Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | July 12, 2022 Every NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick, and where they went to college March Madness highlights of NBA No. 1 overall picks from 1958-2022 Share With Paolo Banchero's selection in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic at No. 1, Duke now boasts five top overall picks in draft history (since 1947) — the most of any NCAA school. Banchero joins Zion Williamson (2019), Kyrie Irving (2011), Elton Brand (1999) and Art Heyman (1963) as Blue Devils to hear their names called to start off draft night. After Duke, Kentucky has the next most top picks with three — Karl Anthony-Towns (2015), Anthony Davis (2012) and John Wall (2010). 📊 DRAFT DATA: College basketball schools with the most NBA 1st-round draft picks, all time The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected first overall a league-high six times, most recently selecting Andrew Wiggins out of Kansas in 2014. The Cavs have also taken Anthony Bennett out of UNLV (2013), Irving (2011), LeBron James from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (2003), Brad Daugherty of UNC (1986) and Austin Carr of Notre Dame (1971). See the full history of No. 1 overall picks in the NBA Draft since 1947 below: DRAFT YEAR NBA TEAM PLAYER SCHOOL 2022 Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero Duke 2021 Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State 2020 Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards Georgia 2019 New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson Duke 2018 Phoenix Suns DeAndre Ayton Arizona 2017 Philadelphia 76ers Markelle Fultz Washington 2016 Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons LSU 2015 Minnesota Timberwolves Karl Anthony-Towns Kentucky 2014 Cleveland Cavaliers Andrew Wiggins Kansas 2013 Cleveland Cavaliers Anthony Bennett UNLV 2012 New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis Kentucky 2011 Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving Duke 2010 Washington Wizards John Wall Kentucky 2009 Los Angeles Clippers Blake Griffin Oklahoma 2008 Chicago Bulls Derrick Rose Memphis 2007 Portland Trail Blazers Greg Oden Ohio State 2006 Toronto Raptors Andrea Bargnani N/A (Italy) 2005 Milwaukee Bucks Andrew Bogut Utah 2004 Orlando Magic Dwight Howard N/A (High school) 2003 Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James N/A (High school) 2002 Houston Rockets Yao Ming N/A (China) 2001 Washington Wizards Kwame Brown N/A (High school) 2000 New Jersey Nets Kenyon Martin Cincinnati 1999 Chicago Bulls Elton Brand Duke 1998 Los Angeles Clippers Michael Olowokandi Pacific 1997 San Antonio Spurs Tim Duncan Wake Forest 1996 Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson Georgetown 1995 Golden State Warriors Joe Smith Maryland 1994 Milwaukee Bucks Glenn Robinson Purdue 1993 Orlando Magic Chris Webber Michigan 1992 Orlando Magic Shaquille O'Neal LSU 1991 Charlotte Hornets Larry Jackson UNLV 1990 New Jersey Nets Derrick Coleman Syracuse 1989 Sacramento Kings Pervis Ellison Louisville 1988 Los Angeles Clippers Danny Manning Kansas 1987 San Antonio Spurs David Robinson Navy 1986 Cleveland Cavaliers Brad Daugherty North Carolina 1985 New York Knicks Patrick Ewing Georgetown 1984 Houston Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon Houston 1983 Houston Rockets Ralph Sampson Virginia 1982 Los Angeles Lakers James Worthy North Carolina 1981 Dallas Mavericks Mark Aguirre DePaul 1980 Golden State Warriors Joe Barry Carroll Purdue 1979 Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson Michigan State 1978 Portland Trail Blazers Mychal Thompson Minnesota 1977 Milwaukee Bucks Kent Benson Indiana 1976 Houston Rockets John Lucas Maryland 1975 Atlanta Hawks David Thompson NC State 1974 Portland Trail Blazers Bill Walton UCLA 1973 Philadelphia 76ers Doug Collins Illinois State 1972 Portland Trail Blazers LaRue Martin Loyola Chicago 1971 Cleveland Cavaliers Austin Carr Notre Dame 1970 Detroit Pistons Bob Lanier St. Bonaventure 1969 Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar UCLA 1968 San Diego Rockets Elvin Hayes Houston 1967 Detroit Pistons Jimmy Walker Providence 1966 New York Knicks Cazzie Russell Michigan 1965 San Francisco Warriors Fred Hetzel Davidson 1964 New York Knicks Jim Barnes UTEP 1963 New York Knicks Art Heyman Duke 1962 Chicago Zephyrs Bill McGill Utah 1961 Chicago Packers Walt Bellamy Indiana 1960 Cincinnati Royals Oscar Robertson Cincinnati 1959 Cincinnati Royals Bob Boozer Kansas State 1958 Minneapolis Lakers Elgin Baylor Seattle 1957 Cincinnati Royals Hot Rod Hundley West Virginia 1956 Rochester Royals Si Green Duquesne 1955 Saint Louis Hawks Dick Ricketts Duquesne 1954 Baltimore Bullets Frank Selvy Furman 1953 Philadelphia Warriors Ernie Beck Pennsylvania 1952 Milwaukee Hawks Mark Workman West Virginia 1951 Baltimore Bullets Gene Melchiorre Bradley 1950 Boston Celtics Chuck Share Bowling Green 1949 Providence Steamrollers Howie Shannon Kansas State 1948 Providence Steamrollers Andy Tonkovich Marshall 1947 Pittsburgh Ironmen Clifton McNeeley UTEP COLLEGE BASKETBALL LEGENDS 1950s: Bill Russell| Jerry West| Oscar Robertson 1960s: Lew Alcindor | "Pistol" Pete Maravich | Jerry Lucas 1970s: Bill Walton | Magic Johnson | Larry Bird 1980s: Michael Jordan | Patrick Ewing | Charles Barkley 1990s: Christian Laettner | Tim Duncan 2000s: Carmelo Anthony | Steph Curry | Kevin Durant| Kemba Walker 2010s: Anthony Davis Store: Shop latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Latest video College basketball: What is the Jimmy V Classic? Here's what you need to know about the Jimmy V Classic, which is inspired by former North Carolina State basketball coach and ESPN commentator Jim Valvano and his fight against cancer. READ MORE 2021 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, records for March Madness men’s tournament Here's a quick look at the 2021 NCAA DI men's basketball tournament, including the bracket, stats and scores from Baylor's first national championship. READ MORE Charles McClelland named vice chair of Division I Men’s Basketball Committee; Dave Heeke is new Pac-12 Conference representative Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland will be the first person representing a historically Black college or university league or school to chair the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. READ MORE