); James Madison (1988-89 - 1996-97); Maryland (1969-70 - 1985-86) 15 Lute Olson 34 781 279 0 0.737 Long Beach St. (1973-74 - 1973-74); Iowa (1974-75 - 1982-83); Arizona (1983-84 - 2006-07) 16 Lou Henson 41 779 412 0 0.654 Hardin-Simmons (1962-63 - 1965-66); Illinois (1975-76 - 1995-96); New Mexico St. (1966-67 - 2004-05) 17 John Calipari 30 768 239 0 0.763 Massachusetts (1988-89 - 1995-96); Memphis (2000-01 - 2008-09); Kentucky (2009-10 - 2019-22) 18 Bill Self* 29 763 229 0 0.769 Oral Roberts (1993-94 - 1996-97); Tulsa (1997-98 - 1999-00); Illinois (2000-01 - 2002-03); Kansas (2003-04 - 2019-22) 19 Ed Diddle 42 759 302 0 0.715 Western Ky. (1922-23 - 1963-64) 20 Henry Iba 41 755 340 0 0.689 Colorado (1933-34 - 1933-34); Northwest Mo. St. (1929-30 - 1932-33); Oklahoma St. (1934-35 - 1969-70) T21 John Beilein 37 754 425 0 0.640 Nazareth (1982-83 - 1982-83); Le Moyne (1983-84 - 1991-92); Canisius (1992-93 - 1996-97); Richmond (1997-98 - 2001-02); West Virginia (2002-03 - 2006-07); Michigan (2007-08 - 2018-19) T21 Rick Barnes 35 754 395 0 0.656 George Mason (1987-88 - 1987-88); Providence (1988-89 - 1993-94); Clemson (1994-95 - 1997-98); Texas (1998-99 - 2014-15); Tennessee (2015-16 - 2019-22) 23 Bo Ryan 32 747 233 0 0.762 Wis.-Platteville (1984-85 - 1998-99); Milwaukee (1999-00 - 2000-01); Wisconsin (2001-02 - 2015-16) 24 Phog Allen 50 746 264 0 0.739 Baker (1905-06 - 1907-08); Central Mo. (1912-13 - 1918-19); Haskell (1908-09 - 1908-09); Kansas (1907-08 - 1955-56) 25 John Chaney 34 741 312 0 0.704 Cheyney State (1972-73 - 1981-82); Temple (1982-83 - 2005-06) 26 Richard Schmidt 41 734 431 0 0.630 Vanderbilt (1979-80 - 1980-81); Tampa (1983-84 - 2019-22) T27 Norm Stewart 38 729 373 0 0.662 Missouri (1967-68 - 1998-99); UNI (1961-62 - 1966-67) T27 Jerry Tarkanian 31 729 201 0 0.784 Fresno St. (1995-96 - 2001-02); Long Beach St. (1968-69 - 1972-73); UNLV (1973-74 - 1991-92) 29 Ray Meyer 42 724 354 0 0.672 DePaul (1942-43 - 1983-84) 30 Jerry Slocum 42 723 556 0 0.565 Nyack (1975-76 - 1986-87); Geneva (1987-88 - 1995-96); Gannon (1996-97 - 2004-05); Youngstown St. (2005-06 - 2016-17) 31 Don Haskins 38 719 353 0 0.671 UTEP (1961-62 - 1998-99) 32 Dana Altman 33 710 368 0 0.659 Marshall (1989-90 - 1989-90); Kansas St. (1990-91 - 1993-94); Creighton (1994-95 - 2009-10); Oregon (2010-11 - 2019-22) 33 Larry Hunter 38 702 453 0 0.608 Wittenberg (1976-77 - 1988-89); Ohio (1989-90 - 2000-01); Western Caro. (2005-06 - 2017-18) 34 Kelvin Sampson 33 699 340 0 0.673 Montana Tech (1981-82 - 1984-85); Washington St. (1987-88 - 1993-94); Oklahoma (1994-95 - 2005-06); Indiana (2006-07 - 2007-08); Houston (2014-15 - 2019-22) 35 Jim Larranaga 38 696 475 0 0.594 American Int'l (1977-78 - 1978-79); Bowling Green (1986-87 - 1996-97); George Mason (1997-98 - 2010-11); Miami (FL) (2011-12 - 2019-22) 36 Rick Pitino 34 684 282 0 0.708 Hawaii (1975-76 - 1975-76); Boston U. (1978-79 - 1982-83); Providence (1985-86 - 1986-87); Kentucky (1989-90 - 1996-97); Louisville (2001-02 - 2016-17); Iona (2020-22) 37 Mike Montgomery 32 677 317 0 0.681 California (2008-09 - 2013-14); Montana (1978-79 - 1985-86); Stanford (1986-87 - 2003-04) 38 Denny Crum 30 675 295 0 0.696 Louisville (1971-72 - 2000-01) 39 Lon Kruger 35 674 432 0 0.609 UTRGV (1982-83 - 1985-86); Kansas St. (1986-87 - 1989-90); Florida (1990-91 - 1995-96); Illinois (1996-97 - 1999-00); UNLV (2004-05 - 2010-11); Oklahoma (2011-12 - 2018-21) 40 Gary Williams 33 668 380 0 0.637 American (1978-79 - 1981-82); Boston College (1982-83 - 1985-86); Maryland (1989-90 - 2010-11); Ohio St. (1986-87 - 1988-89) 41 Tom Izzo 27 666 267 0 0.714 Michigan St. (1995-96 - 2019-22) 42 John Wooden 29 664 162 0 0.804 Indiana St. (1946-47 - 1947-48); UCLA (1948-49 - 1974-75) 43 Greg Kampe 38 662 506 0 0.567 Oakland (1984-85 - 2019-22) 44 Mark Few 23 658 129 0 0.836 Gonzaga (1999-00 - 2019-22) 45 Ralph Miller 38 657 382 0 0.632 Iowa (1964-65 - 1969-70); Oregon St. (1970-71 - 1988-89); Wichita St. (1951-52 - 1963-64) 46 Tom Penders 36 649 437 0 0.598 Columbia (1974-75 - 1977-78); Fordham (1978-79 - 1985-86); George Washington (1998-99 - 2000-01); Houston (2004-05 - 2009-10); Rhode Island (1986-87 - 1987-88); Texas (1988-89 - 1997-98); Tufts (1971-72 - 1973-74) 47 Gene Bartow 34 647 353 0 0.647 Central Mo. (1961-62 - 1963-64); Illinois (1974-75 - 1974-75); Memphis (1970-71 - 1973-74); UAB (1978-79 - 1995-96); UCLA (1975-76 - 1976-77); Valparaiso (1964-65 - 1969-70) T48 Jay Wright 28 642 282 0 0.695 Hofstra (1994-95 - 2000-01); Villanova (2001-02 - 2019-22) T48 Tubby Smith 31 642 370 0 0.634 Tulsa (1991-92 - 1994-95); Georgia (1995-96 - 1996-97); Kentucky (1997-98 - 2006-07); Minnesota (2007-08 - 2012-13); Texas Tech (2013-14 - 2015-16); Memphis (2016-17 - 2017-18); High Point (2018-19 - 2019-22) 50 Billy Tubbs 31 641 340 0 0.653 Lamar University (1976-77 - 2005-06); Oklahoma (1980-81 - 1993-94); Southwestern (TX) (1971-72 - 1972-73); TCU (1994-95 - 2001-02) 51 Homer Drew 34 640 427 0 0.6 Bethel (IN) (1976-77 - 1986-87); Ind.-South Bend (1987-88 - 1987-88); Valparaiso (1988-89 - 2010-11) 52 Marv Harshman 40 637 444 0 0.589 Pacific Lutheran (1945-46 - 1957-58); Washington (1971-72 - 1984-85); Washington St. (1958-59 - 1970-71) 53 Steve Alford 31 635 338 0 0.653 Manchester (1991-92 - 1994-95); Missouri St. (1995-96 - 1998-99); Iowa (1999-00 - 2006-07); New Mexico (2007-08 - 2012-13); UCLA (2013-14 - 2018-19); Nevada (2019-22) 54 Bob McKillop 33 634 383 0 0.623 Davidson (1989-90 - 2019-22) 55 Hugh Durham 37 633 429 0 0.596 Florida St. (1966-67 - 1977-78); Georgia (1978-79 - 1994-95); Jacksonville (1997-98 - 2004-05) 56 Cam Henderson 36 631 242 0 0.723 Muskingum (1919-20 - 1922-23); Davis & Elkins (1923-24 - 1934-35); Marshall (1935-36 - 1954-55) 57 Bruce Pearl 27 626 243 0 0.720 Southern Ind. (1992-93 - 2000-01); Milwaukee (2001-02 - 2004-05); Tennessee (2005-06 - 2010-11); Auburn (2014-15 - 2019-22) 58 Norm Sloan 37 624 393 0 0.614 Florida (1960-61 - 1988-89); NC State (1966-67 - 1979-80); Presbyterian (1951-52 - 1954-55); The Citadel (1956-57 - 1959-60) 59 Stew Morrill 29 620 294 0 0.678 Colorado St. (1991-92 - 1997-98); Montana (1986-87 - 1990-91); Utah St. (1998-99 - 2014-15) 60 Tom Smith 38 618 463 0 0.572 Central Mo. (1975-76 - 1979-80); Missouri Western (1988-89 - 2012-13); Valparaiso (1980-81 - 1987-88) 61 Ben Braun 37 615 517 0 0.543 California (1996-97 - 2007-08); Eastern Mich. (1985-86 - 1995-96); Rice (2008-09 - 2013-14); Siena Heights (1977-78 - 1984-85) 62 Jerry Steele 39 609 486 0 0.556 Guilford (1962-63 - 1969-70); High Point (1972-73 - 2002-03) 63 David Boots 31 603 291 0 0.674 Augsburg (1982-83 - 1987-88); South Dakota (1988-89 - 2012-13) 64 Slats Gill 36 599 393 0 0.604 Oregon St. (1928-29 - 1963-64) 65 Tom Davis 32 598 355 0 0.627 Boston College (1977-78 - 1981-82); Drake (2003-04 - 2006-07); Iowa (1986-87 - 1998-99); Lafayette (1971-72 - 1976-77); Stanford (1982-83 - 1985-86) 66 Abe Lemons 34 597 344 0 0.634 Oklahoma City (1955-56 - 1989-90); Texas (1976-77 - 1981-82); UTRGV (1973-74 - 1975-76) T67 Leonard Hamilton 34 596 451 0 0.569 Oklahoma St. (1986-87 - 1989-90); Miami (FL) (1990-91 - 1999-00); Florida St. (2002-03 - 2019-22) T67 John Thompson 27 596 239 0 0.714 Georgetown (1972-73 - 1998-99) 69 Guy Lewis 30 592 279 0 0.68 Houston (1956-57 - 1985-86) 70 Joe Hutton 34 591 207 0 0.741 Hamline (1931-32 - 1964-65) 71 Dom Rosselli 38 589 388 0 0.603 Youngstown St. (1940-41 - 1981-82) T72 Tony Shaver 33 584 389 0 0.6 Hampden-Sydney (1986-87 - 2002-03); William & Mary (2003-04 - 2019-20) T72 Danny Kaspar 29 584 302 0 0.659 UIW (1991-92 - 1999-00); SFA (2000-01 - 2012-13); Texas St. (2013-14 - 2019-20) 74 Greg Walcavich 32 582 324 0 0.642 Birmingham-So. (1978-79 - 1982-83); Edinboro (1989-90 - 2012-13); Rice (1986-87 - 1986-87); West Va. Wesleyan (1987-88 - 1988-89) 75 Fran Dunphy 30 580 325 0 0.641 Penn (1989-90 - 2005-06); Temple (2006-07 - 2019-20) 76 Bobby Cremins 31 579 375 0 0.607 Appalachian St. (1975-76 - 1980-81); Col. of Charleston (2006-07 - 2011-12); Georgia Tech (1981-82 - 1999-00) 77 Gary Edwards 35 574 435 0 0.569 Barton (1984-85 - 1986-87); Charleston So. (1987-88 - 1995-96); Indiana (PA) (1996-97 - 2005-06); Francis Marion (2006-07 - 2019-20) 78 Pat Douglass 29 573 310 0 0.649 CSU Bakersfield (1987-88 - 1996-97); Mont. St. Billings (1981-82 - 1986-87); UC Irvine (1997-98 - 2009-10) T79 Mike Brey 27 571 311 0 0.647 Delaware (1995-96 - 1999-00); Notre Dame (2000-01 - 2019-22) T79 Fred Hobdy 30 571 287 0 0.666 Grambling (1956-57 - 1985-86) 81 Eldon Miller 36 568 419 0 0.575 Ohio St. (1976-77 - 1985-86); UNI (1986-87 - 1997-98); Western Mich. (1970-71 - 1975-76); Wittenberg (1962-63 - 1969-70) T82 Davey Whitney 32 566 356 0 0.614 Alcorn (1969-70 - 2002-03); Texas Southern (1964-65 - 1968-69) T82 Dave Bliss 30 566 356 0 0.614 Oklahoma (1975-76 - 1979-80); SMU (1980-81 - 1987-88); New Mexico (1988-89 - 1998-99); Baylor (1999-00 - 2002-03); Southwestern Christ. (2015-16 - 2016-17) 84 Gale Catlett 30 565 325 0 0.635 Cincinnati (1972-73 - 1977-78); West Virginia (1978-79 - 2001-02) 85 Gary Colson 34 563 385 0 0.594 Fresno St. (1990-91 - 1994-95); New Mexico (1980-81 - 1987-88); Pepperdine (1968-69 - 1978-79); Valdosta St. (1958-59 - 1967-68) 86 Ed Douma 32 561 296 0 0.655 Alma (1973-74 - 1973-74); Calvin (1984-85 - 1995-96); Hillsdale (1998-99 - 2006-07); Kent St. (1978-79 - 1981-82); Lake Superior St. (1974-75 - 1977-78); UNC Greensboro (1982-83 - 1983-84) 87 John Kresse 23 560 143 0 0.797 Col. of Charleston (1979-80 - 2001-02) T88 Tony Hinkle 41 558 394 0 0.586 Butler (1926-27 - 1941-42); Butler (1945-46 - 1969-70) T88 Jim Boone 33 558 413 0 0.575 Cal U (PA) (1986-87 - 1995-96); Robert Morris (1996-97 - 1999-00); Eastern Mich. (2000-01 - 2004-05); Tusculum (2005-06 - 2010-11); West Va. Wesleyan (2011-12 - 2011-12); Delta St. (2012-13 - 2019-20) 90 Greg McDermott 28 556 332 0 0.626 Wayne State (1994-95 - 1999-00); North Dakota State (2000-01); Northern Iowa (2001-02 - 2005-06); Iowa State (2006-07 - 2009-10); Creighton (2010-11 - 2020-22) 91 Glenn Wilkes 36 551 436 0 0.558 Stetson (1957-58 - 1992-93) 92 Frank McGuire 30 549 236 0 0.699 North Carolina (1952-53 - 1960-61); South Carolina (1964-65 - 1979-80); St. John's (NY) (1947-48 - 1951-52) 93 Bob Hoffman 27 543 350 0 0.608 Okla. Bapt. (1990-91 - 1998-99); UTRGV (1999-00 - 2003-04); Mercer (2008-09 - 2019-21) 94 Scott Nagy 27 541 303 0 0.641 South Dakota State (1995-96 - 2015-16); Wright State (2016-17 - 2020-22) T95 Jeff Jones 30 538 400 0 0.574 Virginia (1990-91 - 1997-98); American (2000-01 - 2012-13); Old Dominion (2013-14 - 2020-22) T95 Bob Davis 28 538 277 0 0.66 Auburn (1973-74 - 1977-78); Georgetown (KY) (1953-54 - 1972-73); High Point (1950-51 - 1952-53) 97 Harry Miller 34 537 374 0 0.589 Eastern N.M. (1965-66 - 1969-70); Fresno St. (1960-61 - 1964-65); North Texas (1970-71 - 1970-71); SFA (1978-79 - 1987-88); Western Colo. (1952-53 - 1957-58); Wichita St. (1971-72 - 1977-78) 98 Bill C. Foster 30 532 327 0 0.619 Charlotte (1970-71 - 1974-75); Clemson (1975-76 - 1983-84); Miami (FL) (1985-86 - 1989-90); Shorter (1962-63 - 1966-67); Virginia Tech (1991-92 - 1996-97) 99 Gene Keady 27 531 306 0 0.634 Purdue (1980-81 - 2004-05); Western Ky. (1978-79 - 1979-80) 100 Bob Gaillard 30 530 282 0 0.653 Lewis & Clark (1989-90 - 2010-11); San Francisco (1970-71 - 1977-78) 101 Dave Bike 35 528 500 0 0.514 Sacred Heart (1978-79 - 2012-13) 102 Lou Carnesecca 24 526 200 0 0.725 St. John's (NY) (1965-66 - 1991-92) T103 Gregg Marshall 22 525 204 0 0.720 Winthrop (1998-99 - 2006-07); Wichita St. (2007-08 - 2019-20) T103 Pete Carril 30 525 273 0 0.658 Lehigh (1966-67 - 1966-67); Princeton (1967-68 - 1995-96) T105 Tom Young 31 524 328 0 0.615 American (1969-70 - 1972-73); Catholic (1958-59 - 1966-67); Old Dominion (1985-86 - 1990-91); Rutgers (1973-74 - 1984-85) T105 Ben Jobe 31 524 334 0 0.611 Alabama A&M (1982-83 - 1985-86); Alabama St. (1967-68 - 1967-68); Denver (1978-79 - 1979-80); South Carolina St. (1968-69 - 1972-73); Southern U. (1986-87 - 2002-03); Talladega (1964-65 - 1966-67); Tuskegee (1996-97 - 1999-00) T107 Larry Eustachy 27 523 332 0 0.612 Idaho (1990-91 - 1992-93); Utah St. (1993-94 - 1997-98); Iowa St. (1998-99 - 2002-03); Southern Miss. (2004-05 - 2011-12); Colorado St. (2012-13 - 2017-18) T107 Fred Enke 38 523 344 0 0.603 Arizona (1925-26 - 1960-61); Louisville (1923-24 - 1924-25) 109 Ben Howland 26 518 304 0 0.630 Northern Arizona (1994-95 - 1998-99); Pittsburgh (1999-00 - 2002-03); UCLA (2003-04 - 2012-13); Mississippi State (2015-16 - 2020-22) 110 Rick Majerus 25 517 216 0 0.705 Ball St. (1987-88 - 1988-89); Marquette (1983-84 - 1985-86); Saint Louis (2007-08 - 2011-12); Utah (1989-90 - 2003-04) 111 C.M. Newton 34 516 402 0 0.562 Alabama (1968-69 - 1979-80); Transylvania (1951-52 - 1967-68); Vanderbilt (1981-82 - 1988-89) 112 Don DeVoe 31 512 389 0 0.568 Florida (1989-90 - 1989-90); Navy (1992-93 - 2003-04); Tennessee (1978-79 - 1988-89); Virginia Tech (1971-72 - 1975-76); Wyoming (1976-77 - 1977-78) 113 Paul Webb 29 511 257 0 0.665 Old Dominion (1975-76 - 1984-85); Randolph-Macon (1956-57 - 1974-75) 114 Heb Sendek 28 510 379 0 0.574 Miami (OH) (1993-94 - 1995-96); NC State (1996-97 - 2005-06); Arizona State (2006-07 - 2014-15); Santa Clara (2016-17 - 2021-22) 115 Nolan Richardson 22 509 207 0 0.711 Arkansas (1985-86 - 2001-02); Tulsa (1980-81 - 1984-85) 116 Hec Edmundson 29 508 204 0 0.713 Idaho (1916-17 - 1917-18); Washington (1920-21 - 1946-47) 117 Ron Cottrell 31 507 470 0 0.519 Houston Baptist (1991-92 - 2021-22) 118 John Giannini 29 505 375 0 0.574 Rowan (1989-90 - 1995-96); Maine (1996-97 - 2003-04); La Salle (2004-05 - 2017-18) 119 Harold Anderson 29 504 226 0 0.69 Bowling Green (1942-43 - 1962-63); Toledo (1934-35 - 1941-42) T120 Dave Loos 31 502 463 0 0.52 Christian Brothers (1982-83 - 1985-86); Austin Peay (1990-91 - 2016-17) T120 Jerry Welsh 26 502 205 0 0.71 Iona (1991-92 - 1994-95); SUNY Potsdam (1968-69 - 1990-91) T120 Billy Donovan 21 502 206 0 0.709 Florida (1996-97 - 2014-15); Marshall (1994-95 - 1995-96) T120 Don Maestri 31 502 402 0 0.555 Troy (1982-83 - 2012-13) 124 Ed Martin 30 501 254 0 0.664 South Carolina St. (1955-56 - 1967-68); Tennessee St. (1968-69 - 1984-85) T125 Bill Reinhart 37 500 343 0 0.593 George Washington (1935-36 - 1965-66); Maryland (1918-19 - 1918-19); Oregon (1923-24 - 1934-35) T125 Cal Luther 39 500 489 1 0.506 Bethel (TN) (1999-00 - 1999-00); DePauw (1954-55 - 1957-58); Longwood (1981-82 - 1989-90); Murray St. (1958-59 - 1973-74); UT Martin (1990-91 - 1998-99) College basketball rankings: North Carolina leads Andy Katz's Power 36 The return of Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, RJ Davis and Caleb Love make the Tar Heels the No. 1 team, just ahead of Oscar Tshiebwe and Kentucky in Andy Katz's Power 36 college basketball rankings. 