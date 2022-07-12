Andy Katz | NCAA.com | July 12, 2022 6 notable conference changes for the DI men's college basketball season Loyola Chicago, Murray State and more teams moving conferences Share The beginning of July marks the start of any new league configuration for the men's college basketball season. Here's where we are this July headed to the 2022-23 season. There will still be 32 conferences with 363 Division I teams; 352 will be eligible for the DI men’s basketball tournament and 363 will count in the NET rankings. These are some of the most notable changes for this season: 1. Loyola Chicago moves from the Missouri Valley to the A-10: The Ramblers have skyrocketed in name recognition and this latest move continues the trend. Second-year coach Drew Valentine should have the Ramblers in the mix for a postseason berth yet again, even in the competitive A-10. The move by the A-10 was significant. The Ramblers get the A-10 into the Chicago market and ensure there are natural rivals with Midwest schools Saint Louis and Dayton. 2. Belmont and Murray State from the OVC to the MVC, UIC from the Horizon to the MVC: The Missouri Valley didn’t stand idle when it lost Loyola. They grabbed UIC to stay in Chicago, a must in a bus league and/or potential flights with multiple easy-access airports in the Chicagoland area. The Flames will need to up their game to compete at the top of the Valley, but it’s doable. The additions of Belmont and Murray State were massive moves and immediately could keep the Valley in play for multiple bids. Belmont and Murray State have historically battled in the OVC for the top spot. They surely will be in the mix near the top of the Valley with teams like Drake, Northern Iowa, Missouri State and Bradley, among others. 3. Bryant from NEC to America East: The Bulldogs made their first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament last season and will immediately compete near the top of the America East with Vermont. This was a move that made sense for both parties with Bryant able to bus within New England and New York to a majority of the schools. 4. Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss from CUSA to Sun Belt, James Madison from CAA to Sun Belt: The Sun Belt will likely increase its seeding potential with the additions of Marshall, ODU, Southern Miss and JMU. All four schools have had their moments and should help with the strength of the Sun Belt. 5. Stony Brook from America East to CAA, NC A&T from Big South to CAA, Monmouth from MAAC to CAA, Hampton from Big South to CAA: This was a survival move for the Colonial. They had to add members but they did well in getting Stony Brook and Monmouth, which have both been very competitive in the America East and MAAC, respectively. 6. Austin Peay from OVC to ASUN: The Ohio Valley’s loss is again the ASUN’s gain. One year after Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky left the OVC for the ASUN, Austin Peay will follow its former conference foes. Austin Peay will still have its hands full with Bellarmine in the ASUN, but the league is getting a historically good program with the Governors. Here's a reminder for major moves after this season: 2023-24 BYU from WCC to Big 12 Cincinnati, Houston and UCF from American to Big 12 Sam Houston State from the WAC to CUSA Liberty from ASUN to CUSA Florida Atlantic, Rice, UAB, UTSA, North Texas, Charlotte from CUSA to the American New Mexico State from WAC to CUSA Jacksonville State from ASUN to CUSA 2024-25 USC and UCLA from Pac-12 to Big Ten Texas and Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC Here is the 2022-23 DI men's basketball conference alignment, as of July 11. AMERICA EAST (9) Binghamton Bryant Maine New Hampshire NJIT UAlbany UMass Lowell UMBC Vermont AMERICAN ATHLETIC (11) Cincinnati East Carolina Houston Memphis SMU South Fla. Temple Tulane Tulsa UCF Wichita St. ATLANTIC COAST (15) Boston College Clemson Duke Florida St. Georgia Tech Louisville Miami (FL) NC State North Carolina Notre Dame Pittsburgh Syracuse Virginia Virginia Tech Wake Forest ASUN (14) Austin Peay *Bellarmine Central Ark. Eastern Ky. FGCU Jacksonville Jacksonville St. Kennesaw St. Liberty Lipscomb North Ala. North Florida Queens (NC) Stetson ATLANTIC 10 (15) Davidson Dayton Duquesne Fordham George Mason George Washington La Salle Loyola Chicago UMass Rhode Island Richmond Saint Joseph's Saint Louis St. Bonaventure VCU BIG EAST (11) Butler Creighton DePaul Georgetown Marquette Providence St. John's (NY) Seton Hall UConn Villanova Xavier BIG SKY (10) Eastern Wash. Idaho Idaho St. Montana Montana St. Northern Ariz. Northern Colo. Portland St. Sacramento St. Weber St. BIG SOUTH (10) Campbell Charleston So. Gardner-Webb High Point Longwood Presbyterian Radford UNC Asheville USC Upstate Winthrop BIG TEN (14) Illinois Indiana Iowa Maryland Michigan Michigan St. Minnesota Nebraska Northwestern Ohio St. Penn St. Purdue Rutgers Wisconsin BIG 12 (10) Baylor Iowa St. Kansas Kansas St. Oklahoma Oklahoma St. TCU Texas Texas Tech West Virginia BIG WEST (11) Cal Poly CSU Bakersfield Cal St. Fullerton CSUN Hawaii Long Beach St. UC Davis UC Irvine UC Riverside *UC San Diego UC Santa Barbara COLONIAL (13) College of Charleston Delaware Drexel Elon Hampton Hofstra Monmouth N.C. A&T Northeastern Stony Brook Towson UNCW William & Mary CONFERENCE USA (11) Charlotte FIU Fla. Atlantic Louisiana Tech Middle Tenn. North Texas Rice UAB UTEP UTSA Western Ky. HORIZON (11) Cleveland St. Detroit Green Bay IUPUI Milwaukee Northern Ky. Oakland Purdue Fort Wayne Robert Morris Wright St. Youngstown St. IVY (8) Brown Columbia Cornell Dartmouth Harvard Penn Princeton Yale METRO ATLANTIC (11) Canisius Fairfield Iona Manhattan Marist Mt. St. Mary's Niagara Quinnipiac Rider Saint Peter's Siena MID-AMERICAN (12) Akron Ball St. Bowling Green Buffalo Central Mich. Eastern Mich. Kent St. Miami (OH) Northern Ill. Ohio Toledo Western Mich. MID-EASTERN (8) Coppin St. Delaware St. Howard Morgan St. Norfolk St. N.C. Central South Carolina St. UMES MISSOURI VALLEY (12) Belmont Bradley Drake Evansville Illinois St. Indiana St. Missouri St. Murray St. Southern Ill. UIC UNI Valparaiso MOUNTAIN WEST (11) Air Force Boise St. Colorado St. Fresno St. Nevada New Mexico San Diego St. San Jose St. UNLV Utah St. Wyoming NORTHEAST (9) Central Conn. St. Fairleigh Dickinson Long Island *Merrimack Sacred Heart St. Francis Brooklyn Saint Francis (PA) *Stonehill Wagner OHIO VALLEY (10) Eastern Ill. Lindenwood Little Rock Morehead St. SIUE Southeast Mo. St. *Southern Ind. Tennessee St. Tennessee Tech UT Martin PAC-12 (12) Arizona Arizona St. California Colorado Oregon Oregon St. Southern California Stanford UCLA Utah Washington Washington St. PATRIOT (10) American Army West Point Boston U. Bucknell Colgate Holy Cross Lafayette Lehigh Loyola Maryland Navy SOUTHEASTERN (14) Alabama Arkansas Auburn Florida Georgia Kentucky LSU Mississippi St. Missouri Ole Miss South Carolina Tennessee Texas A&M Vanderbilt SOUTHERN (10) Chattanooga Citadel ETSU Furman Mercer Samford UNC Greensboro VMI Western Caro. Wofford SOUTHLAND (10) Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Houston Baptist Lamar McNeese New Orleans Nicholls St. Northwestern St. Southeastern La. *Texas A&M-Commerce UIW SOUTHWESTERN (12) Alabama A&M Alabama St. Alcorn St. Ark.-Pine Bluff Bethune-Cookman Florida A&M Grambling Jackson St. Mississippi Val. Prairie View Southern U. Texas Southern SUMMIT (10) Denver Kansas City North Dakota North Dakota St. Omaha Oral Roberts South Dakota South Dakota St. *St. Thomas (Minn.) Western Ill. SUN BELT (14) Appalachian St. Arkansas St. Coastal Carolina Ga. Southern Georgia St. James Madison UL Monroe Louisiana Marshall Old Dominion South Alabama Southern Miss. Texas St. Troy WEST COAST (10) BYU Gonzaga LMU (CA) Pacific Pepperdine Portland Saint Mary's (CA) San Diego San Francisco Santa Clara WESTERN ATHLETIC (13) Abilene Christian California Baptist Grand Canyon New Mexico St. Sam Houston St. Seattle U Southern Utah SFA *Tarleton St. UT Arlington *Utah Tech Utah Valley UTRGV INDEPENDENT (2) Chicago St. Hartford *-Ineligible for postseason College basketball: What is the Jimmy V Classic? Here's what you need to know about the Jimmy V Classic, which is inspired by former North Carolina State basketball coach and ESPN commentator Jim Valvano and his fight against cancer. 