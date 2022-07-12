2022 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, records for March Madness men’s tournament

No. 1 seed Kansas claimed its fourth national championship in 2022 after defeating North Carolina 72-69, marking the Jayhawks’ first title win in 16 years.

Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji won Most Outstanding Player, while Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski broke a record with his 13th Final Four appearance. For the first time in NCAA tournament history, North Carolina faced off against rival Duke, winning 81-77 in the semifinals April 2.

No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s busted many brackets with its upset against No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round. They continued to make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, defeating No. 7 seed Murray St. in the second round and No. 3 seed Purdue in the Sweet 16. Saint Peter’s run fell just short of the Final Four with a loss to North Carolina.

2022 NCAA tournament bracket

Click or tap here to open a larger image of the bracket.

2022 NCAA tournament scores

2022 NCAA tournament upsets

First Round

No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63

No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63

No. 15 Saint Peter’s 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79

No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64

No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54

Second Round

No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86

No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68

No. 15 Saint Peter’s 70, No. 7 Murray State 60

No. 11 Iowa State 54, No. 3 Wisconsin 49

No. 10 Miami 79, No. 2 Auburn 61

Sweet 16

No. 4 Arkansas 74, No. 1 Gonzaga 68

No. 5 Houston 72, No. 1 Arizona 60

No. 15 Saint Peter’s 67, No. 3 Purdue 64

National semifinals

No. 8 N. Carolina 81, No. 2 Duke 77

2022 NCAA tournament stats, records

Scoring offense

Gonzaga (1) - 87.2

South Dakota St. - 85.9

Arizona (1) - 84.0

Oral Roberts - 83.3

Iowa (5) - 83.2



Scoring defense

North Texas - 55.7

San Diego St. (8) - 58.1

Houston (5) - 58.8

Rebounding margin

Kentucky (2) - +9

Purdue (3) - +9

North Carolina (8) - +8

Individual scoring

Peter Kiss, Bryant - 25.2

Darius McGhee, Liberty - 24.6

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy - 23.9

Individual rebounding