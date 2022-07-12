Riley Sager | NCAA.com | July 12, 2022 2022 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, records for March Madness men’s tournament Kansas Jayhawks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels - Condensed Game Share No. 1 seed Kansas claimed its fourth national championship in 2022 after defeating North Carolina 72-69, marking the Jayhawks’ first title win in 16 years. Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji won Most Outstanding Player, while Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski broke a record with his 13th Final Four appearance. For the first time in NCAA tournament history, North Carolina faced off against rival Duke, winning 81-77 in the semifinals April 2. No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s busted many brackets with its upset against No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round. They continued to make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, defeating No. 7 seed Murray St. in the second round and No. 3 seed Purdue in the Sweet 16. Saint Peter’s run fell just short of the Final Four with a loss to North Carolina. 2022 NCAA tournament bracket Click or tap here to open a larger image of the bracket. 2022 NCAA tournament scores First Four Dayton, Ohio East: No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 | Watch the full game South: No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 | Watch the full game West: No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 | Watch the full game Midwest: No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Tex. A&M CC 67 | Watch the full game First Round (Round of 64) Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 83, 16 Texas Southern 56 | Watch the full game No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego St. 69 | Watch the full game No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 | Watch the full game No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 S. Dakota St. 57 No. 11 Iowa St. 59, No. 6 LSU 54 No. 3 Wisconsin 67, No. 14 Colgate 60 No. 10 Miami (FL) 68, No. 7 USC 66 | Watch the full game No. 2 Auburn 80, No. 15 Jacksonville St. 61 | Watch the full game West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia St. 72 No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise St. 53 | Watch the full game No. 12 New Mexico St. 70, No. 5 UConn 63 | Watch the full game No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64 | Watch the full game No. 3 Texas Tech 97, No. 14 Montana St. 62 No. 7 Michigan St. 74, No. 10 Davidson 73 | Watch the full game No. 2 Duke 78, No. 15 Cal St. Fullerton 61 | Watch the full game East Regional No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk St. 49 No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 | Watch the full game No. 5 Saint Mary’s 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 | Watch the full game No. 6 Texas 81, No. 11 Virginia Tech 73 No. 3 Purdue 78, No. 14 Yale 56 No. 7 Murray St. 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 | Watch the full game No. 15 St. Peter’s 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 | Watch the full game South Regional No. 1 Arizona 87, No. 16 Wright St. 70 No. 9 TCU 69, No. 8 Seton Hall 42 No. 5 Houston 82, No. 12 UAB 68 No. 4 Illinois 54, No. 13 Chattanooga 53 | Watch the full game No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado St. 63 | Watch the full game No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 No. 7 Ohio St. 54, No. 10 Loyola Chicago 41 No. 2 Villanova 80, No. 15 Delaware 60 | Watch the full game Second Round (Round of 32) Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 79, No. 9 Creighton 71 | Watch the full game No. 4 Providence 79, No. 12 Richmond 51 No. 11 Iowa St. 54, No. 3 Wisconsin 49 No. 10 Miami (FL) 79, No. 2 Auburn 61 | Watch the full game West Regional No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 9 Memphis 78 | Watch the full game No. 4 Arkansas 53, No. 12 NM St. 48 No. 3 Texas Tech 59, No. 11 Notre Dame 53 No. 2 Duke 85, No. 7 Michigan St. 76 | Watch the full game East Regional No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86 | Watch the full game No. 4 UCLA 72, No. 5 Saint Mary’s 56 No. 3 Purdue 81, No. 6 Texas 71 | Watch the full game No. 15 St. Peter’s 70, No. 7 Murray St. 60 | Watch the full game South Regional No. 1 Arizona 85, No. 9 TCU 80 | Watch the full game No. 5 Houston 68, No. 4 Illinois 53 | Watch the full game No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68 | Watch the full game No. 2 Villanova 71, No. 7 Ohio St. 61 | Watch the full game Sweet 16 Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 66, No. 4 Providence 61 | Watch the full game No. 10 Miami (FL) 70, No. 11 Iowa St. 56 | Watch the full game West Regional No. 4 Arkansas 74, No. 1 Gonzaga 68 | Watch the full game No. 2 Duke 78, No. 3 Texas Tech 73 | Watch the full game East Regional No. 8 North Carolina 73, No. 4 UCLA 66 | Watch the full game No. 15 St. Peter’s 67, No. 3 Purdue 64 | Watch the full game South Regional No. 5 Houston 72, No. 1 Arizona 60 | Watch the full game No. 2 Villanova 63, No. 11 Michigan 55 | Watch the full game Elite Eight Midwest Regional No. 1 Kansas 76, No. 10 Miami (FL) 50 | Watch the full game West Regional No. 2 Duke 78, No. 4 Arkansas 69 | Watch the full game East Regional No. 8 North Carolina 69, No. 15 St. Peter’s 49 | Watch the full game South Regional No. 2 Villanova 50, No. 5 Houston 44 | Watch the full game Final Four (New Orleans) National semifinals No. 8 N. Carolina 81, No. 2 Duke 77 | Watch the full game No. 1 Kansas 81, No. 2 Villanova 65 | Watch the full game National championship No. 1 Kansas 72, No. 8 N. Carolina 69 | Watch the full game 2022 NCAA tournament upsets First Round No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 No. 15 Saint Peter’s 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64 No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54 Second Round No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86 No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68 No. 15 Saint Peter’s 70, No. 7 Murray State 60 No. 11 Iowa State 54, No. 3 Wisconsin 49 No. 10 Miami 79, No. 2 Auburn 61 Sweet 16 No. 4 Arkansas 74, No. 1 Gonzaga 68 No. 5 Houston 72, No. 1 Arizona 60 No. 15 Saint Peter’s 67, No. 3 Purdue 64 National semifinals No. 8 N. Carolina 81, No. 2 Duke 77 2022 NCAA tournament stats, records Scoring offense Gonzaga (1) - 87.2 South Dakota St. - 85.9 Arizona (1) - 84.0 Oral Roberts - 83.3 Iowa (5) - 83.2 Scoring defense North Texas - 55.7 San Diego St. (8) - 58.1 Houston (5) - 58.8 Rebounding margin Kentucky (2) - +9 Purdue (3) - +9 North Carolina (8) - +8 Individual scoring Peter Kiss, Bryant - 25.2 Darius McGhee, Liberty - 24.6 Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy - 23.9 Individual rebounding Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky (2) - 15.1 Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley - 13.6 Armando Bacot, North Carolina (8) - 13.1 2022 March Madness 🏆 CHAMPIONS: Kansas wins the 2022 the national championship BRACKET TRACKER: How every bracket busted TOURNAMENT REWIND: See the final bracket STORE: Shop Kansas championship gear | More official NCAA tournament fits LISTEN: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis College basketball: What is the Jimmy V Classic? Here's what you need to know about the Jimmy V Classic, which is inspired by former North Carolina State basketball coach and ESPN commentator Jim Valvano and his fight against cancer. READ MORE 2021 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, records for March Madness men’s tournament Here's a quick look at the 2021 NCAA DI men's basketball tournament, including the bracket, stats and scores from Baylor's first national championship. READ MORE Charles McClelland named vice chair of Division I Men’s Basketball Committee; Dave Heeke is new Pac-12 Conference representative Southwestern Athletic Conference Commissioner Charles McClelland will be the first person representing a historically Black college or university league or school to chair the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee. READ MORE