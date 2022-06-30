These are the top 12 undrafted rookies to watch in NBA Summer League

Andy Katz has ranked his top 12 undrafted rookies to watch in the 2022 NBA Summer League. The NBA Summer League will start on July 7 with the first game between the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Here are the top 12 undrafted rookies to watch in NBA Summer League:

1. Justin Lewis - Marquette - Chicago Bulls

Justin Lewis was a great scorer during his time at Marquette. He averaged 16.8 points in his second and final season as a Golden Eagle. He can help add some scoring to the Bulls who finished 13th in the NBA in scoring average.

2. Trevion Williams - Purdue - Boston Celtics

Trevion Williams can help add some depth to Boston’s frontcourt that experienced some injuries in 2021-22. Williams averaged at least seven rebounds per game in his last three seasons, including 9.1 per game in 2020-21. He also averaged 12 points per game in his last college season.

3. Alondes Williams - Wake Forest - Brooklyn Nets

As a big guard, Alondes Williams has a nose for finding the rim. In his first and only season with Wake Forest after transferring from Oklahoma, Williams averaged 18.5 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists to earn the 2021-22 ACC Player of the Year award.

4. Ron Harper Jr. - Rutgers - Toronto Raptors

Ron Harper Jr. adds to the already deep group of forwards the Raptors possess. Harper Jr. averaged over 10 points and five rebounds in three of four seasons with Rutgers. He played a big factor in the Scarlet Knights’ run to the First Four of the 2022 DI men’s basketball tournament.

5. Kofi Cockburn - Illinois - Utah Jazz

Kofi Cockburn was a force the last couple of seasons for Illinois. His physical presence down low is his strong suit. In 2021-22, he averaged a double-double. If he can crack Utah’s roster come the fall, he could be a great asset coming off the bench or even starting.

6. Scottie Pippen Jr. - Vanderbilt - Los Angeles Lakers

Scottie Pippen Jr. was a great shooter for Vanderbilt in his three seasons. He shot over 32% from deep every season as a Commodore. He’ll make a nice option in that department, where at times Los Angeles has been inconsistent. Also, the Lakers Summer League team will feature two sons of NBA legends: Shaquille O’Neil’s son Shareef and Pippen Jr.

7. Collin Gillespie - Villanova- Denver Nuggets

Another great three-point shooter, this time out of Villanova. Collin Gillespie shot 41.5% from beyond the arc in his last season and 90.5 from the free-throw line. Down the line, he could become one of the top shooters in Denver.

8. Brady Manek - North Carolina - Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan brought in former Tar Heel Brady Manek. In his lone year at Chapel Hill, he shot nearly 50% from field goal range and 40.3% from three. He should make for a solid shooting-forward option for the Hornets if he makes the roster.

9. Jamaree Bouyea - San Francisco - Miami Heat

Jamaree Bouyea is an underrated player from San Francisco. He averaged 17 points per game in his last two seasons with the Dons. He could become a factor for Miami if the opportunity presents itself through its solid development program.

10. Orlando Robinson - Fresno State - Miami Heat

Another solid scorer from out west, Orlando Robinson averaged 19.4 points in his last season at Fresno State. Just like Bouyea, the same opportunity presents itself with the development program in Miami.

11. Johnny Juzang - UCLA - Utah Jazz

Johnny Juzang came out as one of the top players on UCLA’s roster the past couple of seasons. Averaging 16 points per game in the year the Bruins’ 2020-21 national championship season. He is a solid shooter and can handle the ball well for a guard his size.

12. Julian Champagnie - St. John’s - Philadelphia 76ers

Julian Champagnie rounds out the list out of St. John’s. He led the Red Storm with over 19 points per game in his last two seasons. His size will help him be able to be effective on both ends of the floor against the NBA’s size.