Men's DI college basketball coaches with the most wins

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski ended the 2021-22 season and his coaching career with 1,202 victories, making him the all-time winningest coach in DI men's basketball history. He, along with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, is one of two DI men's coaches — so far — to win more than 1,000 games.

And only two other active coaches at the Division I level have picked up 800 wins in their DI careers:

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins is 844-374 in his career, with previous DI stops at Akron, Cincinnati and Kansas State.

Coastal Carolina's Cliff Ellis is 819-541 after wrapping up his 44th season coaching at the DI level.

Here is the full list of the Division I men's basketball coaches with 500 or more wins at the end of the 2021-22 season.

(All stats are current through the end of the 2021-22 season and taken from the NCAA’s official records, which can be found here)