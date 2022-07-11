Every NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick, and where they went to college

March Madness highlights of NBA No. 1 overall picks from 1958-2022

March Madness highlights of NBA No. 1 overall picks from 1958-2022

With Paolo Banchero's selection in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic at No. 1, Duke now boasts five top overall picks in draft history (since 1947) — the most of any NCAA school.

Banchero joins Zion Williamson (2019), Kyrie Irving (2011), Elton Brand (1999) and Art Heyman (1963) as Blue Devils to hear their names called to start off draft night.

After Duke, Kentucky has the next most top picks with three — Karl Anthony-Towns (2015), Anthony Davis (2012) and John Wall (2010).

📊 DRAFT DATA: College basketball schools with the most NBA 1st-round draft picks, all time

The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected first overall a league-high six times, most recently selecting Andrew Wiggins out of Kansas in 2014. The Cavs have also taken Anthony Bennett out of UNLV (2013), Irving (2011), LeBron James from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (2003), Brad Daugherty of UNC (1986) and Austin Carr of Notre Dame (1971).

See the full history of No. 1 overall picks in the NBA Draft since 1947 below: