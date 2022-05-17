NCAA | May 17, 2022 NCAA Officiating Coordinator J.D. Collins announces retirement Officiating Coordinator JD Collins announces retirement Share INDIANAPOLIS — J.D. Collins, who has served as the NCAA national coordinator of men’s basketball officiating for the past seven years, has announced his retirement, effective Oct. 31. A search for Collins’ replacement will begin soon, with the intent being to have someone named by Sept. 1 so the new coordinator can work with Collins for a smooth transition. Collins was appointed to the position in May 2015 after a two-decade career that included officiating two Final Fours, one Elite Eight game and five Sweet 16 contests. He also served as an official for the Atlantic Coast, Big East, Big Ten, Horizon, Mid-American, Missouri Valley and Summit conferences. An injury led Collins to make the transition to administrative roles, which included consulting with the Big Ten men’s basketball officiating program, serving as coordinator of officiating for the Mid-American Conference and the Summit League, and being named commissioner of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Crossroads League. 🏆 CHAMPS: Kansas wins its fourth national championship against North Carolina He stepped down from those roles after Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, identified Collins as the best candidate to provide national leadership for officials, as well as regional advisors, conference coordinators and coaches, in an effort to increase consistency with the enforcement of NCAA playing rules. “It has been an honor to serve college basketball and the officiating community in this capacity over the last seven years,” Collins said. “I have had the privilege to work with so many outstanding and extremely committed people within the NCAA and college basketball, and I have been most honored by getting to work with the officials. That group is excellent at what they do, and they have a deep passion and dedication for their craft. “There are many factors that entered into my decision to retire from college basketball officiating. One of those factors is that it is time for someone else to bring new ideas, energy and passion to this position. We are in a good place, and yet we still have room for improvement. I look forward to finishing my tenure as the national coordinator this fall, as I am ready for the next stage of life, which will include continuing to help and serve others.” THE OTHER 67: Here's how season ended for the other 67 teams that didn't win it all Gavitt praised Collins’ work with college basketball. “J.D. has done an exceptional job as the national coordinator of men’s basketball officiating for seven years,” he said. “His service to college basketball and the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship is the gold standard. J.D. has been a trusted and respected colleague for officials, coordinators, coaches, media partners, committee members and me. We will miss his leadership and dedication to advancing officiating nationally, and we wish him and his wife, Jenny, nothing but happiness and fulfillment in their next life chapter.” How Duke's new head coach Jon Scheyer is already impacting the program after replacing Coach K New Duke men's basketball head coach Jon Scheyer talked to Andy Katz about the future of the program. Watch the full interview here. READ MORE Jaden Ivey: College basketball stats, highlights, best moments at Purdue Essential stats and highlights from Jaden Ivey's college basketball career at Purdue, where he averaged 17.3 points his sophomore season and led the Boilermakers to the Sweet 16. READ MORE Paolo Banchero: College basketball stats, best moments, quotes at Duke These are the essential stats, facts, highlights and quotes from Paolo Banchero's college basketball career at Duke. READ MORE