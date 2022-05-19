How Duke's new head coach Jon Scheyer is already impacting the program after replacing Coach K

There were a lot of moving parts for Duke basketball after the program fell in the 2022 Final Four to rival North Carolina, but there was one part that needed to fall into place before everything else — Jon Scheyer becoming the new head coach for Duke basketball, replacing the legendary Mike Krzyzewski.

Despite the heartbreaking loss to UNC, Scheyer and company are ready to look forward and bring in a new era of Duke men's hoops. He sat down with Andy Katz to discuss the process of taking over the historic program. Here are a few points Scheyer and Katz touched on:

Building a new staff while keeping the Duke tradition alive

The passing of the mantle from Coach K to Jon Scheyer

The emotions behind playing UNC in the Final Four

How he built his first Duke recruiting class

You can listen to the two talk about these points and more in the video above.