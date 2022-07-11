🏈 ONE MONTH TO KICKOFF

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | July 12, 2022

Every NBA Draft No. 1 overall pick, and where they went to college

March Madness highlights of NBA No. 1 overall picks from 1958-2022

With Paolo Banchero's selection in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic at No. 1, Duke now boasts five top overall picks in draft history (since 1947) — the most of any NCAA school.

Banchero joins Zion Williamson (2019), Kyrie Irving (2011), Elton Brand (1999) and Art Heyman (1963) as Blue Devils to hear their names called to start off draft night.

After Duke, Kentucky has the next most top picks with three — Karl Anthony-Towns (2015), Anthony Davis (2012) and John Wall (2010).

📊 DRAFT DATA: College basketball schools with the most NBA 1st-round draft picks, all time

The Cleveland Cavaliers have selected first overall a league-high six times, most recently selecting Andrew Wiggins out of Kansas in 2014. The Cavs have also taken Anthony Bennett out of UNLV (2013), Irving (2011), LeBron James from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (2003), Brad Daugherty of UNC (1986) and Austin Carr of Notre Dame (1971).

See the full history of No. 1 overall picks in the NBA Draft since 1947 below:

DRAFT YEAR NBA TEAM PLAYER SCHOOL
2022 Orlando Magic Paolo Banchero Duke
2021 Detroit Pistons Cade Cunningham Oklahoma State
2020 Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Edwards Georgia
2019 New Orleans Pelicans Zion Williamson Duke
2018 Phoenix Suns DeAndre Ayton Arizona
2017 Philadelphia 76ers Markelle Fultz Washington
2016 Philadelphia 76ers Ben Simmons LSU
2015 Minnesota Timberwolves Karl Anthony-Towns Kentucky
2014 Cleveland Cavaliers Andrew Wiggins Kansas
2013 Cleveland Cavaliers Anthony Bennett UNLV
2012 New Orleans Pelicans Anthony Davis Kentucky
2011 Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving Duke
2010 Washington Wizards John Wall Kentucky
2009 Los Angeles Clippers Blake Griffin Oklahoma
2008 Chicago Bulls Derrick Rose Memphis
2007 Portland Trail Blazers Greg Oden Ohio State
2006 Toronto Raptors Andrea Bargnani N/A (Italy)
2005 Milwaukee Bucks Andrew Bogut Utah
2004 Orlando Magic Dwight Howard N/A (High school)
2003 Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James N/A (High school)
2002 Houston Rockets Yao Ming N/A (China)
2001 Washington Wizards Kwame Brown N/A (High school)
2000 New Jersey Nets Kenyon Martin Cincinnati
1999 Chicago Bulls Elton Brand Duke
1998 Los Angeles Clippers Michael Olowokandi Pacific
1997 San Antonio Spurs Tim Duncan Wake Forest
1996 Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson Georgetown
1995 Golden State Warriors Joe Smith Maryland
1994 Milwaukee Bucks Glenn Robinson Purdue
1993 Orlando Magic Chris Webber Michigan
1992 Orlando Magic Shaquille O'Neal LSU
1991 Charlotte Hornets Larry Jackson UNLV
1990 New Jersey Nets Derrick Coleman Syracuse
1989 Sacramento Kings Pervis Ellison Louisville
1988 Los Angeles Clippers Danny Manning Kansas
1987 San Antonio Spurs David Robinson Navy
1986 Cleveland Cavaliers Brad Daugherty North Carolina
1985 New York Knicks Patrick Ewing Georgetown
1984 Houston Rockets Hakeem Olajuwon Houston
1983 Houston Rockets Ralph Sampson Virginia
1982 Los Angeles Lakers James Worthy North Carolina
1981 Dallas Mavericks Mark Aguirre DePaul
1980 Golden State Warriors Joe Barry Carroll Purdue
1979 Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson Michigan State
1978 Portland Trail Blazers Mychal Thompson Minnesota
1977 Milwaukee Bucks Kent Benson Indiana
1976 Houston Rockets John Lucas Maryland
1975 Atlanta Hawks David Thompson NC State
1974 Portland Trail Blazers Bill Walton UCLA
1973 Philadelphia 76ers Doug Collins Illinois State
1972 Portland Trail Blazers LaRue Martin Loyola Chicago
1971 Cleveland Cavaliers Austin Carr Notre Dame
1970 Detroit Pistons Bob Lanier St. Bonaventure
1969 Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar UCLA
1968 San Diego Rockets Elvin Hayes Houston
1967 Detroit Pistons Jimmy Walker Providence
1966 New York Knicks Cazzie Russell Michigan
1965 San Francisco Warriors Fred Hetzel Davidson
1964 New York Knicks Jim Barnes UTEP
1963 New York Knicks Art Heyman Duke
1962 Chicago Zephyrs Bill McGill Utah
1961 Chicago Packers Walt Bellamy Indiana
1960 Cincinnati Royals Oscar Robertson Cincinnati
1959 Cincinnati Royals Bob Boozer Kansas State
1958 Minneapolis Lakers Elgin Baylor Seattle
1957 Cincinnati Royals Hot Rod Hundley West Virginia
1956 Rochester Royals Si Green Duquesne
1955 Saint Louis Hawks Dick Ricketts Duquesne
1954 Baltimore Bullets Frank Selvy Furman
1953 Philadelphia Warriors Ernie Beck Pennsylvania
1952 Milwaukee Hawks Mark Workman West Virginia
1951 Baltimore Bullets Gene Melchiorre Bradley
1950 Boston Celtics Chuck Share Bowling Green
1949 Providence Steamrollers Howie Shannon Kansas State
1948 Providence Steamrollers Andy Tonkovich Marshall
1947 Pittsburgh Ironmen Clifton McNeeley UTEP

