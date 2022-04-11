Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | April 16, 2022 Colleges with the most players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Devin Booker highlights: 2015 NCAA tournament top plays Share One-hundred and four colleges or universities are represented on the rosters of the 20 NBA teams that qualified for the 2022 NBA Playoffs and it shouldn't be a surprise that the five schools with the most players in the playoffs are blue bloods: Kentucky, Duke, UCLA, Kansas and North Carolina. Three of those schools were present in New Orleans for the 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four, where Kansas beat North Carolina for its fourth national championship. Kentucky earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament and it had the national player of the year in Oscar Tshiebwe, while UCLA made the Final Four in 2021. Here is the complete breakdown of the schools with the most players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The data used in this story is based on official team rosters as of Monday, April 11. If a player transferred in college, we only counted the final school for which he played. 1. Kentucky Number of players on rosters in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: 15 The Miami Heat earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and it did so with three former Kentucky players on its roster, including its second and third-leading scorers in Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. There are four playoff teams with multiple former Kentucky players, but none has more than Miami's three former Wildcats. Here is the full list of former Kentucky players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat Tyler Herro, Miami Heat Mychal Mulder, Miami Heat Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers Rajon Rondo, Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Knox II, Atlanta Hawks Nick Richards, Charlotte Hornets P.J. Washington, Charlotte Hornets Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns DeMarcus Cousins, Denver Nuggets Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets Jarred Vanderbilt, Minnesota Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves Brandon Boston Jr., Los Angeles Clippers Keldon Johnson, San Antonio Spurs 2. Duke Number of players on rosters in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: 14 There's a former Duke player on the No. 2 seed in each conference — Milwaukee's Grayson Allen and Memphis' Austin Rivers — plus former Blue Devils on the No. 3 seed Boston Celtics (Jayson Tatum) and No. 5 seed Toronto Raptors (Gary Trent Jr.), so the chances are good that Duke will be represented in the conference finals in some capacity. Here is the full list of former Duke players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics Gary Trent Jr., Toronto Raptors Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets Jalen Johnson, Atlanta Hawks Mason Plumlee, Charlotte Hornets Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies Austin Rivers, Denver Nuggets Rodney Hood, Los Angeles Clippers Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans Tre Jones, San Antonio Spurs 3. UCLA Number of players on rosters in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: 9 Each of last season's NBA finals participants, the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, has a former UCLA Bruin on their current roster, with NBA champion Jrue Holiday on the former and his younger brother Aaron playing for the latter. Here is the full list of former UCLA players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls Zach Lavine, Chicago Bulls Moses Brown, Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers Aaron Holiday, Phoenix Suns Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies Kevon Looney, Golden Sate Warriors Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers T-4. Kansas Number of players on rosters in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: 8 This number could grow in the near future, given that Kansas just won its fourth national championship. While Kansas' previous national championship team from 2008 had seven future NBA players, none of them are the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Markieff Morris is on the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed, while the Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid just won the league's scoring title after averaging 30.6 points per game. Here is the full list of former Kansas players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: Markieff Morris, Miami Heat Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers Svi Mykhailiuk, Toronto Raptors Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors Udoka Azubuike, Utah Jazz Marcus Morris Sr., Los Angeles Clippers Devonte' Graham, New Orleans Pelicans T-4. North Carolina Number of players on rosters in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: 8 There's a former Tar Heel on the NBA team with the best record in the league: the Phoenix Suns' Cameron Johnson. Both the Chicago Bulls — a franchise synonymous with former North Carolina great Michael Jordan — and the Dallas Mavericks each have two former Tar Heels. Here is the full list of former North Carolina players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs: Danny Green, Philadelphia 76ers Tony Bradley, Chicago Bulls Coby White, Chicago Bulls Day'Ron Sharpe, Brooklyn Nets Ed Davis, Cleveland Cavaliers Cameron Johnson, Phoenix Suns Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks Theo Pinson, Dallas Mavericks These conferences have the most players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Thanks in large part to Kentucky's 15 former players in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the SEC leads the way with 59 former players from its current member schools in this year's playoffs. However, it's not just Kentucky that has produced pros. On average, the conference's 14 schools are responsible for 4.2 players in the NBA playoffs per school and the average is nearly 3.4 per school if you ignore the Wildcats. The average number of players per school is based on each conference's current members, even if a player's school has since changed its conference affiliation since he played in college. Conference Number Avg. Per School SEC 59 4.2 ACC 50 3.3 Pac-12 45 3.8 Big 12 32 3.2 Big Ten 28 2.0 Big East 24 2.2 Mountain West 10 0.9 American 9 0.8 WCC 7 0.7 OVC 5 0.5 A-10 3 0.2 C-USA 3 0.2 Big South 2 0.2 CAA 2 0.2 Horizon 2 0.2 Patriot 2 0.2 Sun Belt 2 0.2 ASUN 1 0.1 Big West 1 0.1 MAC 1 0.1 WAC 1 0.1 Here's every school represented in the playoffs Below is the complete list of every school that is represented in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, listed in descending order of the number of players per school, then alphabetically. School Number Kentucky 15 Duke 14 UCLA 9 Kansas 8 North Carolina 8 Louisville 7 Michigan 7 Southern California 7 Texas 7 Arizona 6 Florida State 6 LSU 6 Washington 6 Alabama 5 Florida 5 Marquette 5 Michigan State 5 Tennessee 5 Texas A&M 5 Arkansas 4 Auburn 4 Baylor 4 Georgetown 4 Indiana 4 Iowa State 4 Oregon 4 Stanford 4 Villanova 4 Virginia 4 Colorado 3 Georgia Tech 3 Gonzaga 3 Memphis 3 Miami (FL) 3 Mississippi State 3 Nevada 3 Ohio State 3 Saint Mary's 3 San Diego State 3 UConn 3 Vanderbilt 3 DePaul 2 Georgia 2 Illinois 2 Iowa 2 Kansas State 2 Maryland 2 Missouri 2 Murray State 2 Oklahoma 2 Pittsburgh 2 Seton Hall 2 SMU 2 TCU 2 UNLV 2 Utah 2 Wake Forest 2 Wichita State 2 Arizona State 1 Belmont 1 Boston College 1 Butler 1 California 1 Cincinnati 1 Creighton 1 Davidson 1 Florida Gulf Coast 1 Houston 1 IUPUI 1 John A. Logan College 1 Lehigh 1 Little Rock 1 Louisiana 1 Louisiana Tech 1 Loyola (MD) 1 Marshall 1 Minnesota 1 Morehead State 1 Nebraska 1 New Mexico 1 New Mexico State 1 Ohio 1 Oklahoma State 1 Oregon State 1 Penn State 1 Pepperdine 1 Providence 1 Purdue Fort Wayne 1 Radford 1 Saint Joseph's 1 South Carolina Upstate 1 Tennessee State 1 Texas Tech 1 Truman (DII) 1 UC Santa Barbara 1 UNC Wilmington 1 VCU 1 Washington State 1 West Virginia 1 Western Kentucky 1 Wheeling (DII) 1 William & Mary 1 Wyoming 1 Xavier 1 2022 March Madness 🏆 CHAMPIONS: Kansas wins the 2022 the national championship BRACKET TRACKER: How every bracket busted TOURNAMENT REWIND: See the final bracket STORE: Shop Kansas championship gear | More official NCAA tournament fits LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Women's college lacrosse: No. 1 North Carolina wins ACC regular-season title with dominating win over No. 5 Duke North Carolina women's lacrosse took down Duke in dominating fashion, beating the Blue Devils, 18-4, to clinch the ACC regular-season title. READ MORE Jon Scheyer: College basketball stats, best moments, records Here are the essentials from Jon Scheyer's college career, including year-by-year stats. READ MORE 50 states ranked by all-time DI men's college basketball victories These are the 50 states (and D.C.) ranked by all-time DI men's basketball victories. READ MORE