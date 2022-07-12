🏈 ONE MONTH TO KICKOFF

Riley Sager | NCAA.com | July 12, 2022

2022 NCAA bracket: Scores, stats, records for March Madness men’s tournament

Kansas Jayhawks vs. North Carolina Tar Heels - Condensed Game

No. 1 seed Kansas claimed its fourth national championship in 2022 after defeating North Carolina 72-69, marking the Jayhawks’ first title win in 16 years.

Kansas senior Ochai Agbaji won Most Outstanding Player, while Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski broke a record with his 13th Final Four appearance. For the first time in NCAA tournament history, North Carolina faced off against rival Duke, winning 81-77 in the semifinals April 2.

No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s busted many brackets with its upset against No. 2 seed Kentucky in the first round. They continued to make history by becoming the first No. 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight, defeating No. 7 seed Murray St. in the second round and No. 3 seed Purdue in the Sweet 16. Saint Peter’s run fell just short of the Final Four with a loss to North Carolina.

2022 NCAA tournament bracket

Click or tap here to open a larger image of the bracket.

​​The completed 2022 NCAA men's basketball bracket, showing Kansas as champion.

2022 NCAA tournament scores

2022 NCAA tournament upsets

First Round
    No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63
    No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63
    No. 15 Saint Peter’s 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79
    No. 11 Notre Dame 78, No. 6 Alabama 64
    No. 11 Iowa State 59, No. 6 LSU 54
Second Round
    No. 8 North Carolina 93, No. 1 Baylor 86
    No. 11 Michigan 76, No. 3 Tennessee 68
    No. 15 Saint Peter’s 70, No.  7 Murray State 60
    No. 11 Iowa State 54, No. 3 Wisconsin 49
    No. 10 Miami 79, No. 2 Auburn 61
Sweet 16
    No. 4 Arkansas 74, No. 1 Gonzaga 68
    No. 5 Houston 72, No. 1 Arizona 60
    No. 15 Saint Peter’s 67, No. 3 Purdue 64
National semifinals
    No. 8 N. Carolina 81, No. 2 Duke 77

2022 NCAA tournament stats, records

Scoring offense

  • Gonzaga (1) - 87.2
  • South Dakota St. - 85.9
  • Arizona (1) - 84.0
  • Oral Roberts - 83.3
  • Iowa (5) - 83.2


Scoring defense

  • North Texas - 55.7
  • San Diego St. (8) - 58.1
  • Houston (5) - 58.8

Rebounding margin

  • Kentucky (2) - +9
  • Purdue (3) - +9
  • North Carolina (8) - +8

Individual scoring

  • Peter Kiss, Bryant - 25.2
  • Darius McGhee, Liberty - 24.6
  • Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy - 23.9

Individual rebounding

  • Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky (2) - 15.1
  • Fardaws Aimaq, Utah Valley - 13.6
  • Armando Bacot, North Carolina (8) - 13.1

 

