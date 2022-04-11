Colleges with the most players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

One-hundred and four colleges or universities are represented on the rosters of the 20 NBA teams that qualified for the 2022 NBA Playoffs and it shouldn't be a surprise that the five schools with the most players in the playoffs are blue bloods: Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, Kansas and North Carolina.

Three of those schools were present in New Orleans for the 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four, where Kansas beat North Carolina for its fourth national championship. Kentucky earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and it had the national player of the year in Oscar Tshiebwe, while UCLA made the Final Four in 2021.

Here is the complete breakdown of the schools with the most players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The data used in this story is based on official team rosters as of Monday, April 11. If a player transferred in college, we only counted the final school for which he played.

1. Kentucky

Number of players on rosters in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: 15

The Miami Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and it did so with three former Kentucky players on its roster, including its second and third-leading scorers in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. There are four playoff teams with multiple former Kentucky players, but none has more than Miami's three former Wildcats.

Here is the full list of former Kentucky players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Mychal Mulder, Miami Heat

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Rajon Rondo, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Knox II, Atlanta Hawks

Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets

P.J. Washington, Charlotte Hornets

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

DeMarcus Cousins, Denver Nuggets

Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

Brandon Boston Jr., Los Angeles Clippers

Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs

2. Duke

Number of players on rosters in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: 14

There's a former Duke player on the No. 2 seed in each conference — Milwaukee's Grayson Allen and Memphis' Austin Rivers — plus former Blue Devils on the No. 3 seed Boston Celtics (Jayson Tatum) and No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors (Gary Trent Jr.), so the chances are good that Duke will be represented in the conference finals in some capacity.

Here is the full list of former Duke players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks

Mason Plumlee, Charlotte Hornets

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies

Austin Rivers, Denver Nuggets

Rodney Hood, Los Angeles Clippers

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs

3. UCLA

Number of players on rosters in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: 9

Each of last season's NBA finals participants, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, has a former UCLA Bruin on their current roster, with NBA champion Jrue Holiday on the former and his younger brother Aaron playing for the latter.

Here is the full list of former UCLA players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:

Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls

Zach Lavine, Chicago Bulls

Moses Brown, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers

Aaron Holiday, Phoenix Suns

Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies

Kevon Looney, Golden Sate Warriors

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers

T-4. Kansas

Number of players on rosters in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: 8

This number could grow in the near future, given that Kansas just won its fourth national championship. While Kansas' previous national championship team from 2008 had seven future NBA players, none of them are the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Markieff Morris is on the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed, while the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid just won the league's scoring title after averaging 30.6 points per game.

Here is the full list of former Kansas players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:

Markieff Morris, Miami Heat

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Svi Mykhailiuk, Toronto Raptors

Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors

Udoka Azubuike, Utah Jazz

Marcus Morris Sr., Los Angeles Clippers

Devonte' Graham, New Orleans Pelicans

T-4. North Carolina

Number of players on rosters in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: 8

There's a former Tar Heel on the NBA team with the best record in the league: the Phoenix Suns' Cameron Johnson. Both the Chicago Bulls — a franchise synonymous with former North Carolina great Michael Jordan — and the Dallas Mavericks each have two former Tar Heels.

Here is the full list of former North Carolina players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs:

Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers

Tony Bradley, Chicago Bulls

Coby White, Chicago Bulls

Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets

Ed Davis, Cleveland Cavaliers

Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks

Theo Pinson, Dallas Mavericks

These conferences have the most players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Thanks in large part to Kentucky's 15 former players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the SEC leads the way with 59 former players from its current member schools in this year's playoffs. However, it's not just Kentucky that has produced pros. On average, the conference's 14 schools are responsible for 4.2 players in the NBA playoffs per school and the average is nearly 3.4 per school if you ignore the Wildcats.

The average number of players per school is based on each conference's current members, even if a player's school has since changed its conference affiliation since he played in college.

Conference Number Avg. Per School SEC 59 4.2 ACC 50 3.3 Pac-12 45 3.8 Big 12 32 3.2 Big Ten 28 2.0 Big East 24 2.2 Mountain West 10 0.9 American 9 0.8 WCC 7 0.7 OVC 5 0.5 A-10 3 0.2 C-USA 3 0.2 Big South 2 0.2 CAA 2 0.2 Horizon 2 0.2 Patriot 2 0.2 Sun Belt 2 0.2 ASUN 1 0.1 Big West 1 0.1 MAC 1 0.1 WAC 1 0.1

Here's every school represented in the playoffs

Below is the complete list of every school that is represented in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, listed in descending order of the number of players per school, then alphabetically.