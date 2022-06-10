You have to see San Jose State's new glow-in-the-dark basketball court

Twice last season, the San Jose State men's basketball team broke the program record for 3-pointers made in a game. First, against Portland last December, the Spartans made 17, breaking the previous school record of 15 that San Jose State set in 2014. Two games later, they made 20 of 41 attempts against Bethesda, setting a record for both 3-pointers made and attempted.

Well, if San Jose State ever quite literally shoots the lights out in Provident Credit Union Event Center, play might be able to continue — at least until the possession is over — thanks to the school's new basketball court. On Thursday, San Jose State unveiled its new, glow-in-the-dark basketball court.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Below, you can watch a video of the court assembly process — and what it looks like the moment when the lights in the arena are turned off — that the university shared on the athletic department's official Twitter account.

Introducing the newest member of the Spartan family... our basketball court! #SpartanUp | #AllSpartans pic.twitter.com/pv9nvbeIqq — San Jose State Spartans (@SJSUAthletics) June 9, 2022

Now, about that whole "shooting the lights out" thing...

The San Jose State men's basketball program is entering its second season under coach Tim Miles, who has led some of the country's best 3-point shooting teams at Colorado State (eighth nationally at 40 percent in 2012) and North Dakota State (10th and 16th nationally, respectively, at 39.7 and 40.1 percent in 2006 and 2007).

The Spartans' women's basketball team has recently had two of the school's best 3-point shooters come through the program. Ayzhiana Basallo (2019-21) holds the program's career record for 3-point percentage at 43.4 percent, while Megan Anderson (2017-20) was a 41.3-percent 3-point shooter, good for second all-time.