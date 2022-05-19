NCAA.com | May 19, 2022 How Duke's new head coach Jon Scheyer is already impacting the program after replacing Coach K Jon Scheyer has already put his stamp on Duke basketball after replacing Coach K Share There were a lot of moving parts for Duke basketball after the program fell in the 2022 Final Four to rival North Carolina, but there was one part that needed to fall into place before everything else — Jon Scheyer becoming the new head coach for Duke basketball, replacing the legendary Mike Krzyzewski. Despite the heartbreaking loss to UNC, Scheyer and company are ready to look forward and bring in a new era of Duke men's hoops. He sat down with Andy Katz to discuss the process of taking over the historic program. Here are a few points Scheyer and Katz touched on: Building a new staff while keeping the Duke tradition alive The passing of the mantle from Coach K to Jon Scheyer The emotions behind playing UNC in the Final Four How he built his first Duke recruiting class DUKE'S DYNASTY: Coach K's career is over, but he leaves a legacy unmatched You can listen to the two talk about these points and more in the video above. Jaden Ivey: College basketball stats, highlights, best moments at Purdue Essential stats and highlights from Jaden Ivey's college basketball career at Purdue, where he averaged 17.3 points his sophomore season and led the Boilermakers to the Sweet 16. READ MORE NCAA Officiating Coordinator J.D. Collins announces retirement NCAA national coordinator of men's basketball officiating, J.D. Collins announced that he will be stepping down this fall. READ MORE Paolo Banchero: College basketball stats, best moments, quotes at Duke These are the essential stats, facts, highlights and quotes from Paolo Banchero's college basketball career at Duke. READ MORE