6 notable conference changes for the DI men's college basketball season

The beginning of July marks the start of any new league configuration for the men's college basketball season.

Here's where we are this July headed to the 2022-23 season. There will still be 32 conferences with 363 Division I teams; 352 will be eligible for the DI men’s basketball tournament and 363 will count in the NET rankings.

These are some of the most notable changes for this season:

1. Loyola Chicago moves from the Missouri Valley to the A-10: The Ramblers have skyrocketed in name recognition and this latest move continues the trend. Second-year coach Drew Valentine should have the Ramblers in the mix for a postseason berth yet again, even in the competitive A-10. The move by the A-10 was significant. The Ramblers get the A-10 into the Chicago market and ensure there are natural rivals with Midwest schools Saint Louis and Dayton.

2. Belmont and Murray State from the OVC to the MVC, UIC from the Horizon to the MVC: The Missouri Valley didn’t stand idle when it lost Loyola. They grabbed UIC to stay in Chicago, a must in a bus league and/or potential flights with multiple easy-access airports in the Chicagoland area. The Flames will need to up their game to compete at the top of the Valley, but it’s doable. The additions of Belmont and Murray State were massive moves and immediately could keep the Valley in play for multiple bids. Belmont and Murray State have historically battled in the OVC for the top spot. They surely will be in the mix near the top of the Valley with teams like Drake, Northern Iowa, Missouri State and Bradley, among others.

3. Bryant from NEC to America East: The Bulldogs made their first-ever appearance in the NCAA tournament last season and will immediately compete near the top of the America East with Vermont. This was a move that made sense for both parties with Bryant able to bus within New England and New York to a majority of the schools.

4. Marshall, Old Dominion, Southern Miss from CUSA to Sun Belt, James Madison from CAA to Sun Belt: The Sun Belt will likely increase its seeding potential with the additions of Marshall, ODU, Southern Miss and JMU. All four schools have had their moments and should help with the strength of the Sun Belt.

5. Stony Brook from America East to CAA, NC A&T from Big South to CAA, Monmouth from MAAC to CAA, Hampton from Big South to CAA: This was a survival move for the Colonial. They had to add members but they did well in getting Stony Brook and Monmouth, which have both been very competitive in the America East and MAAC, respectively.

6. Austin Peay from OVC to ASUN: The Ohio Valley’s loss is again the ASUN’s gain. One year after Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky left the OVC for the ASUN, Austin Peay will follow its former conference foes. Austin Peay will still have its hands full with Bellarmine in the ASUN, but the league is getting a historically good program with the Governors.

Here's a reminder for major moves after this season:

2023-24

BYU from WCC to Big 12

Cincinnati, Houston and UCF from American to Big 12

Sam Houston State from the WAC to CUSA

Liberty from ASUN to CUSA

Florida Atlantic, Rice, UAB, UTSA, North Texas, Charlotte from CUSA to the American

New Mexico State from WAC to CUSA

Jacksonville State from ASUN to CUSA

2024-25

USC and UCLA from Pac-12 to Big Ten

Texas and Oklahoma from Big 12 to SEC

Here is the 2022-23 DI men's basketball conference alignment, as of July 11.

AMERICA EAST (9)

Binghamton

Bryant

Maine

New Hampshire

NJIT

UAlbany

UMass Lowell

UMBC

Vermont

AMERICAN ATHLETIC (11)

Cincinnati

East Carolina

Houston

Memphis

SMU

South Fla.

Temple

Tulane

Tulsa

UCF

Wichita St.

ATLANTIC COAST (15)

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

Florida St.

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami (FL)

NC State

North Carolina

Notre Dame

Pittsburgh

Syracuse

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

ASUN (14)

Austin Peay

*Bellarmine

Central Ark.

Eastern Ky.

FGCU

Jacksonville

Jacksonville St.

Kennesaw St.

Liberty

Lipscomb

North Ala.

North Florida

Queens (NC)

Stetson

ATLANTIC 10 (15)

Davidson

Dayton

Duquesne

Fordham

George Mason

George Washington

La Salle

Loyola Chicago

UMass

Rhode Island

Richmond

Saint Joseph's

Saint Louis

St. Bonaventure

VCU

BIG EAST (11)

Butler

Creighton

DePaul

Georgetown

Marquette

Providence

St. John's (NY)

Seton Hall

UConn

Villanova

Xavier

BIG SKY (10)

Eastern Wash.

Idaho

Idaho St.

Montana

Montana St.

Northern Ariz.

Northern Colo.

Portland St.

Sacramento St.

Weber St.

BIG SOUTH (10)

Campbell

Charleston So.

Gardner-Webb

High Point

Longwood

Presbyterian

Radford

UNC Asheville

USC Upstate

Winthrop

BIG TEN (14)

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan St.

Minnesota

Nebraska

Northwestern

Ohio St.

Penn St.

Purdue

Rutgers

Wisconsin

BIG 12 (10)

Baylor

Iowa St.

Kansas

Kansas St.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma St.

TCU

Texas

Texas Tech

West Virginia

BIG WEST (11)

Cal Poly

CSU Bakersfield

Cal St. Fullerton

CSUN

Hawaii

Long Beach St.

UC Davis

UC Irvine

UC Riverside

*UC San Diego

UC Santa Barbara

COLONIAL (13)

College of Charleston

Delaware

Drexel

Elon

Hampton

Hofstra

Monmouth

N.C. A&T

Northeastern

Stony Brook

Towson

UNCW

William & Mary

CONFERENCE USA (11)

Charlotte

FIU

Fla. Atlantic

Louisiana Tech

Middle Tenn.

North Texas

Rice

UAB

UTEP

UTSA

Western Ky.

HORIZON (11)

Cleveland St.

Detroit

Green Bay

IUPUI

Milwaukee

Northern Ky.

Oakland

Purdue Fort Wayne

Robert Morris

Wright St.

Youngstown St.

IVY (8)

Brown

Columbia

Cornell

Dartmouth

Harvard

Penn

Princeton

Yale

METRO ATLANTIC (11)

Canisius

Fairfield

Iona

Manhattan

Marist

Mt. St. Mary's

Niagara

Quinnipiac

Rider

Saint Peter's

Siena

MID-AMERICAN (12)

Akron

Ball St.

Bowling Green

Buffalo

Central Mich.

Eastern Mich.

Kent St.

Miami (OH)

Northern Ill.

Ohio

Toledo

Western Mich.

MID-EASTERN (8)

Coppin St.

Delaware St.

Howard

Morgan St.

Norfolk St.

N.C. Central

South Carolina St.

UMES

MISSOURI VALLEY (12)

Belmont

Bradley

Drake

Evansville

Illinois St.

Indiana St.

Missouri St.

Murray St.

Southern Ill.

UIC

UNI

Valparaiso

MOUNTAIN WEST (11)

Air Force

Boise St.

Colorado St.

Fresno St.

Nevada

New Mexico

San Diego St.

San Jose St.

UNLV

Utah St.

Wyoming

NORTHEAST (9)

Central Conn. St.

Fairleigh Dickinson

Long Island

*Merrimack

Sacred Heart

St. Francis Brooklyn

Saint Francis (PA)

*Stonehill

Wagner

OHIO VALLEY (10)

Eastern Ill.

Lindenwood

Little Rock

Morehead St.

SIUE

Southeast Mo. St.

*Southern Ind.

Tennessee St.

Tennessee Tech

UT Martin

PAC-12 (12)

Arizona

Arizona St.

California

Colorado

Oregon

Oregon St.

Southern California

Stanford

UCLA

Utah

Washington

Washington St.

PATRIOT (10)

American

Army West Point

Boston U.

Bucknell

Colgate

Holy Cross

Lafayette

Lehigh

Loyola Maryland

Navy

SOUTHEASTERN (14)

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

LSU

Mississippi St.

Missouri

Ole Miss

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Vanderbilt

SOUTHERN (10)

Chattanooga

Citadel

ETSU

Furman

Mercer

Samford

UNC Greensboro

VMI

Western Caro.

Wofford

SOUTHLAND (10)

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

Houston Baptist

Lamar

McNeese

New Orleans

Nicholls St.

Northwestern St.

Southeastern La.

*Texas A&M-Commerce

UIW

SOUTHWESTERN (12)

Alabama A&M

Alabama St.

Alcorn St.

Ark.-Pine Bluff

Bethune-Cookman

Florida A&M

Grambling

Jackson St.

Mississippi Val.

Prairie View

Southern U.

Texas Southern

SUMMIT (10)

Denver

Kansas City

North Dakota

North Dakota St.

Omaha

Oral Roberts

South Dakota

South Dakota St.

*St. Thomas (Minn.)

Western Ill.

SUN BELT (14)

Appalachian St.

Arkansas St.

Coastal Carolina

Ga. Southern

Georgia St.

James Madison

UL Monroe

Louisiana

Marshall

Old Dominion

South Alabama

Southern Miss.

Texas St.

Troy

WEST COAST (10)

BYU

Gonzaga

LMU (CA)

Pacific

Pepperdine

Portland

Saint Mary's (CA)

San Diego

San Francisco

Santa Clara

WESTERN ATHLETIC (13)

Abilene Christian

California Baptist

Grand Canyon

New Mexico St.

Sam Houston St.

Seattle U

Southern Utah

SFA

*Tarleton St.

UT Arlington

*Utah Tech

Utah Valley

UTRGV

INDEPENDENT (2)

Chicago St.

Hartford

*-Ineligible for postseason